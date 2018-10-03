Ya'acov Litzman

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A new study found that the therapeutic use of marijuana is safe and efficacious for elderly patients who need relief from chronic pain
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Finance Minister’s liaison for health issues Oren Geva claimed that in order to comply with the law, a one-time budget of NIS 2 billion would be required.
“The number of elderly in Israel has grown from year to year.”
In the US, the cost of a single dose of the drug, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December, is $125,000.
A lot of Israeli doctors work abroad due to low wages in Israeli hospitals.
The cost of fluoridation adds just a few agorot per cubic meter to water bills.
The doubling will add 121 new nursing job slots to neonatal intensive care units in three stages starting in January, the ministry said.
The children will also learn about hygiene, washing hands, drinking water, setting a table and making salads.
As the nation waits for it's leader's return, here is the spread on the four possible outcomes of the crisis.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Netanyahu will convene his cabinet and his coalition party leaders on Sunday and reveal to them whether he intends to seek an election.
By JEREMY SHARON
“The demand to pass the bill in its three readings remains as it was, until now there is no other proposal on the table.”
All this being the case, Litzman appears to think that he is well served within the haredi world by flexing his muscles and demonstrating his deep commitment to protecting yeshiva students.
Earlier this week, politicians speculated that Benjamin Netanyahu and Ya'acov Litzman had conspired to create a fake crisis and let Litzman be the fall guy for initiating an election.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
However, both said that Netanyahu told them he will prevent early elections.
The former health minister's threat could mean a dissolution of the government.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
Israel Hofsheet is one organization fighting on several of these fronts, advocating a pluralist vision for the Jewish state.
In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Litzman rejected the doctors’ claim that sending the migrants home was “among the most serious harms against mankind.”
Litzman resigned from the Health Ministry so as not to have ministerial responsibility for violations of Shabbat.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The bill states that a prime minister holding a portfolio for which there is a deputy minister can choose to give that deputy minister ministerial authority.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Knesset will attempt to rush through the bill in an attempt to have it passed by Jan. 15
Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson vowed to bring more coalition MKs to defect and oppose the 'minimarkets bill.'
Haredi leader and United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Litzman proposed a bill that would require an academic degree to be a prime minister which is considered a move against MK Yair Lapid.
Litzman quit his post as health minister with great fanfare last month to protest work done by Israel Railways on Shabbat.
The issue exploded at the end of November when critical maintenance work was scheduled which the transport ministry said could not be delayed or undertaken on a weekday when the trains operate.
The bill circumvents a Supreme Court ruling from 2015 that a deputy minister cannot run a ministry.
The law, if passed, would give the interior minister the authority to block bylaws passed by municipal authorities that allow grocery stores and mini markets to open on Shabbat.
It seems the High Court views the problem with a deputy minister as minister as an inherent contradiction to the meta or organizing constitutional principle of reasonability.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Litzman told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office that he had no choice but to resign after Israel Railways continued to employ Jews on Shabbat.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
Netanyahu took 'Haaretz' publisher to task for tweet calling him and other ministers ‘murderers in suits.'
By HERB KEINON
The uproar stemmed from Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman's resignation from the cabinet over construction on Shabbat.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to retain hold of health portfolio.
If Litzman carries out his threat to resign due to Israel Railways work on Shabbat, it will be yet another example of the failure of the haredi parties to realize the limits of their own power.
For the past few days, Benjamin Netanyahu has spent many hours frantically trying to find a solution to the coalition crisis.
Netanyahu has been negotiating with Litzman to find a compromise, as has Labor Minister Haim Katz, with Israel railways.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
Efforts to reach an agreement are expected to recommence on Friday morning.
Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon announced a NIS 1 billion national geriatric nursing program.
Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman [United Torah Judaism] announced on Friday that he will quit should work continue during the Shabbat.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The dynamics of the coalition crisis are clear. Deputy Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman is leading an uncompromising line on the issue of the Haredi draft law.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Not everyone is laughing about Ya'acov Litzman's recent proposal.
With regard to Seth J. Frantzman’s “The elephant in the Diaspora-Israel Jewish ‘crisis’: Wealth and understanding” (Terra Incognita, November 28), there has been much reaction...
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Netanyahu’s government is in hock to the extreme settler Right and the strident haredi minority, both of which are undermining the country’s existence as a democratic and modern state. The
By JEFF BARAK
The equality of national burden effort isn’t meant to be a dispute with the ultra-Orthodox; its goal is to deal with a problem that isn’t going away.
By YAIR LAPID