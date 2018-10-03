03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Sukkot

Sukkot is a famous Jewish holiday. It is also widely known as the Feast of Tabernacles. According to the Jewish Calendar, the holiday falls on the 15th day of the month of Tishrei. Sukkot is the plural of Sukkah, which is the name for the type of hut or shelter in which the Jews lived for forty years during their time with Moses in the desert. Many people eat meals and live in the sukkah throughout the holiday.

