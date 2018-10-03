03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Justice Department statement suggested that Z Street’s pro-Israel position might also have been a factor in delaying its tax-exempt status.
By JTA
According to reports, the Trump plan would create a Palestinian entity that is less than a state, and would not be based on the pre-1967 lines.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The United Kingdom should apologize for issuing the Balfour Declaration, says Hamdallah.
By ADAM RASGON
For Yael Eckstein, Vice President of International Fellowship of Christian and Jews, US recognition of Jerusalem marks an ever-growing bond between Evangelical Christians and Israel.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Christian groups host 100th anniversary event at European Parliament.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Christian Zionists, most of whom are part of the world’s 700 million-strong evangelical community, view themselves as the Jews’ partners in God’s plan.
'The Atlantic' explores how the Christian Zionist movement is undergoing a transformation, both theologically and geographically.
By EMMA GREEN / THE ATLANTIC ONLINE
Evangelicals have become a dominant force of support globally for Israel.
By MIKE EVANS
A moving visit with Birthright Israel for Special Needs Adults.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN
The progressive group caused an uproar this week when the model used on their promotional materials declared she had no ties to the group.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
FIU police dog identified possible explosives in the suspects car, leading to the evacuation of a university parking garage.
Student Noah Lew alleges he was removed for being Jewish.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Heideman: If Zionism is a dirty word then Judaism must be likewise
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"Honorable Lord Arthur James Balfour, First and foremost, allow me to express our deep regret over the delay in response," WZO Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel wrote in the letter.
Hundreds of activists discussed the British Labor party, the anti-Israeli trend at universities, and what can be done.
By JOSH DELL
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced “a new plan to combat antisemitism” during a speech at Paris’s Buffault Synagogue.
By EYTAN HALON
Tourism Minister Yariv Levin has raged against the Supreme Court from the day he entered politics
By LAHAV HARKOV
A lesser-known story of pioneering, bravery and tragedy in north Jerusalem gets some well-deserved attention.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
An olah helps fellow immigrants with finincial tips.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Shaw’s newest item is a book called 'My Jerusalem'; it’s a travel book that also functions as a sort of coloring book for adults.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
To prove his point about Zionism, he cited Jewish-sounding last names of people he said were involved in protests against a plan to phase out the instruction in Russian in the country’s schools.
Rivlin: The idea of boycotting Israel is something we cannot accept the
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Neguise: He is capable of competing, but Interior Ministry won’t approve his aliya.
The new Israel Innovation Fund is looking at how philanthropic support of Israel can be cultivated from a 21st-century perspective.
The famous song's humble beginnings.
By CHEN MALUL/ NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL
The Friends of Zion Museum will also give awards to heads of state who move their embassies to Jerusalem.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Last year, on November 27, 2016, the City Council passed a resolution proclaiming the city a “free space from Israeli apartheid,” and affiliating the council with the BDS movement.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
How did Israel get so expensive?
By ORIT ARFA
US President Trump has characterized Israel’s settlement activity as “unhelpful” to the pursuit of peace, and asked Israeli PM Netanyahu to “hold off” on their growth last spring.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Northern and Southern Israel to enjoy 800 new housing sites by 2019 thanks to the JNF.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
British rocker speaks out in defense of the Jewish state.
Hebrew Public Charter Schools teach Israeli culture to children of diverse backgrounds.
The unexpected setback was the last thing Hapoel needed.
By ALLON SINAI
Atar hat-trick propels yellow-and-blue to rout of Acre • Southerners rally back from deficit vs Ashdod
Isaiah Award presented to former US leader George W. Bush for his commitment to the people of Israel.
Former Yesha Council director- general will now head government drive to legalize settler homes.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Philanthropist and Israeli citizen Sylvan Adams met Pope Francis, delivered a special message from the Prime Minister, and invited the Pope to launch the Italian race set to begin in Israel.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
By Ro’i Hen, Artistic direction by Yevgeny Arye, Gesher Theater, October 15
By HELEN KAYE
Rabbi Menachem Hacohen, a former MK, who also presided as chief rabbi of Romania, says there were relatively few conversion cases in Israel until 1967.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
George Blank dedicates sports facility to father and uncle who perished in WWII.
Has Jackie Donner finally found the Goldilocks “just right” balance for employing oleh lawyers to do outsourcing legal work?
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The 3km march draws in people from all over the world, united in love for Jerusalem and the people of Israel.
By UDI SHAHAM
Scenes from the lives of Olim.
By ALIYA BENITA LEVIN
Israel and Judaism are inseparable, says American Zionist Movement president Richard Heideman.
By MOSHE DANN
The reader cannot but admire Rabbi Dr. Ronald Kronish’s devotion to his quest for coexistence, despite what he describes as the despair among people on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By STEVE LINDE
How will the contentious Nation-State bill play out in the upcoming Knesset session?
