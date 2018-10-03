03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Family sits for first Seder without son who died serving in Israeli military.
By HAIM WATZMAN
"One of the first things I always asked Prime Minister Netanyahu when I would see him is, ‘How’s your father?’”
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
While we are knee deep in cleaning solutions trying to get rid of chametz, sometimes we are in for a pleasant surprise.
By AARON KATSMAN
Ministry of Defense completes preparations for Israel Defense Force soldiers in time for Passover.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
This year at the White House. Next year in Jerusalem?
US president speaks to PM beforehand, praises Iron Dome successes; "against backdrop of change, we continue to pray for peace between Israel and her neighbors," Obama says.
By HERB KEINON
As Pessah sets off, US president tells PM he is preparing for own White House Seder; Netanyahu thanks Obama for Iron Dome funding.
Une exposition en ligne montre comment les juifs se sont battus pour préserver les rites de Pessah même dans les périodes les plus tourmentée
By LAURA KELLY
Un seder pas comme les autres.
By AMNON DANKNER
Rabbi Stuart Geller has kept the spirit of Passover alive for himself by collecting some 190 Haggadot over the last 40 years.
By DAVID GEFFEN
A charismatic preacher at an African-American Passover Seder links the Jewish experience to his people’s history.
By JUDITH FEIN
Hundreds of refugees are written back into history during alternative Passover Seder.
By HADAS PARUSH
JPost special feature: A Library of Congress collection of photographs that document pre-state Israel.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
As a travel writer, I thrive on not knowing where I'll lay my head in a few month's time. Yet each year on Seder, I always feel at home.
By JONNY NEWTON
The exodus of Jews from Ethiopia
By NICOLE HYMAN
Essay: In Jewish thought, freedom comes side by side with new shackles
By YORAM BECK
Eliezer Kornreich has spent the last 15 Pessahs on ships, leading Seders for crowds of hundreds.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Fruits, vegetables representing a variety of causes from solidarity with oppressed Jews to welcoming the intermarried seen on Passover.
By JTA
While products are nutritious, though fattening, the treats pose dangers to small children.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Not just for tourists, a range of venues offer no-cook solutions for the first night of Pessah.
By RUTH BELOFF
Only by accepting the purpose behind recommitting oneself to “regard himself as though he had emerged from Egypt” can we dance at a Purim banquet even when our legs feel heavy with sadness.
By ANDREA SIMANTOV
Jewish soldiers in US Civil War were unable to find any ingredients for 'haroset,' so they chose a compelling replica: "We got a brick."
While most invest time in the larger Passover Seder meals, there are some great options for Hol Hamoed.
By GOURMETKOSHERCOOKING.COM
Worried about not having enough food? Here are some easy solutions.
By FAYE LEVY
While horseradish my be synonymous with the Passover Seder, this plant can be used to enhance regular dishes, even drinks.
By LAURA FRANKEL
After a heavy meat meal at the Passover seder, try these lighter dairy recipes to use during the week.
Add this year's Seder a gourmet touch with Chef's Laura Frankel's Kosher homemade Gefilte.
By CHEF LAURA FRANKEL
Our sages acknowledge and validate the alienation and disaffection we sometimes feel
By SHAI CHERRY
How a tradition leading to 1,000-strong Passover Seders may have started 30 years ago in the Nepalese capital
By SHULA KOPF
Necessary Stories: We left Louella behind. But she shows up every year at my seder. And she sits with us at the table.
Ralph Amelan elaborates on the story of the four sons, what it means to be a daughter at the seder table, and Haggadah traditions from around the world.
By RALPH AMELAN
Excerpt: As Pesah, the ‘holiday of freedom,’ approaches, 'The Report' takes a look at who is, and who is not, free in the State of Israel.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
As Pessah, the ‘holiday of freedom,’ approaches, 'The Report' takes a look at who is, and who is not, free in the State of Israel.
On Passover we say “In every generation, a person is obligated to see themselves as if they left Egypt.”
By MICHAEL FAIVUSH
On Passover, we should engage in a burst of courage to truly look at the
society that entraps so many.
By SHMULY YANKLOWITZ
Excerpt taken from Yosef Mendelevich’s book 'At the Edge of the Heavens,' being translated by David Herman.
By YOSEF MENDELEVICH
As you tucked in to your matza and four cups of wine, Jews in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Peru, Thailand and Poland were doing the same.
By AMY SPIRO
Symbolism in the Passover Seder interpreted through the lens of the story of Joseph.
By SHLOMO RISKIN
Jews and non-Jews attend Seder at Jewish Community Center.
By NISSAN TZUR, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
US president, family, friends celebrate Passover dinner with Seder, the “continuation of a longstanding custom” for the Obamas.
By SAM SOKOL
US president, family, friends celebrate Passover dinner with Seder plate given to the First Lady by Sara Netanyahu.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
US President Barack Obama says Passover reminds world "responsibility does not end when we reach the promised land."
US president says Passover reminds us responsibility "only begins" after reaching promised land; fifth Seder in White House.
Descendants of Jews forcibly converted to Catholicism are to attend first Seder in Madeira, off coast of Africa.
Jewish group holding contest to determine who can come up with the most creative use of matza.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Filmmaker explores possibility of “Jewish Pirates of the Caribbean.”
By PAUL FOER / JOINTMEDIA NEWS SERVICE
260 people come from all over US to participate in the fifth annual Adventure Rabbi Passover retreat on the Colorado River.
