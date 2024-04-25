Top TV analyst: Gazans call Israelis 'descendants of apes and pigs,' will commit 'another Oct. 7'

"When the Arabs rebuild Gaza and teach again that we are descendants of apes and pigs, and that we should be eradicated—there will be another October 7," cautioned Zvi Yehezkeli, the outspoken Channel 13 news correspondent, in a recent interview with Israel Hayom. Despite living "shoulder to shoulder" with Arabs in the Gush Etzion settlement of Bat Ayin, he asserts that peaceful coexistence is only possible from a position of strength.

Yehezkeli's grim outlook comes in the wake of the October 7 terrorist attacks that rocked Israel. He said he believes that unless Israel adopts a more assertive stance, it risks facing further violence and turmoil. "Currently, I live with Arabs shoulder to shoulder, but only when I'm strong. Who's strong—won't be messed with," he said, emphasizing the need for a robust defense strategy to ensure Israel's survival in a hostile region. Palestinians break into the Israeli side of Israel-Gaza border fence after Hamas terrorists infiltrated areas of southern Israel, October 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

'War against evil'

Reflecting on his extensive experience covering the Middle East, Yehezkeli expressed concern over the deep-seated hatred that continues to fuel violence against Israelis. "We're in a war against evil," he stated. "Hamas said they came to purify the world of filthy Jews. This is the banality of evil, like Nazism." He further argued that those who fight in Gaza while focusing on the safety of Israeli civilians will ultimately succeed, while those who dwell on the plight of Gaza's children will falter.

Despite his harsh assessments, Yehezkeli maintained a grounded approach to his work, emphasizing the importance of truth and accountability in journalism. He advocated for a clear-eyed view of Israel's challenges, noting that complacency or denial can have devastating consequences.