By MARK WEISS
Julie Deutsch, 26, a classic millennial aliya story.
The purchase of a grave in Israel fueled the desire for a life here.
When he finished medical school, Wilbur earned rabbinic ordination at Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The one thing Joshua Halickman, the sports rabbi, misses most about American life is Sundays.
Here are just 18 reasons that explain why residents feel blessed to live in Tel Aviv.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Marking 70 years since the vote that changed history on November 29, 1947
By DAVID GEFFEN
Commentator Abdul-Nasser Salama also said that Israel benefits from attacks like Friday's, adding that it gets tourists and investments that would otherwise be in Sinai.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Today, on International Women’s Day, it seems most fitting to ask – who are the female leaders in Palestinian society that serve as role models for Tamimi and other Palestinian girls?
By OLGA DEUTSCH
While other NGOs are harmed by Diaspora-Israel tension, JDC is largely unscathed, JDC's CEO says.
“What’s the point of fighting for the country’s borders if we don’t know how to fight for what’s happening inside them.”
By JEFF BARAK
This season, through Birthright Israel’s collaboration with the Genesis Philanthropy Group, over 2,000 Russian- speaking Jews from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and other places will arrive in Israel.
By EVAN GORCHENKO
While early on the Bund had already promoted Yiddish cultural autonomy, Medem was the living embodiment for many Jews in Russia and Poland, of a man cleaving to the Jewish folk of Ashkenaz.
By ELI KAVON
The Poles want to rewrite another portion of Jewish history.
By DANIEL GORDIS
Our ancestors, mine and yours, wished to come to the promised land but could not, for the decision was in the hands of others. In our case the matter is in the hands of our brothers.
By ABERE ENDESHAW KERHEHU
During my entire first year of Sherut, I never received the laundry machine or Wi-Fi that were promised to me.
By GOLDA ABRAMSON - PRITCHARD
The light that the Nazis tried unsuccessfully to extinguish is now brighter than ever.
By MARTIN OLINER
A thing of beauty is a joy forever – even on a tight schedule.
By BARBARA SOFER
Only 46% of those who defined themselves as religious in 2002 remained so 10 years later.
By BRIAN BLUM
Personally, I’m proud of my heritage and despite the antisemitism and vitriol that has now permeated the globe, we should not be timid or walk on eggshells.
By FRED MENACHEM
Not if it goes soft on fighting spirit.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
I was fortunate that my father read me Bible stories when I was young and took me to the synagogue every Shabbat, instilling in me an appreciation of the liturgy.
By BRENDA KATTEN
The political dynamics within the Israeli Arab parties promote barn-burners rather than bridge-builders.
By GIL TROY
Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said that were president-elect Trump to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, Iran would destroy the State of Israel.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
I wish that Israeli governments would make half of that journey when it comes to the State of Israel’s attitude and treatment of Judaism’s non-Orthodox streams.
By GILAD KARIV
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
By TOBIAS HUCH
Perhaps a key to reducing tensions in the region would be a campaign of public Koran study that features Islam’s tolerance for Jews.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
American Jews are re-litigating the twentieth century, while Israelis are living the twenty-first.
By DAVID HAZONY AND ADAM SCOTT BELLOS
The president rejected the pardon because he believes that upholding the values of the IDF is more important than pandering to the majority of his irreverent people.
By BENJAMIN PENG
At present, it appears that North American Jewry and Israel are locked in an embrace woven of the love of the former and the need of the latter.
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Observing Independence Day, Jerusalem Day and Remembrance Day as real Israelis were among the high points of my family’s first year here and continue to be so.
By ZIONA GREENWALD
Extremist religious beliefs that women have no place outside of the home bear no relevance to this conversation.
By CHAIM LANDAU
BDS risks not only poisoning American Jewish feelings toward Israel, it often leads sufferers to escalate conflicts unnecessarily.
The Lebanese Prime Minister resignation signals a new era of instability in the North.
Thinking forward from past to present, I see how the Balfour declarations advanced Jewish nationalism, meaning Zionism. Nevertheless, the proud Zionist activist in me shudders.
Young Friends of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and Wework.
By MICHAL GALANTI
We are embroiled in controversy over the Kotel, conversion, conscription and Sabbath desecration.
While there are no doubt Protestants who see Zionism as an ushering in of the Second Coming, we should not reject all Christians who are zealous in their support of Israel.
Israelis should beware the growing ideological gap with Diaspora Jews.
Cherry tomatoes, the death of Europe, and who is a fake Jew.
This year we marked the 50th anniversary of our return to Jerusalem, remembering that heart-stirring moment when the first IDF soldiers arrived at the Western Wall.
By URI COHEN
Zionism means that Israel should be a Jewish democracy in Eretz Yisrael.
By AMI AYALON,GILEAD SHER,ORNI PETRUSCHKA
Do only bullies win in the City of Peace and in Israeli politics?