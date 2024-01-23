Qatar: Extremist Israeli statements complicating hostage talks

Extremist Israeli statements, worsening humanitarian conditions, and the continued Israeli military campaign in Gaza are complicating mediation efforts for a hostage deal, Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told reporters on Tuesday.“We are always hopeful, but not necessarily optimistic,” he said, describing a situation of “round the clock” efforts.“The negotiations are still taking place. They have not stopped. Both sides are talking, and we are hopeful that will lead to something.”“We are engaging in serious discussion with both sides,” Ansari said. “We have presented ideas to both sides. We are getting a constant stream of replies from both sides. That in its own right is a cause for optimism,” he said.“But the situation on the ground is very much fluid,” he stressed.
Ansari underscored, however, that “every day you get information coming in that is harmful to the mediation process,” including the continuation of the war in Gaza itself.“Obviously, when one side [Israel] says they do not accept the two-state solution, that they would not stop this war” or discuss forcibly displacing Palestinians in Gaza, “that leads to a harder negotiation process.”“Also, the humanitarian situation is much worse,” he said, arguing that it is more difficult for humanitarian assistance into Gaza than it was before.
Media leaks about hostages deals were false
He said that much of the information leaked to the media about potential deals was missing important elements and was simply false.Ansari spoke amid a flurry of media leaks about potential deals, all of which involve some basic elements, such as a pause in the war, freezing the hostages, and the release of Palestinian security prisoners from Israeli jails.According to CNN, one ceasefire agreement proposal included sending Hamas leaders into exile.Among the sticking points in the negotiating process have been Hamas’ demand that Israel end its military campaign in Gaza and Israel’s insistence that it would only allow for a pause in the fighting.In November, mediating countries Egypt and Qatar reached a deal by which 105 captives of the 253 seized in the Hamas-led October 7 attack were freed in exchange for a week-long pause in the fighting. Five were freed separately, and the bodies of another 11 of the captives have been returned to Israel.Relatives of the hostages have insisted that Israel must make a deal now to secure the release of the remaining 132 hostages, stressing that their lives are in danger every day they remain in captivity.