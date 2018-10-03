03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

Zionism

Zionism is the nationalistic movement in Judaism which calls on immense support and identification with the historical Jewish homeland in Israel. The movement originated in the late 19th century in central and eastern Europe around the goal of creating a Jewish state in Palestine - then controlled by the Ottoman Empire. Leaders of the movement sought to liberate Jews from anti-Semitism and persecution in the diaspora through the reestablishment of a Jewish state. Since the 1948 establishment of Israel, Zionism refers to advocacy on behalf of Israel.

Zionism Related Images
Zionism Related Articles
 