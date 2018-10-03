03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Tempest supports BDS.
Group’s CEO wonders why gov’t won’t offer more support
Israeli Foreign Ministry: “Israel believes the film should be shown and we find the decision not to show it very disturbing."
No true fan of the man in black would ever be a neo-Nazi, says Cash family.
The German installation was canceled after outrage over the exhibit.
The lost synagogues of the old world are brought back to life thanks to the dedication of one collector.
The sketchbook drawings, watercolor paintings and more reveal the brutal reality of camp life.
Artist Haim Mizrahi is constantly looking to break free of the shackles of everyday life, his own limitations and convention.
By BARRY DAVIS
The pivotal work in question simply grabs you, in the nicest sense of the word, and draws you in.
The exhibition incorporates a wide variety of visual works by artists who emigrated from the former USSR as children, and address migration from the perspective of a longing for childhood memories.
This month, the Israeli Quilters Association celebrated 25 years since its founding.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
“The aspect of taking things into a different cultural context engages me.”
Hadassah Ein Kerem’s Chagall windows are a Jerusalem treasure
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Bazooka Joe is not just a brand associated with chewing gum... It's also the pseudonym of an Israeli artist whose passion for creation turned his life around.
A new art gallery offers top notch art at affordable prices.
A new artistic project invites visitors to reflect on fragility and migration.
By NICOLE BAUKE
Lauded designer Dan Reisinger’s work is on display at the Israel Museum in full color.
Spotlight on Women (Bama L’Isha) is an initiative providing a special outlet that allows female performers to shine.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
A new exhibition at the Bloomfield Science Museum celebrates the bicycle.
Artist Alef spreads environmental awareness
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Artist Maira Kalman’s beloved dog comes to life in a mural at the Israel Museum.
Sculpstress Etti Abergel intertwines the immigration narrative with her own in her new solo exhibit in the homey Negev Museum of Art.
“If I think about why I do performance, it is because it allows me to research things that have been on my mind, questions I have..."
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Dege Feder presents her solo dance piece as part of the Hullegeb Israeli-Ethiopian Arts Festival in Jerusalem.
Actor James Franco is set to direct and star in a biopic of prolific Jewish poet Shel Silverstein.
Haifa’s SoLow Music Festival kicks off its first year featuring a diverse array of local and international indie acts.
Polish and Croatian plays as well as well-known Israeli play writers to appear on the winter stage at the Cameri theater.
By HELEN KAYE
A unique LA panel will discuss how musicians and artists view the cultural boycott of Israel.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Some of the world's best tattoo artists have arrived in Israel to help victims of terrorism turn their scars into memories they can wear proudly on their skin.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
The Friendship Circle’s latest art project paired special needs youngsters with some of Jerusalem’s leading photographers and artists.
By RUTH BELOFF
Australian "Lushsux" has brought "Rick and Morty" characters to his latest work.
The door to the world of artistic letter creation opened wider when Pludwinski became the custodian of a slew of trade publications.
Lena Dunham confesses her love for the works of Israeli poet Yehuda Amichai, which she says have helped her connect to her Jewish roots.
By JOY BERNARD
Jaffa-based Gesher Theater brings to the stage a moving, satirical modern take on the age-old tale about the battle between David and Goliath.
An interview with curator Suzanne Landau about the exhibition ‘Red over Yellow,’ which presents for the first time important works from a private collection.
By NERIA BARR
A dynamic new concert series opens at the Opera House.
Young artists present their new pieces in competition.
Check out what's going on this week.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Ezra Landau, who immigrated to Israel from France 29 years ago, captured his beloved city in all of its glory.
Jewish Canadian electronic musician and performance artist Peaches brings her raw sounds to Tel Aviv.
These films will include the five movies nominated for the Ophir Award for Best Picture.
By HANNAH BROWN
Peaches, The Pretenders, Cliff Richard, Bryan Adams and more still to hit the stage this year.
Drummer Dov Rosen blindfolds a collective of musicians in his improvisation project, the Blind Orchestra.
The 34-year-old rapper first started his career as part of the Reggaeton duo Wisin & Yandel.
By SHAWN RODGERS
An impressive Jewish-Beduin co-production for children written and produced in the Negev.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
The Academy awarded 10 students from the department of industrial design scholarships that went toward funding final projects that were intended to help people with disabilities.
By SARAH LEVI
"Cirque de Glace" ice dancers put on quite a show in J’lem.
