‘Play On!’  with the Center Stage Community Theatre 

Let’s face it, with the way things are in this country of ours at the moment, we could all do with a fun-filled night out. With this in mind, a group of thespians of all ages from Center Stage Community Theatre (CSCT) have come together to offer the comedy, Play On!, a favorite among amateur dramatics and professional theater companies alike. It is one of over 80 plays written by American writer John Michael Sharkey under the pen name Rick Abbot.

Center Stage Community Theatre (CSCT) is the community theater arm of Center Stage, home of English language culture and theater in the Sharon area (Ra’anana and Kfar Saba).

Play On!, their first production, is the hilarious story of a theater group trying desperately to put on a play despite maddening interference from the haughty writer who keeps revising the script. Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show, Act II is the near disastrous dress rehearsal, and the final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does.

Behind the performances

Center Stage head Daniella Crankshaw, who also acts as CSCT’s artistic director and producer, explained why Play On! was chosen as their first performance:

“I brought this play to our committee because we were specifically looking for a comedy with a decent-sized cast. After reading several plays, I read Play On! and immediately knew it was for us. After all, it is about a community theater group putting on a play. The fact that it dissolves into hysterical consequences just adds to the fun,” she said.

“As our premier play, we wanted something that would challenge the actors. Playing two different characters (the community theater actor and the character within the play) is not easy but our incredible actors have risen to the challenge. Secondly, we knew that our audience really needed to laugh. The last few years have been really tough, and laughter is the one thing that can really bring us together, even if it is just for one night.”

Director Phil Cohen, ably supported by crew members and stage manager, Carrie Lenga, heads an impressive cast of Anglos: Yehuda Fachler, Sonia Levy, Dalya Librus, Rhoda Luer, Jakey Parry, Aviva Rosensweig, Laurence Seeff, Robin Shulman, Gavriella Silverstone, and Ian Tick.

Play on! will be showing at Eshkol Pais, 46 HaHayil Street, Ra’anana on Tuesday, October 10, 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 11, 8 p.m., and Thursday October 12, 8.00 p.m. Tickets from centerstageisrael.com/playonPlay On! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.