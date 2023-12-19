Teenagers advocate unity through art at the Museum of Tolerance

After a challenging year in Israel’s history, marked by political and social divisions and the trauma of October 7, nearly 100 secular and religious youths participating in the “Garinei Udi” youth program have collaborated on an artistic display calling for unity in the nation.

Titled War, Recovery, Dream, the display, which was created with the assistance of Jerusalem artist Abigail Ohana, features birds suspended from iron webs, symbolizing strength in times of conflict.

The birds are enveloped in plaster – to signify healing – upon which the dreams of young girls and boys for genuine unity in Israel, will be inscribed.

As part of the Light at the Edge of the Cloud exhibition at the Museum of Tolerance, Jerusalem, this exhibition brings together local and displaced youths who have created and presented the artistic display with the shared goal of bringing about a brighter future. Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem (credit: Shai Gil )

Unity Journey

The project is part of the Unity Journey, an annual initiative by Garinei Udi now in its 28th year, themed “We will not be separated anymore.”

The Garinei Udi program operates nationwide, fostering connections and close ties among religious, secular, and traditional youth in grades 10 to 12. Through collective engagement in volunteer work and assistance for those in need, the program seeks to bridge divides.

Established in memory of Udi Elgrably, who lost his life during military service in Lebanon, the Garinei Udi program is affiliated with the Benetivei Udi Association. Advertisement

The United Journey project is administered in collaboration with UJA-Federation of New York, MAI Center, Jerusalem Municipality, and others.