The piece was accompanied by music by new age composer David Darling.
By ORA BRAFMAN
Fatma Shanan weaves questions of identity and memory into her paintings of Oriental rugs.
Roderick George has all the right stuff.
For the first time, the Royal Chinese Circus will perform in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
At Zichron Ya’acov’s Habayit gallery, artists with multiple sclerosis interface with the public.
When sound meets art.
By TALY SHARON
This year’s program is dramatic and dynamic
Museum demands Israel return Holocaust-era items
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The EMET prize’s winners are examples of Israelis doing what they do best: thinking outside of the box and bringing innovation to the rest of the world.
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
The exhibition follows the development of portraits on coinage over a period of 350 years.
BDS groups and others sign letter opposing Habima's 'To The End of the Land' playing at Lincoln Center.
An enormous fire in Moshav Beit Meir, left artist Yoram Raanan determined to resume his work with ever greater vim, and to rebuild his work space.
Acclaimed conceptual artist recently honored in Israel for decades-long impact on arts and culture worldwide.
Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet.
The Intimadance festival takes place in Tel Aviv
Inbal Pinto and Avshalom Pollak present their latest work.
Philippe Pasqua’s exhibition ‘Memento Mori’ can be seen at Zemack Contemporary Art (ZCA) gallery in Tel Aviv.
Israeli painter and installation artist Khen Shish talks about how becoming a mother at a late age has impacted her creative process.
Ahead of Britney Spears's flight to Israel, El Al flight attendants perform Israeli airline version of hit song "Toxic."
The Ruderman Family Foundation honors Marlee Matlin, an actress and advocate who spent the past three decades breaking any barrier that stood before her.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Israeli Deputy Attorney General wrote to Miri Regev and rebuked her for threatening to block funding based on the content of the performances when she has no authority to do so.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
A song for Adar: 'Ein-Gedi'
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
A song for Av: 'good reason'
New play: Summer in Marienbad
Jerusalem's Hutzot Hayotzer has become a unique art hub, where the artists specialize in contemporary Judaica and Jewish ceremonial art, using both advanced and ancient techniques
Szyk evokes hope for his people in a powerful fashion.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Artwork holds answers to destinies of Holocaust survivors.
AUGUST 23, 2017 : This week's top 10 attractions.
Austrian choreographer Simon Meyer presents ‘Sons of Sissy’.
By ORI J LENKINSKI
Painter Jordana Klein finds herself in negative space.
Zer’s trajectory as an artist is an inspiration for anyone trying to achieve recognition in the Israeli art scene.
By JANICE WEIZMAN
In the capital's Teddy Stadium a unique space for Art transforms the lives of working artists.
One may not naturally associate bicycle chains with maternity or delivering a baby but, somehow, it works.
Under the slogan “Happy art deserves a happy home,” the Friendship Circle’s art auction will be happy to welcome friends both old and new into its ever-widening sphere.
Art to reflect Tel Aviv's colorful personality.
Take in a marriage of fashion and art at a six-woman exhibition.
Up-and-coming artist Fatma Shanan puts the carpet front and center
By RACHEL MYERSON
Love, wrenching emotion and neediness were all inspirational themes for the gallery show.
The 30th annual Karmiel Dance Festival is taking to the stage for three days and nights starting August 8.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Jerusalem’s Artists’ House provides aesthetic food for religious thought, for Tisha Be’av and beyond.
Creating an environment in Acre where people flourish
By BARBARA BAMBERGER
Mediterranean Biennale 2017 has begun, with some 250 photographs, videos, paintings, drawings, sculptures and installations by 60 artists from 25 countries.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Visitors from Israel and abroad are expected to flock to the spectacular cultural event nestled in the ancient structure that has been deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Aharon Farkash, who operates the Jaffa-based Farkash Gallery, wandered into her studio and instantly fell in love with her art.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gil Nissim and Leslie Ruckman are more than happy to use state-of-the-art technology but also want to draw our attention to the natural world on our doorstep.
From US President Trump depicted as a refugee carrying a child in his arms to PM Netanyahu standing in line for food rations, one Syrian artist shows world leaders from a different viewpoint.
Miri Regev continues her attacks on 'Foxtrot,' which was lauded at the Venice Film Festival and continues to receive rave reviews worldwide.
Making aliya in stages leads to a satisfying new career
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
The past year has been a standout one for Jewish actors, characters and writers who are plying their talents on the Great White Way.
