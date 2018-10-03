03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In acceptance speech, Israeli author says peace will allow Israelis experience something unheard of — "the feeling of a stable existence."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
If your idea of chamber music is a tidy ensemble playing pleasant airs, you’d be well advised to go for a change of mindset.
By BARRY DAVIS
Daughter of novelist Amos Oz, unveils memorial plaque in Rivne, Ukraine at the childhood home of her grandmother, whose life plays prominently in Oz’s novel ‘A Tale of Love and Darkness.’
By EITAN AROM
Elle vient de présenter son premier film en tant que réalisatrice : Une histoire d’amour et de ténèbres, adapté du roman autobiographique d’Amos Oz. Entretien avec la star que la Croisette s’est arrachée
By KENNETH URAN
Profitez de vos livres, tant que vous pouvez vous le permettre !
By CORINNE SAUER
Amos Oz a 73 ans. A chaque nouveau roman, il jure que ce sera son
dernier. Mais l’auteur a encore bien des choses à dire
By ROBERT SLATER
Translators of Amos Oz met the author for an open discussion of literature in translation.
By PEGGY CIDOR
A round up of news briefs from around the nation's capital.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Culture Ministry has taken up Tmol Shilshom's "Meet the Writer" concept, and this week it's spreading all over the country.
Israel’s Education Ministry, headed by Naftali Bennett, targeted her novel in response to high school teachers who began including it on their lists of required reading.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
Israeli authors among 7 famous names demanding resolution be adopted calling repression against protesters "crime against humanity."
By REUTERS
Vanessa Redgrave, Cynthia Nixon of "Sex and the City," playwright Tony Kushner among signatories of Jewish Voice for Peace petition.
The two Israeli authors are among 6 likely to win the prestigious literary award
By AMY SPIRO
“To me he was a young man who used his creative skills to get us to eat. Who cut sandwiches into triangles and diamonds," recalls his daughter Tzvika.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"That's where anti-Zionism becomes antisemitism," Oz added. "Because none of them ever said after Hitler that Germany should cease to exist, or after Stalin that there should be no Russia."
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,JPOST.COM STAFF
"The boycott which Amos Oz has declared on the Foreign Ministry provides a boost to the boycotts which Oz claims to oppose," the former ambassador to the US said.
By ARIK BENDER
Oz, generally regarded one of Israel's most famous authors has been an outspoken supporter of a two state solution and has often been critical of extreme right wing government policies.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Jerusalem-born actress's screen adaptation of Amos Oz's "A Tale of Love and Darkness" makes its commercial premiere in the capital.
Prize winning novelist slams right-wing politicians from Bayit Yehudi and the Likud as trying to “start a religious war over the Temple Mount.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israeli author Amos Oz watched his daughter venture to where he has never been: the Holocaust-ravaged Ukrainian hometown of his mother that was highlighted is his memoir.
By DOV LIEBER
Matt Nesvisky fawns over Amos Oz’s ‘Judas,’ frowns at Jonathan Safran Foer’s ‘Here I Am’ and is left with mixed feelings by an anthology of fiction from the Forward.
By MATT NESVISKY
At 73, Amos Oz vows that each story will be his last, but he still has more to tell.
A novelist and a poet produce two books of note.
Celebrated Israeli writer named winner of 2013 literary prize for works depicting life in the Jewish state.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Watch video of panel at "Facing Tomorrow" Presidential Conference on the Young Generation vs. Ancient Tradition.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Speakers to discuss "Nation, Interests and Ethics in the Journey Toward Tomorrow"; Netanyahu, Livni also set to speak during 3-day conference.
Street was once home to S.Y. Agnon.
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Amos Oz’s latest novel is provocative, eloquent and honest.
By ELAINE MARGOLIN
Ahead of Hebrew Book Week, Publishers Association head Racheli Edelman talks about local literature, translated books and making a living as a writer.
Amos Oz and Fania Oz-Salzberger make the case for literary Judaism
By JOSEPH PREVILLE/WWW.ASLANMEDIA.COM
To explain the Jewish relationship with texts, Amos Oz and Fania Oz-Salzberger, both staunch secularists, nonetheless look to the scriptures.
By AKIN AJAYI
Amos Oz at J Street conference shares his vision of ending the conflict in divorce.
By MICHAEL FELSEN
History, religion, indefinable spirit are so a part of Jerusalem, the city could no more survive without them than its residents could without oxygen.
By LIAT COLLINS
Review of Amos Oz's new book, "Scenes from Village Life."
Israel’s intellectual elite has been living off the same tired mantras for decades: the occupation is the source of all evil; religion is for retards; the advent of peace depends on Israel alone. At least some of them at last seem to be waking up to the dangers of idolizing false constructs.
By EMMANUEL NAVON
Teju Cole discusses the direction of social and political discourse in America and what he calls the "hyper-realism" of his new novel.
Author Amos Oz, Yoram Kaniuk among 100 leading personalities calling for long-term cease-fire and talks.
Dozens proclaim support for Palestinian bid outside Independence Hall, sign declaration; Israel Prize laureates among protesters.
By BEN HARTMAN
Munther Fahmi's residency was revoked when he left to study in the United States, acquired citizenship; Grossman, Oz fighting his deportation.
Author defends decision to send book to "instigator of 2nd intifada," saying "we make peace with enemies, not friends," to Italian press.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Read up on this week's social news.
From the BBC’s point of view, having Israeli literature’s crown jewel provide a stamp of approval for its own dim view of the Jewish state is an opportunity not to be missed or squandered.
By RUTHIE BLUM
There is a great deal of good being done by the university but there is also a lot of bad and ugly which is allowed to take place.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Candidly Speaking: The genesis of the Jewish community dates back to the end of the 18th century when Jews were amongst the first convicts deported from England to Australia.
By ISI LEIBLER
This amazing outpouring of support for a Jewish, democratic and peaceful Israel is a remarkable boost for the soul.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Terra Incognita: The next time someone decides to invite Oz or Oron to speak, they shouldn’t waste time; they should cut to the chase and invite Barghouti himself.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Speaking at J'lem's Presidential Conference, Quartet envoy stresses Israel is model for the entire Middle East.