By MATTHEW WEINSTEIN/JTA
Female alter-ego of rabbi-in-training Amichai Lau-Lavie calls on public to put apple on Seder plate this Passover.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Interactive iPad Haggadah could be leading light at this year’s Seder.
By RUTH EGLASH
Issue of Ethiopian aliya and the state’s ability to successfully absorb the new immigrants is still a point of contention.
Ye shall kindle no fire throughout your habitations upon the sabbath day’ (Vayakhel; Exodus 35:3).
Reykjavik community holds formal Rosh Hashana services with a rabbi and a Torah scroll for first time since end of WWII.
By ALEX WEISLER/JTA
A Jpost column wrapping up the hottest Jewish culture news worldwide: The Jews of "Glee;" sefira beards for charity.
Alan Gross' family say it will hold special seder to raise awareness about his imprisonment; former top Cuban judge discusses case.
By REUTERS AND Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
"People are starting to come back slowly" says Chabad Rabbi Mendy Sudakevich as the Japanese capital's small Jewish community prepares its Seder.
By TAMAR RUNYAN
Some 100 recently-arrived Ethiopians gather in J'lem for a mock Seder to learn, understand the religious, cultural traditions of the festival of freedom.
Survey on Passover attitudes also shows almost two-thirds of Israelis hold Seder for family, Jewish tradition and culture.
By JONAH MANDEL
Conflict resolution expert advises what to do when separated parents each want you to share Passover with them.
By SHIMRIT NOTHMAN
Find out which items on the Seder plate you should and shouldn’t pass over this year.
By KATHRYN RUBIN
Check out the apps that will get you ready to rock a kosher, nourishing and most importantly joyous holiday.
By ZOHAR FRIEDMAN
If you are hosting the Seder, you will need it.
By NORA BERLIN
Spicy fish, chicken soup with more than just matza balls, lemony chicken and fresh salad - the new Pessah menu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
First person account of one soldier's unique Seder night.
Tradition has labeled Passover “the time of our freedom.”
By REUVEN HAMMER
As with many other minutiae of Jewish law, these details, were only provided through the Oral Law and rabbinic sources.
By SHLOMO BRODY
We must try to understand the mind-set of our children and the specific “melody” which enters their hearts, minds and souls.
The presence of the entire family gathered on Seder night provides an occasion to speak to our children unlike any other time of the year.
By JONATHAN ROSNEBLUM
On the fifth cup we recite the Blessing of the Song
Rabbi David Silber and Rachel Furst’s new volume includes delicious
morsels of wisdom that can be distributed at the Seder.
By JACK RIEMER
General closure set to last till end of Passover, IDF says; traffic builds up nationwide as country heads to celebrate Seder.
By JTA AND JPOST.COM STAFF
The Seder meal alone, without the four cups of wine, desserts, nuts and other fattening foods, can total 1,700 calories.
A decade after worst terrorist attack of the second Intifada, survivors return to the scene of the attack.
By BEN HARTMAN
During Pessah Seder with soldiers, IDF chief of staff says he "can attest to efforts being made to end this affair."
Highway, major routes clogged as drivers urged to exercise caution; train en-route to J'lem breaks down due to technical problems.
At Pessah Seders in prisons, inmates are segregated, grape juice replaces wine, and by no means is the front door left open for the Prophet Elijah.
Around 500 migrants from across Africa broke unleavened bread with Israeli friends volunteers at early Pessah Seder in South TA.
The need to find meaning in the text of the Haggada is of course admirable, but why not seek it out in the words and themes therein rather than distorting them beyond recognition?
By MICHAEL FREUND
As Jews we have no choice but to have compassion for those suffering throughout the region.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The 1,000-year-old educational philosophy at the heart of the Hagadda is recognized as the most effective tool for autism.
By MARC H. GARSON
The Torah speaks about four sons. May all of the children of Am Yisrael be “wise” and interested in Jewish heritage and traditions.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
There is no nation on earth that has as long and as consistent and well-documented history as the Jewish people.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
We find meaning not in the restrictions of the holiday, but in our power to live as Jews.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
A person who was saved out of the grasp of danger feels a deep need to share his feelings of gratitude with those around him.
Aharon Alexander Gorshonov incident after 2nd Passover Seder in Kiev may be of same vein as Toulouse homicides.
At the end of the day it always comes down to the patient whose life is on the line.
By DANNY GROSSMAN
Jew or non-Jew, make your own exodus to freedom – but don’t wait for Moses to save you.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
We live in historic times. Just think about what has happened in Jewish history during the last 70 years alone.
By CHIEF RABBI WARREN GOLDSTEIN
The message of the upcoming days of commemoration and celebration is that the responsibility for what happens next is now our own.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
The Haggadah tells a decidedly Jewish narrative of how a group of wandering herdsmen was transformed into a people with its own country.
Enslaved Israelite women in Egypt never forgot the value of self-beautification to arouse their husbands and produce offspring.
By J. ROSENBLUM
Seder matza is not as sweet as Thanksgiving cranberry sauce and Turkey, but its taste of freedom and Jewish miracles is the same.
By STEWART WEISS
If the Seder means anything, it means we need to take our responsibilities toward the vulnerable, the alienated and the disenfranchised more seriously.
By SETH FARBER
The constant struggle for survival is the driving force of our society and the current glue that binds us together as a people.
By DAVID CHINITZ
City Winery has 250 guests attending a pre-Pessah Seder, including well known speakers and performers.
By JORDANA HORN IN NEW YORK
NY Judaica auction sells Jabotinsky's ID card for $20,000.