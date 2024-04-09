This is the speech President Biden needs to give - opinion

It has been six months since the terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). In recent weeks, President Joe Biden, members of his administration, and congressional leaders have expressed their concerns over the way Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting this war which has resulted in a significant number of civilian deaths in Gaza, including the horrible attack last week that killed seven aid workers. Nevertheless, their comments towards Israel and Netanyahu are misdirected and even damaging.

Rather, this is the speech that President Biden needs to give, which would respond to the concerns of his progressive base, ease the tensions that have developed between the US and Israel, send a clear message to Hamas, and provide a vision for the future for Gaza and its people and peace between Israelis and Palestinians:

“For the last six months, the world has witnessed the ramifications of Hamas’ murderous October 7 attack on Israel. On that Saturday morning, as thousands of Jews celebrated their Sabbath and their holiday of Simchat Torah, as hundreds of young Jews gathered to celebrate music and life at the Nova festival – many of them deeply committed to finding peace with their Palestinian neighbors – as families slept in their homes with what was, unfortunately, a false sense of security, thousands of Hamas terrorists and their allies launched a vicious assault on communities in southern Israel. As they poured into Israel by land, sea, and air, they murdered anyone they came across, regardless of their age, religion, or political beliefs. From infants to seniors, including Holocaust survivors, they launched the deadliest pogrom against Jews since the Holocaust.

“The events of that day were horrific. Israelis were burnt alive. Children were murdered in front of their parents before the parents themselves were murdered. Women and young girls were raped before being killed and their bodies mutilated by their rapists. Neither infants nor seniors were spared from Hamas’s brutality. Hundreds of other Israelis were taken as hostages back to Gaza. While dozens of hostages were freed as part of a temporary ceasefire, more than 100 remain captive. Those who were released have shared their stories of physical and mental abuse at the hands of their captives. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

“As a result of the atrocities committed by Hamas and others, Israel has undertaken actions to free the hostages and dismantle Hamas so that it may never have the capacity to launch a similar attack – an attack that Hamas’s leadership has already promised to repeat, should it remain in Gaza. Israel’s actions have resulted in thousands of Hamas terrorists being killed or captured, but thousands remain in tunnels, hospitals, schools, and mosques and among the Gazan civilian population. They continue to pose a threat to Israel and to the people of Gaza.

“Unfortunately, due to Hamas’s strategy of embedding itself within Gaza’s civilian population, Israel’s actions have resulted in many civilian deaths and have caused massive destruction in Gaza where over a million civilians are seeking refuge. The responsibility for these unfortunate deaths and this situation must be placed on Hamas because of its strategy of using civilian facilities as command centers and civilians as human shields.

“THERE HAVE been news reports of growing differences between the United States and Israel. These differences are in strategies of how best to execute this Hamas-initiated war. But let me be clear. There is no disagreement between our two countries’ goals for this war: freeing all the hostages and ensuring that Hamas’s political and military capabilities are crushed.

“Let me also make clear to Hamas and its leadership that because of our two countries’ resolve to end your reign of terror, you will lose this war. You have brought this war and the suffering associated with it to the Gazan people. You also have the ability and the obligation to end this war and save them from further grief and carnage. I call on you to accept the responsibility that all governments have, to protect the lives and welfare of those they are supposed to govern.

“You have squandered the lives of the Gazan people. You have used billions of dollars to build tunnels rather than to build an economy. You thought you were digging tunnels, but they have become your graves. The world is watching whether you will finally put the hopes of the Gazan people for a better and more prosperous future ahead of your own interests of killing Jews and destroying Israel.

“To the Gazan people, I extend my profound condolences on the loss of your loved ones and the destruction of your homes and neighborhoods. I empathize with the tremendous physical, emotional, and economic hardships that you are facing and mourn with you the losses of family and friends. It will take time and billions of dollars to rebuild Gaza. I pledge the United States’ commitment to make the rebuilding of Gaza an international priority which will begin as soon as possible, and that the humanitarian aid that is critically needed is provided immediately. But rebuilding Gaza only makes sense if there is new Palestinian leadership with a new vision for a promising future for you and your children.

“No country will invest its resources to rebuild Gaza if Hamas or others with similar visions of continuous war with Israel remain in power. Such a scenario will only lead to another round of violence and destruction for the Gazan people. The opportunity that was presented to Gazans for a better future in 2005 when Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza was squandered, but it is not too late to reclaim it and use the end of this war as another opportunity to create a new vision for Gaza and its people.

Achieving peace throughout history

“THROUGHOUT HISTORY, countries that had been enemies for years have found ways to make peace with each other. During the past 200 years, the United States and Mexico have clashed over borders, migration, and trade, and have even gone to war. Today, however, our countries have developed rich diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties and Mexico is one of the United States’ largest trading partners. Countries that were at war with each other during both world wars are now allies who cooperate with to address common concerns and interests. Even after the Holocaust, Germany and Israel have found a way to develop a strong, mutually beneficial relationship. It is time for Palestinians and Israelis to do likewise. Both peoples have suffered enough.

“Finally, concerning Hamas and its leadership, listen carefully. Hamas has forfeited its right to govern Gaza. Israel and the United States do have different strategies to bring its reign of terror to an end. Israel is planning a ground offensive which, as much as it will try to avoid civilian casualties, will undoubtedly result in more destruction and additional Gazan civilians being killed. We do not want to see this outcome. I am therefore proposing, with Israel’s agreement, to offer Hamas’ leadership 72 hours to release all the hostages, including the bodies of those killed, and to surrender.

“In exchange, we will guarantee safe passage for them and their families to a third country to be determined. If these demands are not met within 72 hours, a reward of $1,000,000 will be offered to anyone who assists in the capture of a Hamas leader. Furthermore, those who do assist in this effort will be offered the opportunity to relocate from Gaza to the United States or Israel.

“With this incentive, I am confident that the Gazan people and even perhaps Hamas members themselves will understand that there is no future with Hamas leadership in place and that the Gazan people will act to reclaim their future. The time to end this war is now but how it ends it is up to Hamas’ leadership and the people of Gaza.”

The writer received his Master’s degree in Jewish Communal Service at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion and has worked for various Jewish and non-Jewish organizations, most recently as the CEO of the St. Paul Jewish Federation.