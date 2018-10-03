03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The executive director of T’ruah, Rabbi Jill Jacobs, constructed the sukka in opposition to the President's cap on refugees.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Decision to seal off access to Palestinians came after deadly Har Adar terror attack.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
Decision made following Har Adar terror attack, which left three Israelis dead last week.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Don’t throw out your etrogim after the holiday!
By MELANIE LIDMAN
To all those denominations who regularly recite the phrase, "Therefore, let us keep the feast. Hallelujah!" Whether they know exactly what they are proclaiming or not, I say, “Amen and Amen.”
By EARL COX,TRAVELUJAH
That is, from the blowing of the shofar on the Jewish New Year, these days are designed to awaken us to spiritual realities and cause us to reflect more earnestly on our lives.
By MALCOLM HEDDING
"As long as Israel is here, I think we are safe in Europe," says Finnish participant. "We have to stand with Israel for our own good."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The mother of three remains unconscious in a hospital.
By JTA
“This was meant to be a place where everyone was welcome, and someone just ripped it down.”
This isn't Ivanka's first Sukkot shopping trip.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“This is a holiday where Jews wrestle with and turn our awareness to our own fragility and to the impermanence of shelter."
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Cette année, les cédrats en provenance du sud de l’Italie se font très rares, et leurs prix atteignent des sommets
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The first-ever shipment of Moroccan etrogs to Israel has arrived, bringing a type of the fruit considered to be the original from the biblical period, the Agriculture Ministry announced on Wednesday.
By SHARON UDASIN
Challenging and contradicting two quotes of Buckminster Fuller.
By SETH ABRAHAMS
Visitors from all over Israel flocked to the new Rosh Tzippor Birdwatching center at HaYarkon Park in the heart of Tel Aviv during the Sukkot holiday.
By KKL-JNF
Over the past few years, harvesting olives on Sukkot with KKL-JNF has become part of the holiday tradition.
Over the Sukkot holiday, hundreds of thousands of visitors from both Israel and abroad set out to spend time in the heart of nature in KKL-JNF forests and parks.
Despite recent tensions in the North along the Syrian border, and the all-too-frequent rocket-fire from Gaza on Israel's south, over 1 million holiday vacationers visited KKL-JNF forests and parks over the recent Sukkot holiday, enjoying nature and the many and diverse KKL-JNF activities, all free of charge.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
As an annual tradition, KKL-JNF will be distributing s'chach (greenery for your sukkah roof) for local residents.
"In this lime pit, a fire would burn for three to six days. When the domed cover turned red, it was time to put the fire out and, after the pit cooled, to scrape off the limestone powder, which was used as a sealant."
Four bridges for pedestrians and cyclists have been inaugurated at different sites along the Yarkon River, to the east of the Geha Highway, to provide safe crossing points between the two banks and encourage visitors to frequent local sites.
By KKL - JNF STAFF
Amit and Rachel, the two KKL-JNF national service volunteers who were running the KKL-JNF pavilion, said that almost everyone at the festival was interested in KKL-JNF
The Hebrew word arazim means cedars, but if you look around, there are no cedar trees here. The name was given to the valley in 1923.
The unseasonable heat also meant that KKL-JNF foresters had to deal with a number of forest fires that broke out during the holiday
As Succot approaches, amateur “construction workers” are urged to take care when using ladders and nails, avoid lighting candles inside.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A new artistic project invites visitors to reflect on fragility and migration.
By NICOLE BAUKE
As the city celebrates the festival of temporary housing, ‘In Jerusalem’ takes a look at the stories behind some of the city’s more permanent structures, many with suspicious pasts.
By PEGGY CIDOR
What does a person leave on this earth if not his traditions?
By PAMELA PELED
Sheikh Jarrah protesters disrupt Barkat’s gathering at Jerusalem municipal succa.
The Christians came to Jerusalem from countries as diverse as Korea, China, Peru, Brazil, Ireland, Norway, Samoa, Papua-New Guinea, South Africa and the United States.
By MIRIAM LOCK
A two-year-old toddler who left his family’s sukka on Thursday, drowned in a nearby pond and was clinically dead was resuscitated by United Hatzalah medics. Danced on Monday on stage.
Israel Bonds High Holy Days appeals have been instrumental in facilitating growth and development of the nation, in addition to contributing to the unification of a sovereign people.
By VICTORIA D. ANDRETTA
The State of Israel, the government and the prime minister have a deep understanding of social issues, President Reuven Rivlin said.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
President Rivlin greets Israelis in his Jerusalem Sukka.
The event will be a celebration not only of the state’s rebirth, but of the many cultures that helped to create it.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The sukka invites everyone to enjoy communal prayers, panels and activities throughout the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Leaders from all across the political landscape are slated to hold events this week ahead of the Sukkot holiday.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The Calabria etrogim originate from the region of that name located in southern Italy.
Danon acknowledged that his hobnobbing with diplomats and statesmen in New York is giving him valuable experience that could serve him well down the line.
By HERB KEINON
The same goes for the intriguing Voices and Perfumes concert, in which the Vocal Octet hosts multifaceted artist and researcher oud player Yair Dalal.
By MAXIM REIDER
How to enjoy the Feast of Tabernacles without getting a bump on the head.
As he does every year, President Reuven Rivlin will hold an open house on one of the intermediate days of the holiday.
Bilateral ties between Israel and Russia were bolstered last week as Minister Zeev Elkin visited Moscow, unaccompained by Netanyahu.
