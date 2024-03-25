Sukkah erected in Tel Aviv in honor of hostages held captive in Gaza since Sukkot

A sukkah will be erected in Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Square at 8 p.m. on Monday night, The Hostages Families Forum announced today.

The Sukkah is to commemorate the 134 hostages who have been held captive by Hamas for 171 days, since the Simchat Torah holiday. Sukkot, a holiday which follows the story of Exodus, celebrates the ancient Hebrews being freed from slavery in Egypt.

At the sukkah event, hostage families will call on all decision-makers to fulfill the mitzvah of freeing the captives, the forum said.

While Purim celebrations are still taking place across the country, and Dizengoff Square is expected to be filled with joyous people in costumes, the families of the hostages will hold a special press statement under the message, "We are still in Simchat Torah." (Left) Photo of Liri Albag during captivity; (Right) Liri Albag before being kidnapped by Hamas (credit: DAILY MAIL VIA MAARIV)

Simchat Torah is a Jewish holiday which celebrates the conclusion of the annual torah reading. Hamas committed its October 7 attack, killing 1200 people and kidnapping over 250 more, during the festival.

The families speaking at the event:

Shira Albag, the mother of the hostage Liri Albag, will speak at the event.

A photo of the room where Albag’s daughter was first held by Hamas was released today.

Orit Meir, the mother of Almog Meir Jan, is expected to speak.

Additionally, Haim Otmazgin, commander of the ZAKA Special Units, will give an address.

Finally, Daniel Weiss and Miri Aloni will present a musical performance. Weiss is the son of Shmulik Weiss, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, and Yehudit Weiss who was murdered in captivity.

The body of Yehudit Weiss has been successfully recovered by the IDF.