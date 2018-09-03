03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“What we need is a new Marshall Plan – or, if you will, a Trump Plan – that would include massive entrepreneurship."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Report claims White House plan would recognize Palestinian state.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Nickolay Mladenov also speaks about the rise and fall of ISIS.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Our goal is to facilitate, not dictate, a lasting peace agreement to improve the lives of Israelis and Palestinians and security across the region.”
By MICHAEL WILNER
The attack came as Trump's envoy is in the country trying to push forward the US administration’s diplomatic initiative.
By HERB KEINON
Greenblatt will come to Israel soon, but will not meet Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The prime minister met the US delegation to Israel on Thursday.
The PA claims that settlements are blocking peace while Israel maintains that terror is the issue.
The White House official said the president is optimistic that a peace agreement can be reached.
A new study released this week by the BICOM says that if Israelis and Palestinians participated in in more peace-building programs, the situation on the ground could be much better.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"It is your right to build your state and live in it in peace and security, but in line with the 1967 borders."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“The failure to achieve resolve the conflict with the Palestinians and achieve peace lies with the Palestinian refusal to accept the existence of the Jewish State in any borders.”
Behind the scenes at the conference, WJC president Ron Lauder briefed ministers Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Ofir Akunis.
By GIL HOFFMAN
“The president [Trump] wants to examine ways to renew the peace process with the Palestinians. I share this desire as do the citizens of Israel,”
Barkat’s spokesperson said the mayor and Greenblatt “discussed Jerusalem issues.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
This conference shows the French Left that the government has not forsaken the plight of the Palestinians.
Palestinian leadership and civil society reflect on Peres in light of the former president's deteriorating health.
By ADAM RASGON
“Islamophobia and antisemitism have created this situation over time, and it is a vicious circle."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Before being used by Hitler’s Nazi regime, swastikas were commonly known as an ancient sign used by Hindus and Buddhists carrying positive associations such as auspiciousness and good fortune.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“Any action that puts Israel in a normal light goes against everything the BDS movement is going for."
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Entre lueurs d’espoirs et instabilité, la planète connaît encore des évolutions complexes
et incertaines. Que nous réserve 2018 ? Eléments de réponse
By NATHALIE BLAU
Le projet SESAME réunit des chercheurs iraniens,israéliens et pakistanais autour d’une même table
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Le président al-Sissi aura-t-il le courage d’initier un rapprochement avec l’Etat juif ?
By ZVI MAZEL
The Arava Institute for Environmental Studies celebrates its 20th anniversary with a gala ceremony in Tel Aviv.
By STEVE LINDE
The facts on the ground – the actions and declarations for and against a more “halachic” direction – bring to mind the situation eight years ago.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Ramallah’s ties with Washington have deteriorated rapidly since US President Donald Trump took office.
.
By MARK WEISS
"We live in a world where the risk of nuclear weapons being used is greater than it has been for a long time."
By REUTERS
63% believe Right will continue to rule over next 10 years.
LGBT rights activist and nightlife fixture Imri Kalman is the sixth person in the race.
“As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect."
Egyptian Ambassador in Israel Hazem Khairat spoke in a ceremony marking 40th anniversary of the historic arrival of Sadat in Jerusalem.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In Jerusalem, ex-Trump aide calls himself ‘goy’ who knows difference between ‘shaygetz’ and ‘shikza’.
Jared Kushner is busy meeting officials as the White House reaffirms that peace between Israelis and Palestinians can only be negotiated directly.
The annual initiative calls on Jews around the world to pray for peace.
PETA founder says Ingrid Newkirk tells the ‘Post’ that Israel deserves praise for promoting vegan diet.
By SARAH LEVI
The Rana Arab-Jewish women’s choir is putting politics aside to promote peace through song
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Three Nepalese men circling the globe on bicycles share their thoughts about the environment, world peace - and Israel.
By YAKIR FELDMAN
“One thing I want to make sure we don’t do, is we’re not going to downplay the importance of those events that are happening right now.”
By AMY SPIRO
Israeli newspaper reported Monday that Herzog and Netanyahu secretly flew to Cairo in April 2014 for a meeting with Egyptian President Abd El-Fattah El-Sisi.
Viral video - now in English - asks what unites us instead of divides us
Activist Noam Shuster-Eliassi believes the Israeli ‘peace camp’ is too Ashkenazi and secular, and thinks the only way to end the Arab-Israeli conflict is to engage the wider public.
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
According to the President, the government must invest in Hebron's infrastructure, roads and industry.