This year he will visit Acre, where he will meet with community leaders and local residents.
Beit Tefilah Israeli, a pluralist Jewish community and organization in Tel Aviv, erects gigantic 650 square meter kosher Succah for 3rd year in a row.
By JEREMY SHARON
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority reported about 100,000 travelers at its nature reserves and national parks.
Use nature’s candy in both sweet and savory dishes.
Rivlin called Lod "Israel’s melting pot" as he congratulated Mayor Yair Revivo on the city’s extraordinary physical and social facelift.
Many Jerusalem residents are decidedly less sanguine about the formula road show's questionable timing, in the thick of the holidays, immediately after Yom Kippur and right before Succot.
By ERICA SCHACHNE
Sorghum is a hearty grain that can be used in place of barley or farro in recipes; this Curried Pumpkin Sorghum recipe is perfect for a Succot meal.
By LAURA FRANKEL
A go-to recipe for Sukkot.
By GOURMETKOSHERCOOKING.COM
The hardest part of celebrating holidays in a new country is being away from your family and friends.
By BENITA LEVIN
The High Holy Days are a reflection of our very being as a Jewish nation.
By RABBI DAVID STAV
A trio of young Americans live to tell the tale of their incarceration in Tehran’s infamous penitentiary, but their story fails to join the pantheon of prison memoirs.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Acre residents are worried that gentrification could price out the local Arab community.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
A former Prisoner of Zion describes his "wandering in the desert" of the Soviet Union.
By YOSEF BEGUN
A 19th-century succa displayed at the Israel Museum reveals an intriguing history.
By RACHEL SARFATI
Watch exclusive video: Dr. Jeremy Benstein talks Succot, rituals and the natural aspects of the holiday.
By LEADEL.NET
Did the Abu Ghosh Festival make the village a success, or is the event a hit because of the picturesque location?
By BARRY DAVIS
There is an essential difference between the concept of inheritance and that of betrothal or engagement.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Prayers for rain are among the earliest liturgical texts, and withholding it is regarded in the Bible as a punishment.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
It would be wrong to stand before God by going directly to the second level before we have strengthened and secured the first.
It is not only the festival of Jewish unity, but also the festival of Jewish joy and happiness.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Serve Italian-inspired delicacies to your guests during Succot
By NERIA BARR
Bake pita to take with you when touring and picnicking during Succot
By LES SAIDEL
If Mel built a succa for his religious son, David would have no legitimate
excuse not to come sleep over. Now all he needed were three little Mexicans.
By YONATAN SREDNI
As summer fades and the air grows crisper, cozy up for premier film, theater, music and literature events across Israel.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Faith and art come together at a special exhibition in Jerusalem by artists from the Omanut Ve’emuna gallery in the Jaffa Flea Market.
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
Ran Wolf and his colleagues have set out as varied a program as possible at the seemingly unsexy venue of the Kiryat Gat industrial park.
Weekly round-up of local news around the country.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
250,000 people visited KKL-JNF parks and bicycle trails over the weekend, following the start of Succot.
The actor attended the Chabad street festival to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
By AMY SPIRO
Sukkot is unique in that the Torah describes both how the holiday was celebrated in the past, as well as a prophetic vision for how it will be observed in the future.
By TULY WEISZ
From a place of shock and death, I was shown and given life. The sukka was the portal.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
The message of the Four Species does not conclude with the recognition and acceptance of the differences among people; in fact, this is merely its underlying presumption.
By KALMAN SAMUELS
This is the true identity of the committed Jew, inspired by the spiritual, yet prepared to confront the material in a way that brings us closer to our tradition and Creator.
By YUVAL CHERLOW
It is only by seeing our vulnerability as common humanity that we allow ourselves to love at all.
By SUSAN SILVERMAN
This holiday is another opportunity for us not only to celebrate what we have – in particular our sovereignty and independence – but also what we still have yet to achieve.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
When friends asked me how the holidays were, I said “amazing.” What was I going to say – that Yom Kippur in Jerusalem wasn’t the spiritual high I romanticized about and imagined it would be?
Rachel Fraenkel’s theme of Jewish unity and concern for one another also happens to be one of the principal themes of Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur and Succot.
By JONATHAN ROSENBLUM
May the New Years – the plural is not a typo – bring blessing, joy and peace to the Jewish people, and the entire world.
By STEWART WEISS
A succa was only a provisional retreat. A great festival was usually held
upon the tenant’s return to his ancestral home, just as it became a religious festival today. Life in the succa has also changed; today it is a source of joy for the whole family.
By ALEXANDER ZVIELLI
There is nothing more special in Israel than the festival period.
By DAVID NEWMAN
This holiday, one of rejoicing, is the outgrowth of preparation and effort (Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur) and resembles the deepest human relationship possible – marriage.
The concert, held on Hol Hamoed, or the intermediate days of Succot, was the 12th annual fund-raiser for the nonprofit organization.
By MENASHE KOREN
No matter how you spend in the holiday, I suggest you plan ahead and make reservations in advance.
By JOANNA SHEBSON
Judaism’s realistic joy
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
Activities abound around the country for children and adults alike
Take the kids to experience a fishing boat trip, milking cows or a kibbutz baking workshop this Succot.
By ANN GOLDBERG
Are the walls of the succa meant to evoke feelings of precariousness or of security?
By NOMI BERMAN
Though everyone was together, each was in a separate world on Yom Kippur.
By RABBI LAZER GURKOW