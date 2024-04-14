On actively pursuing a two-state solution in today's context - opinion

While it would be difficult to obtain and would involve very painful sacrifices, there are many reasons for Israel to start actively pursuing a two-state resolution of its conflict with the Palestinians. Without such a resolution:

1. Israel is likely to have a very bleak future. The war in Gaza might last for a long time, with many additional Israelis killed or wounded as well as continued widespread diplomatic criticism, negative economic effects, and many Israelis unable to return home. The back-and-forth attacks with Hezbollah are likely to continue and might expand into a full-scale war, which would have devastating consequences for Israel. Tensions in Judea and Samaria are also likely to continue, making terrorism and war increasingly likely.

2. The continued deaths of large numbers of Gazan civilians, despite Israel’s efforts to minimize them, will continue to weaken relations between Israel and the US, European Union countries, Abraham Accords members and other nations, causing Israel to be considered a pariah by some countries. It would also provide justifications for continued and possibly increased antisemitism for people seeking such justification. The situation has worsened because of the international outrage about Israel’s accidental killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.

3. The continued instability in the area could lead to far greater warfare, causing spikes in oil prices and possibly a widespread recession.

4. The possibility of averting a climate catastrophe would decrease since so much energy is needed to continue the war and repair its devastation. Also, the daily reports about the war and acts of terrorism divert attention from the urgency of addressing climate threats.

A RESOLUTION to the conflict would require the elimination of Hamas, the freeing of the hostages, a demilitarized Palestinian state, more peace-supportive leadership for Israel and the Palestinians, a territorial swap that would keep most of Judea and Samaria’s residents as part of Israel, and financial and other support from the world’s nations. These are more likely to happen if the Jewish state makes resolving its conflict with the Palestinians a priority.

Sustainable resolution would be a 'game changer'

If Israel worked with other nations on a comprehensive, sustainable resolution of the conflict with the Palestinians after Hamas was destroyed, it could be a game changer. The chances of a broader conflict would significantly decrease. Instead of Israel increasingly becoming a pariah, the nations of the world would happily back the initiative. Antisemites would be reduced, and Jews on college campuses and in other settings could shift from having to be defensive to being able to promote a positive initiative.

Palestinians in Gaza as well as in Judea and Samaria would be able to work in Israel again, with major economic benefits to Israel and the Palestinians. Nations would be far more likely to fund the rebuilding of Gaza if the risks of future wars there are sharply reduced. Israel’s relations with the US and other nations would be greatly improved. Israel’s major expenditures for its military would be sharply reduced, freeing up much money to expand social and environmental programs. And, of course, there would be an end to the deaths and injuries from the conflicts.

If, despite major Israeli efforts to end the conflicts, the Palestinians still refuse to cooperate, Israel would still benefit from an improved image worldwide and reduced antisemitism.

Obtaining a two-state resolution has significant support in Israel and worldwide. It is backed by US President Joe Biden and most world leaders, as well as most American Jewish and Democratic politicians who have consistently supported aid to Israel.

More importantly, it is the view of Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS), which includes over 500 Israeli retired generals and leaders of the Mossad, Shin Bet (Israel Security Service), and the Israeli police. These are the Israelis who are most familiar with our security needs, and they stress that it is essential for Israel’s future well-being that there be a just, comprehensive, sustainable end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As indicated in the 2013 Israeli Academy Award-nominated documentary The Gatekeepers, all of the six then-living retired heads of the Shin Bet believed that Israel should be doing more to help resolve the Israeli/Palestinian conflict to provide Israel with a decent future.

BECAUSE OF the horrendous acts of violence by Hamas on October 7, 2023, the many acts of Palestinian terrorism for many years and the hard-line positions of Israeli and Palestinian leaders, most people think that the possibilities for a conflict resolution are very slim now. However, considering that there will be an extremely negative future for Israel, the Palestinians, the US and, indeed, the entire world without such a resolution, obtaining it must be an Israeli and a global priority.

Judaism teaches that the greatest hero is “someone who converts an enemy into a friend” (Avot de Rabbi Natan 23) and has many teachings to help make that happen. Applying these teachings is more important than ever, as the fate of Israel and the entire world depends on it.

We should stress to the Palestinians that we have a choice: to continue the status quo, which involves many negatives, including the continued killings and woundings, or find a way to work together, with great benefits to both of us. Israel should work with the US, the European nations, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Abraham Accords nations, and others to promote the conditions that would make a conflict resolution more likely.

Once the Palestinians recognize that Israel sincerely wants to end the status quo and cooperate in working together harmoniously, they could demand new leaders, people willing to forge better relations with Israel.

Working toward peace applies essential Jewish values and mandates: to seek and pursue peace (Psalms 34:14), to turn enemies into friends (Avot d’Rebbe Natan 23:1), to work cooperatively for justice (Deuteronomy 16:20), and to preserve God’s world (Genesis 2:15).

A just Mideast peace agreement would enable Israel to fulfill its moral mission as a model of justice, compassion and, most importantly, shalom – peace.

A key question is this: Without a two-state resolution, how can Israel avert continuing and possibly increased violence and diplomatic criticism, effectively respond to our economic, environmental and other domestic problems, remain both a Jewish and democratic nation, and reduce antisemitism?

I recognize that I am advocating for a position with which many Israelis currently disagree, but how else can we have a positive future for our beloved, imperiled nation? I hope my article will start respectful dialogue that will result in a much better future for Israel. As Theodor Herzl famously said, “If you will it, it is not a dream.”

The writer, celebrating his 90th birthday, is author of Vegan Revolution: Saving Our World, Revitalizing Judaism; Judaism and Vegetarianism; Judaism and Global Survival; Mathematics and Global Survival; and Who Stole My Religion? Revitalizing Judaism and Applying Jewish Values to Help Heal Our Imperiled Planet; as well as over 250 articles at JewishVeg.org/schwartz.