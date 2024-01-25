The State Attorney has acceded to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s objection to giving the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRC) information about Hamas terrorists who have been arrested in Gaza and detained in Israeli jails, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

The office has communicated this new position to the High Court, in response to a petition for information that, according to Israel’s N12 news outlet last week, the office had previously intended to hand over. The state will not provide the Red Cross with those details, the Attorney’s office said. A red cross vehicle, which is part of a convoy arrives at the Rafah border crossing, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip November 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Ben-Gvir's response to State Attorney's decision

Following the announcement by the State Attorney’s office that it had accepted Ben-Gvir’s objection, the far-right National Security Minister said:

“My clear policy, from the first moment, is: humanitarian [aid] in exchange for humanitarian [aid]. If they [Hamas] want details about their cursed terrorists, then they should pass on details about our heroic hostages. It is a logical, normal, moral and legal demand, any normal country would demand it.

“It’s good that the State Attorney’s office understood and accepted my position,” Ben-Gvir added.