Meet Dr. Janan Faraj Falah, recipient of the 2017 Jerusalem Unity Prize
By SHARON GIVATI
Settlement blocs will stay, says Meretz leader
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
“The human capital in Israel is the secret to our success as a nation and we are proud of the many women leaders in this profession.”
The artist and actor crafted an immense mural at the Peres Center for Peace on Sunday, sending a message of peace and using his craft to call for a resolution to the conflict.
By JOY BERNARD
PM Netanyahu, who departs for Washington today, tells ministers that the new US president won’t give Israel free rein.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,GIL HOFFMAN
Netanyahu: A Palestinian state with pre-condition of no Jews is outrageous
Sunday will be Zahavi’s first visit home since his $8 million transfer from Maccabi Tel Aviv to China's Guangzhou R&F two months ago.
Gwen Ackerman’s book spotlights an inspiring friendship between two women reaching across the Israeli-Palestinian divide.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
The reader cannot but admire Rabbi Dr. Ronald Kronish’s devotion to his quest for coexistence, despite what he describes as the despair among people on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The two sides talked about seeking ways to reach "a real and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians."
Middle East peace may remain out of reach, but at least the Hebrew and Arabic languages have found a compromise.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Israel a minor player in importing arms, but a top exporter
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
To be a Jew, one has to live it according to the laws and commandments handed down at Mount Sinai. This certainly does not “stifle”; it only stops it from being trashed, misquoted and changed.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The Arabs might have adopted a practical approach whereby they would learn and benefit from the Jewish successes, but instead, the leadership chose to focus all energy on hatred and resentment.
By SHARON LINDENBAUM
I write this article not only because some Palestinian friends have asked me what I would do if I were a Palestinian but mainly because I am an Israeli Jew.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The people involved in the Trump Middle East Peace Plan are the reason it might fail.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Public diplomacy is not the norm between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
It is high time that Israel realized the folly of undermining a Palestinian state. Similarly, Fatah and Hamas must remain united and must abandon violence of any sort.
By MOHAMMAD AMJAD HOSSAIN
Some things can not be compromised on.
By HILLEL FRISCH
Women led peace efforts and polite Canadian antisemitism.
People do want peace on both sides. We just have to move beyond those who incite terrorism.
By DILIMAN ABDULKADER
Why is ignorance about Islam so prevalent among Jews, in Israel and the Diaspora? Why are there so few efforts on the part of Jews to learn and understand Islam?
By RON KRONISH AND MOHAMMED DAOUDI DAJANI
The focus must be a resolute and clear condemnation of all forms of terrorism by all parties.
By JOSH KORNBLUM
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs a distraction, but he will not alienate his base and those to the Right of his base by making concessions of any kind to the Palestinians.
This obsession with violence explains the continued unwillingness of the Arabs to enter into negotiations with Israelis.
By ARYEH GREEN
Palestine, in the words of Mark Twain, who visited the country in 1867, was “a prince of desolation,” mostly empty arid land unsuitable for cultivation.
By DANIEL DORON
It is possible to disagree with Trump on several issues without dismissing every thing he says and does.
By JAMES R. ADLER
Candidly Speaking: When I spoke to the prime minister, it was clear that Lauder’s intervention with Trump angered and distressed him.
By ISI LEIBLER
“Most people on both sides want peace. They want to live a good life, to see their children successful and secure."
Four months of presidency is just not enough time to rewrite history on the hot-button issue of the US embassy in Israel.
By MICAH HALPERN
Why has Israel not exploited one of the rarest diplomatic opportunities to resolve the conflict?
By NITZAN HOROWITZ
Politicians in conflict thrive on the fostering of animosity and enhancing fear and hatred.
Not everyone is happy to learn that Trump wants to prove his bragging about being the great negotiator who can cut the deal of the century.
We have had over 20 years to build strong relations with our neighbors but instead have allowed fear and security concerns to overwhelm public diplomacy.
By DAVID LEHRER
Representatives of Arab states would be sitting there together with the Palestinians, and which side do you think they’d support?
By GILAD SHARON
Prime minister Ariel Sharon’s decision to disengage unilaterally and not as part of an agreement with the PA led directly to the election of Hamas.
“He’s a good boy and he will get an Israel agreement that no one else would pull off.”
The repeated violence coupled with clear political actions taken by both sides have enhanced the belief on both sides that there is no partner for peace on the other side.
I believe that peace can only be reached through a negotiated agreement and that the only way to conduct successful Israeli-Palestinian negotiations is through a secret back channel.
When laboratory rats are crowded together, they become more aggressive and attack each other all the more. This is similar to the situation on Israel’s roads.