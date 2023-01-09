Arye Deri begins battle against obesity after nixing soda tax

Health and Interior Minister Arye Deri on Monday instructed Health Ministry officials to examine the implementation of various regulatory steps to combat the rise in obesity and diabetes, in response to criticism over the government's recent cancellation of a tax on sugary drinks.

The Health Ministry will look to establish a database for tracking sugar consumption in different sectors, promote restrictive legislation on advertising of unhealthy foods, a ban on the sale of sugar-filled drinks and meals in schools across Israel and various other potential regulatory steps.

"The Health Ministry is obliged to act in practical in its goal to reduce diabetes and obesity cases," Deri said. "I will do my best to ensure this battle is successful."