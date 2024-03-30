Zionist comedian Daniel Ryan Spaulding to meet Israelis in Tel Aviv

Prominent pro-Israel comedian Daniel Ryan Spaulding will be holding an event at Tel Aviv City Hall on Sunday with city residents.

At the meeting, Spaulding is expected to discuss his pro-Israel and Zionist advocacy amidst the current war in Gaza, and will then hold a Q%A discussion with the participants.

The upcoming meeting is being done due to a collaboration between Digital Club of the Municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa and the "World and Tourism City."

A brief look into the comedian

Spaulding is known for his social media videos on Instagram and TikTok where he gives himself the label "Power Gay," while being at the forefront of support for Israel and the struggle to build the do so narrative since October 7.

His content has reached hundreds of thousands of views across the platform, and the type of content he deals with is debunking claims about apartheid, pinkwashing, not being antisemitic, and more. He has frequently received severe criticism from the international community for his creation of pro-Israel/anti-Hamas content.

Spaulding has recently spent some time in Tel Aviv, as he took part in a national conference for the LGBTQ+ community in Israel that was held on Tuesday at the new LGBTQ+ center of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality.