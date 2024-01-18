Red Cross 'not involved' in transferring medicine to Gaza hostages

The International Committee of Red Cross stated on Thursday that they would not be involved in the transfer of medication during the Qatar-Israel agreement to bring medication to the hostages being held captive by Hamas, according to Israeli media.

The Red Cross stated that they are "in contact with the parties necessary in order to reach an agreement regarding the creation of a mechanism to transfer medication to the hostages."

"The Red Cross is not a party that will participate in the implementation of the agreed upon mechanism, including the supply of medicine. The Red Cross welcomes the agreement of the delivery of medication to hostages and medical facilities for the residents of Gaza, viewing it to be a positive humanitarian step," they concluded.