ARTWORKS BY Rafi Peretz will be among those on display at next week’s ‘Israeli Art 23’ exhibit.

The 23rd Israeli Art Exhibition showcasing Israeli artists will focus on raising the issue of mental health and dealing with mental disability and traumas following October 7 and continuing through the ongoing Gaza war.

The exhibition, sponsored by Bank Hapoalim, includes approximately 600 works by well-known Israeli artists will be displayed alongside those of new artists, at the bank’s management headquarters in Tel Aviv. The exhibition will include artists from the settlements of Western Negev, who have been evacuated from their homes. The proceeds from sales of the artwork will be earmarked for the mental health association, Enosh.

Enosh is the leading and largest organization in Israel that provides groundbreaking prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation service to the general public as well as to people facing mental disabilities and to their families. Enosh currently looks after some 16,000 people with mental disabilities and thousands of their family members at 85 activity centers around the country.

Among the artists who will take part in this year’s exhibition: Sigalit Landau, Miriam Cabessa, Yonatan Ullman, Moshe Tarka, Zoya Cherkassky-Nnadi, Shimon Pinto, Ziv Koren, Amir Tomshov, Yana Stup, Chen Ziv, Philip Rantzer, Yoni Gold, and Michel Platnic. They will receive just 25% of the revenue for the sales of their work. The rest will be donated to Enosh. ARTWORKS BY Olga Orshinikov will be among those on display at next week’s ‘Israeli Art 23’ exhibit. (credit: BANK HAPOALIM)

The exhibition will be open to the public on Tues., Feb. 3, 7-10 p.m. and on Sun.-Mon, February 4-5 from 5-8 p.m. in the Bank Hapoalim management building at 63 Yehuda Halevi St. Tel Aviv

