Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Maj. Gen Mordechai denied reports that claimed that Abu Thuraya died from live ammunition, saying that there was "no basis" for the rumors that soldiers "deliberately" killed him.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories criticized the Red Crescent.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Alyona Synenko, an ICRC spokeswoman, said that she could not confirm the exact details of Maurer and Sinwar’s meeting, but said the issue of the missing Israelis was one of many issues on the agenda.
By ADAM RASGON
Rabbi Ya’akov Litman, 40, and his son Netanel, 18, were shot to death by Palestinian terrorists outside Otniel south of Hebron on November 13 while driving to a Shabbat pre-celebration wedding party.
US-backed plan to regulate the currently banned weapons is a step back for humanitarian law, says Red Cross president Jakob Kellenberger.
By REUTERS
140,000 Jews lived in the Netherlands at the start of the Second World War, only about 30,000 survived.
By JTA
ICRC president claims MDA not complying with 2005 agreement; MDA says it operates where Israelis live.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Palestinians say arrest of 5 Hamas legislators a ploy to sabotage Palestinian reconciliation, hurt Hamas in elections.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Moves comes after Noam Schalit appeals to France's judicial system to hold Hamas accountable for 2006 kidnapping of his son.
By SHIRA POLIAK
Public security minister looks to act on Netenyahu's vow to toughen prisoners' conditions; MK Danon says move is "not enough."
As Schalits marks 5 years since Gilad's kidnapping, Netanyahu announces that Israel has accepted a German-brokered prisoner exchange deal to free captured soldier; Free Schalit campaign asks public to send text messages.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND JPOST.COM STAFF
As Schalit family marks 5th anniversary of Gilad's kidnapping, French official tells 'Post': "When one pretends to be a state ruled by law, one has to show respect for basic international humanitarian law.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF AND KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Thousands rally in Cesarea, hundreds in Jerusalem; Schalit family chain themselves to PM's residence; Zvi Schalit blames PM for continued captivity; Sarkozy letter to Schalit delivered to protest tent.
Hundreds gather outside PMO in J'lem at Schalit protest tent; Zvi Schalit blames PM for failure to release Gilad; Barak denies agreeing to Hamas terms for deal; Sarkozy letter to Schalit delivered to protest tent.
Hundreds gather outside PMO in J'lem at Schalit protest tent; rally planned near Netanyahu's private residence; Zvi Schalit blames PM for failure to release Gilad; Sarkozy letter to Schalit delivered to protest tent.
Gilad Schalit enters 6th year in captivity, French FM says Schalit longest-held French prisoner; UN chief to Hamas: Provide Schalit family contact with son; Hamas threatens more kidnappings.
Schalit enters 6th year in captivity, Juppe: Schalit is longest-held French hostage; UN chief to Hamas: Provide Schalit family contact with son.
Noam Schalit asks why it took Israeli governments five years to make move; Hamas rejects Red Cross call for sign of life.
By HERB KEINON AND TOVAH LAZAROFF
After Hamas refuses to give Red Cross proof that kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit is alive, Netanyahu vows that terrorists in Israeli jails will face tougher conditions: "The party is over."
By HERB KEINON AND REUTERS
On YouTube, PM tells viewers, “There is no day that I do not deal with this issue"; Schalit family to rally on anniversary of Schalit's capture.
On Youtube, PM tells viewers, “There is no day that I do not deal with this issue"; Schalit family to rally on anniversary of Schalit's capture.
Likud deputy minister says anti-regime figures in Syria wanted Netanyahu to use influence to convince int'l community to pressure Assad.
Les opérations de sauvetage de milliers d’enfants juifs des griffes nazies ne se sont pas faites sans traumatismes. Des survivants se souviennent
By BARRY DAVIS
Quand l’organisme international plaide la cause des terroristes
By MICHELE MAZEL
Clans and tribes are organizing smuggling routes in Turkey, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.
By RICHARD S. WILLIS/THE MEDIA LINE
Independent aid agency calls for a halt to deadly assaults on medical facilities and personnel.
By STEPHANIE NEBEHAY
After ICRC demands Hamas prove kidnapped soldier okay, Abu Zuhri says Red Cross "should not get involved in Israeli security games."
