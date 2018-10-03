03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The hotel is not Banksy's first statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
His works have been exhibited around the world, including throughout Europe and in Israel, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
By JTA
The art installation offers a reflection on an individual and on life itself.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Wolfson Museum of Jewish Art at Heichal Shlomo hosts ‘This Too Is Possible’
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Through “Pravda,” Zoya Cherkassky is certainly adding her unique voice and perspective.
David Kroyanker’s paean to his beloved Jerusalem is an enriching joy to behold, which offers a fascinating peek into this unique and ever-evolving city.
By BARRY DAVIS
By JOANNA SHEBSON
The modest dimensions of Israel’s photographic equipment also helped to pave the way to a more intimate ambiance.
The pivotal work in question simply grabs you, in the nicest sense of the word, and draws you in.
The exhibition incorporates a wide variety of visual works by artists who emigrated from the former USSR as children, and address migration from the perspective of a longing for childhood memories.
“The aspect of taking things into a different cultural context engages me.”
Hadassah Ein Kerem’s Chagall windows are a Jerusalem treasure
Bazooka Joe is not just a brand associated with chewing gum... It's also the pseudonym of an Israeli artist whose passion for creation turned his life around.
Lauded designer Dan Reisinger’s work is on display at the Israel Museum in full color.
Much of Mani’s work tests the concept of borders, between the mind and the body, interior and exterior domains, art and medium.
Painter Sam Griffin displays an authentic view of the hassidic world.
Whatever money is generated in sales goes directly into buying more raw materials for the artists to work with.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
'Shelo Asani Isha,' currently on display at the Musrara School of Art, opens an intriguing discussion about gender roles.
Internationally renowned photographer Lili Almog's latest exhibition, "Between Presence and Absence," sets a special narrative about disasters and loss.
By BARRY DAVIS,BARRY DAVIS
Contemporary Art in Jerusalem is a fresh and innovative project that offers art tours in the captial, introducing tour-goers to the city's diverse art scene.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Artist Mindy Weisel’s paintings, influenced by her parents’ experiences during the Shoah, reveal layers of love and beauty.
Beit Avi Chai and the Israel Museum partner to produce a weekly lecture series
Chaya Esther Ort’s backsplash tiles revitalize the heart of the home.
Traveling to the country with the world's largest Muslim population to promote Israel and coexistence through art might seem daunting to some - but not for this organization.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
"When tourists come to Berlin and look at a wall and see a swastika, they'll think: 'What's going on here?"
By REUTERS
Sculpstress Etti Abergel intertwines the immigration narrative with her own in her new solo exhibit in the homey Negev Museum of Art.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Artist Maya Attoun pays homage to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.
The Friendship Circle’s latest art project paired special needs youngsters with some of Jerusalem’s leading photographers and artists.
By RUTH BELOFF
Australian "Lushsux" has brought "Rick and Morty" characters to his latest work.
By AMY SPIRO
Lena Dunham confesses her love for the works of Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai, which she says have helped her connect to her Jewish roots.
By JOY BERNARD
An interview with curator Suzanne Landau about the exhibition ‘Red over Yellow,’ which presents for the first time important works from a private collection.
By NERIA BARR
Ezra Landau, who immigrated to Israel from France 29 years ago, captured his beloved city in all of its glory.
Ariela Wertheimer establishes herself as world class artist without the help of her famous family
By NICOLE BAUKE
At Zichron Ya’acov’s Habayit gallery, artists with multiple sclerosis interface with the public.
Museum demands Israel return Holocaust-era items
By TAMARA ZIEVE
BDS groups and others sign letter opposing Habima's 'To The End of the Land' playing at Lincoln Center.
Acclaimed conceptual artist recently honored in Israel for decades-long impact on arts and culture worldwide.
The Intimadance festival takes place in Tel Aviv
Inbal Pinto and Avshalom Pollak present their latest work.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Philippe Pasqua’s exhibition ‘Memento Mori’ can be seen at Zemack Contemporary Art (ZCA) gallery in Tel Aviv.
Israeli painter and installation artist Khen Shish talks about how becoming a mother at a late age has impacted her creative process.
Despite a spate of personal mishaps in Jerusalem, the Chinese-born installation and video artist still feels the Holy City is her ‘second home.’
Illustrator Yehuda Devir's amusing comics of marital life have turned him and his wife into viral sensations
The aim of Paris-based auction house Artcurial is to provide Israelis with a platform for art and culture – with a French twist.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
In 2010 the Knesset asked artists to submit works for the first time.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In Jerusalem, art has a crucial role to play in creating a city that embraces pluralism and fights intolerance
By EYAL SHER
Heller has traveled a long and winding emotional road, and his expresses that with great subtlety, vibrancy and sensitivity.
