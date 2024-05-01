Coalition of academics nominate Israel’s Arava Institute for Nobel Peace Prize

The Arava Institute for Environmental Studies (AIES), an Israel-based research center, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a group of academics, citing their “groundbreaking work in the fields of dialogue and diplomacy, climate engagement, education, and research."

The research organization, based in Kibbutz Ketura in the Negev, aims to train future leaders of the region in environmental issues so that they can cooperate in solving regional environmental problems. AIES works to strengthen dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians and implement climate resiliency programming.

The Executive Director of the Arava Institute is Dr. Tareq Abu Hamed, a Palestinian Israeli from east Jerusalem.

According to the institute’s website, its mission is to “meet the Middle East’s environmental challenges with innovative peace-building solutions and ensure a sustainable future for the region, promot[ing] cross-border environmental peacebuilding.”

Nature knows no borders

The nominators, including Dr. Merle Lefkoff, Professors Gabriel Eckstein and Lori Lefkovitz, put forward AIES for consideration to the Norwegian Nobel Committee for its role as a tireless educator and promotor of cross-border environmental peacebuilding and climate resiliency. ‘A HONEY or caramel aftertaste.’ Researchers Dr. Elaine Soloway of the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies (left), along with Dr. Sarah Salon of Hadassah Medical Center, moments after picking the dates. (credit: MARCOS SCHONHOLZ)

In a statement, they said: “In this bleak time of despair and mourning, we feel it is critical to elevate this organization as they offer a beacon of light and pathway forward for Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Arabs, and all people of the Middle East region.”

The academics continued, “We believe deeply that this organization represents the very best of humanity and is worthy of consideration for the Nobel Peace Prize.”