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
ICRC: "Because there has been no sign of life from Mr. Schalit for almost two years, we are now demanding that Hamas prove that he is alive"
"Israel has a long standing tradition of offering humanitarian assistance and coordinating relief to alleviate disease, hunger and poverty."
By EYTAN HALON
Agency officials say the average rate of disappointed returnees to France from 1990-2014 was 10 percent but that the number has dropped since.
By BERNARD EDINGER
Peter Mauer said he was committed to solving all humanitarian crises involving missing persons.
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman bashed the world for failing to join Israel in the struggle to return Israeli hostages held by Hamas to Israeli soil, claiming int'l indifference was 'antisemitic.'
By LAHAV HARKOV
The WJC pointed out that holding the bodies of those killed in action and preventing the return of their remains for burial is a violation of the Geneva Convention.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Community is marking Gilad Schalit’s 25th birthday by launching new awareness campaign, calling on British gov't to press for his release.
By JONNY PAUL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
At a time when many European countries are in dire economic straits, Georgia is booming – and many Israeli investors have jumped at the opportunity.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Military and legal professionals have discussed the challenges the country faces.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Just as it is Israel’s self-adopted responsibility to protect its citizens when in captivity, it must protect them even more so when safely at home.
By ISRAEL KASNETT
Photographer Ziv Koren went to the front lines to record humanity’s struggle against AIDS.
By ARIEL ZILBER
The man surrendered in mid-September to US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters pursuing an offensive against Islamic State’s former stronghold of Raqqa.
A Saudi-led blockade has prevented access for millions of Yemenis to clean water and has closed all air, land and sea access to the country.
Foreign aid agencies in Iraq said they were "gravely concerned" about the fate of the families.
UNHCR cites sharp rise of refugees, including soldiers trying to flee; Assad pledges to allow Red Cross to expand operations.
Arab League Chief Elaraby, head of Red Cross warn of dangers of escalating military action in Syria.
Syrian tanks shell, raid parts of embattled Homs as Valerie Amos visits; China repatriates its workers from the country.
Assad faces growing Western anger over human rights abuses, pictures of torture victims.
ICRC aid blocked from Baba Amro, fears grow for civilians; rebels flee former stronghold, say planning next steps.
France says will shut Syrian embassy after UNSC resolution; Cameron says Syria will face 'day of reckoning.'
After rebel forces withdraw from Baba Amro neighborhood of Homs, ICRC given green light to deliver much-needed aid.
Israeli ex-negotiator with Damascus: Diplomatic efforts are now "futile"; Syria says 89% of voters approve referendum.
By OREN KESSLER AND REUTERS
Activists call for boycott, protests against referendum on new constitution which opposition claims is a ploy by Assad.
Western and Arab to press Syria to allow aid for civilians; Clinton: If regime refuses aid, it will have even more blood on its hands."
Assad forces kill 19 in Homs, including 2 journalists; Syrian troops raid northern villages, killing 27; US hints at arming rebels.
Earlier, Assad's forces raid northern villages, killing 27; 2 western journalists killed in Homs; US hints at arming rebels.
Opposition group calls killings a "massacre"; US hints at possibility of arming rebels; 2 western journalists killed in Homs.
ICRC in contact with Syrian authorities, opposition in efforts to facilitate cessation of hostilities in hotspots.
ICRC convoys brave flooded rivers and crocodiles to deliver food.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
Bombs, grenades left over from civil war are danger to civilians, warns International Committee of the Red Cross.
Concerns focus on the Ibn Sina hospital where Gaddafi's son Mutassim is said to be hiding with group of mercenaries.
Jakob Kellenberger will meet with Syrian PM, foreign minister to demand greater access to civilians, including those hurt, detained in crackdowns.
Tanks, troops also storm residential neighborhoods in Homs, Tafas, Dael; mass arrests continue in Banias as soldiers raid homes.
Eight tanks move into town of Tafas with population of 30,000; residents say gunfire heard as security forces break into homes, arrests youths.
Assad's forces shoot dead six civilians in port city; activists say civilian death count passes 800, a figure the regime disputes.
Syrian rights group says 220 among those dead were killed in tank attack on Deraa; Clinton: "Assad must respond to the people’s call for change."
By JPOST.COM AND REUTERS
US Secretary of State says "we will continue to hold responsible Syrian officials for human rights abuses"; Syrian army storms Banias Sunni districts; phone service and electricity cut in several locations.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
30 protesters killed as unrest continues; EU agrees to freeze Syrian assets; tanks are deployed in Homs, Damascus.