The multifaceted exhibition ‘bodyblaze’ of ceramic sculptures by Israeli artist Shamai Gibsh is on display at the Periscope Gallery in Tel Aviv.
Bridging cultural gaps through the language of art at Tel Aviv Art Studio
Masha Zuslam's lawyer claims that the city eviction notice is due to his hosting of a left-wing lecture from the NGO Breaking the Silence.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Israeli artist Amit Shimoni has re-imagined everyone from Reagan to Gandhi as cheerful hipsters.
The exhibition ‘Compositions for Timespace’ combines music and visual art.
Art – especially political art – has been drawing a lot of fire in Israel recently. Is this a bad omen or a sign of growth for the local art world?
The artist and actor crafted an immense mural at the Peres Center for Peace on Sunday, sending a message of peace and using his craft to call for a resolution to the conflict.
"Only from this suddenness and on" runs through May 27 at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art
How much has Persian art influenced Judaica? More than you might think…
A song for Adar: 'Ein-Gedi'
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
A song for Av: 'good reason'
New play: Summer in Marienbad
A song for Sivan: 'A merry choir'
New performance: The Dr. Rafi Kishon Show
New play: The Garment
New show: One. One & One
New exhibition: The Journey to Painting: Avraham Ferdo
A song for Adar: 'When I Die'
New album: Pine Resin
New exhibition: Golem
Szyk evokes hope for his people in a powerful fashion.
By DAVID GEFFEN
The artist desires to teach by example and demonstrate what can be achieved if one is willing to venture beyond the limitations of scope or habits of mind.
By JOCELYN MOJZES
Artists, musicians and writers who embrace Jewish spiritual practice often wonder whether it is possible to pursue the arts while committing to a life of observance.
By EBIN SANDLER
Louise Bourgeois is one of the most outstanding and radical artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Artwork holds answers to destinies of Holocaust survivors.
Painter Jordana Klein finds herself in negative space.
Zer’s trajectory as an artist is an inspiration for anyone trying to achieve recognition in the Israeli art scene.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
On a visit to Chicago that summer, Braun showed his portfolio to a senior industrial designer. In the back were several drawings of Israeli landscapes and Judaica themes.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Gershuni released a certain stopper in Israeli art, she explains, by combining the spiritual and the physical, the intellectual and the emotional.
By TALI KORD
One may not naturally associate bicycle chains with maternity or delivering a baby but, somehow, it works.
Art to reflect Tel Aviv's colorful personality.
Aharon Farkash, who operates the Jaffa-based Farkash Gallery, wandered into her studio and instantly fell in love with her art.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gil Nissim and Leslie Ruckman are more than happy to use state-of-the-art technology but also want to draw our attention to the natural world on our doorstep.
Shiota’s installation at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art is an intricate network of black thread, precisely constructed to form a tunnel-like path for visitors to traverse.
With Earth Day on April 22, ‘Metro’ explores the natural creativity of papermaking
By NOREEN SADIK
The scribal tradition’s modern makeover
By RACHEL MYERSON
“XX Feminine Body Layers” offers a refreshing and daring perspective on female aesthetics.
So what do we have in this exhibition?
By CARL HOFFMAN
The Meitarim Art Center’s current exhibition is called Shamayim (“sky”), with paintings and photographs of the sky.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
I defy anyone who visits Jaffa Museum between now and March 25 to come out with an unchanged perspective on dolls.
The lives and times of two of Israel’s female street artists.
From US President Trump depicted as a refugee carrying a child in his arms to PM Netanyahu standing in line for food rations, one Syrian artist shows world leaders from a different viewpoint.
On a daily basis, BDS barrages international artists with misinformation in an effort to pressure them to cancel their shows in Israel, and attempts to smear their reputation when they refuse.
By DAVID RENZER AND STEVE SCHNUR
Rosenfeld mixes dashes of wry humor into many of her stories.
Terms like ‘white privilege’ and ‘cultural appropriation’ are easily thrown around, but they’re not without their merits
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Newest work by the elusive guerrilla artist comes after the opening in March of his biggest project in two years - the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
For the past few weeks, Ram has been traveling up and down the country, from the Dead Sea to Masada, Caesarea, Tel Aviv and the Galilee.
Israeli makeup artist Tal Peleg is known worldwide for her fanciful creations
A woman claims this hooded man is the elusive street artist known as 'Banksy'.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
A noted artist draws inspiration from weaving the strands of her life to express her inner artistic and spiritual world.