15 protesters, 5 security men killed in Homs; EU agrees to freeze assets, ban travel of Syrian leaders; tanks deployed in Homs, Damascus.
Rights campaigner says pro-democracy demonstrators shot at during large protest, scores injured; state forces arrest opposition leaders.
Witness says several hundred protesters attacked in city of Tel; Assad deploys tanks in central, coastal areas ahead of Friday prayers in test of will for anti-gov't demonstrators calling for "day of defiance."
Assad deploys forces in central, coastal areas before Friday prayers in test of will for anti-gov't demonstrators calling for "day of defiance."
Tanks take up positions near urban centers, Damascus suburbs; protests expected to increase "incrementally, not massively."
Deputy ICRC head in Strip notes Gazan supermarkets have food, slams Hamas rocket fire, but says Israel should let more materials in.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Haifa District Attorney's Office files indictment against Simon Sa'dati for illegal departure from Israel.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Simon Sa'dati, who is said to have poor mental health, is returned by Red Cross after interrogation by Lebanese authorities.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND YAAKOV LAPPIN
While Red Cross representative visits man at Shikma Prison, prisoner reportedly hits him across the head with a sewage drain cover.
By BEN HARTMAN
Court finds Hamas MPs guilty of illegally residing in Israel, terrorist membership after 569 day sit-in to protest their arrest.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Palestinian Authority president says that the death of any of the hundreds of Palestinian hunger strikers in Israeli prisons could trigger a backlash that might slip out of control.
Int'l Red Cross urges Israel to transfer 6 prisoners to hospital, to allow family visits; UN also expresses concern.
District Attorney indicts the two for membership in a military terrorist organization and illegally residing in Israel.
Men had been staying in the Sheikh Jarrah compound to avoid arrest after their e. J'lem residency was revoked.
As Schalits mark 5 years since kidnapping, Free Schalit campaign asks public to send text messages; PM announces that Israel has accepted a German-brokered prisoner swap deal.
Twelve Israeli, Palestinian, int'l rights groups issue joint statement slamming illegal conditions under which Hamas is holding Schalit.
International organization meets with Hamas head in Damascus, asks for gesture before Pessah holiday, Channel 10 reports.
“Missing persons, regardless of their status – fallen or captured soldiers during fighting, or civilians taken captive by an adverse party – are protected by humanitarian law.”
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israelis have reasons to regard the ICRC with distrust.
By SIMON KOVAR
Are the four Hamas officials simply good bargaining chips for the long game?
The Gilad Schalit affair was yet another indication of the moral vacuum that plagues far too many NGOs.
By JASON EDELSTEIN AND NAFTALI BALANSON
Why did Noam and Aviva Schalit not turn to the Red Cross, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Brussels, Washington, London to help free their son?
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
The introduction of such troops would violate the Israel-Egypt peace treaty and establish a dangerous precedent.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
We’d be better off without whatever benefits Red Cross association provides rather than maintaining membership under shameful conditions.
"Tag" is devoted to bringing Israeli and Jewish expertise to communities in developing nations and disaster-affected areas.
By GILAH KAHN-HOFFMANN
The proposition that the Strip remains ‘occupied’ by Israel has recently been refuted by an unexpected source – a UN Security Council resolution on Libya.
By EUGENE KONTOROVICH AND PAULA KWESKIN
Valerie Amos accompanies Syrian Red Crescent into rebel bastion after gov't delayed relief access to former.
31 killed as Homs bombardment continues; Turkish analyst: Corridor could help fleeing civilians, regime unlikely to consent.
Referendum held on new constitution that could keep Assad in power for 16 more years; bombardment of Homs continues.
US president says int'l community must band together to press Assad to step down; rescue workers evacuate wounded.
Red Cross says that at least 13 mass graves have been found in the country in recent weeks; investigations into killings continue.
Noam Schalit slams PM who says Israel accepted prisoner swap proposal; Hamas accuses PM of lying to hide role in foiling mediator.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF, HERB KEINON AND KHALED ABU TOAM
Five years since kidnapping, Noam says gov't that sent Gilad must bring him home; PM: Israel accepted German-brokered prisoner swap deal.