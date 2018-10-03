03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
In a speech at the United Nations Security Council last week, PA President Mahmoud Abbas called for an international peace conference in mid-2018.
By ADAM RASGON
Newly declassified documents reveal that Hezbollah planned to kidnap Israeli diplomats from multiple Brazilian cities in 1989, according to Brazilian media.
By JTA
Dayan was once head of the Council of Jewish Communities of Judea and Samaria.
By HERB KEINON
Sling enables micro-entrepreneurs to unlock a series of financial services directly from their smartphone, with no need for hardware, intricate contracts or upfront cost.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The startups won a challenge to develop high-tech solutions for the future city’s security, landscaping, and engineering.
By GLOBES/IDAN RABI
"Nature made me a citizen of the world,” said Polish-born Jewish artist.
The Rio State Department of Education reportedly has opened an investigation to determine whether the school promoted Nazism, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.
Guests included Madonna, members of U2, Elon Musk, Chris Rock, Demi Moore, and Ashton Kutcher.
The reaction against the crossword puzzle was led by officials of the Brazilian Israelite Confederation and the Jewish federations of Sao Paulo and Rio.
The exhibit was closed for one day but later reopened without the paintings.
Sergio Zveiter, the only Jewish representative in Brazil's congress, was accused by a colleague of acting like Hitler and Mussolini in raising questions about corruption.
Adelson has long spoken of Brazil, calling the country a “potentially very good opportunity,” although he expressed some reservations regarding the economy.
Rabbi Fernanda Tomchinsky-Galanternik is a Brazilian-born psychologist; she is the third female rabbi to serve in Brazil.
Both Israeli and Brazilian authorities participated in an international effort to track the suspects over the last four months.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Marcos Peckel, leader of Colombia's Jewish community, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit South America.
22-year-old woman allegedly attacked Fabio Serfaty, a prominent endocrinologist with celebrity patients, one block from a Chabad synagogue and the Midrash Jewish cultural center.
Israel’s honorary consul in Rio protested the comparison, which he called “miserable.”
Perry: This Hagada is "representative of a massive awakening and self-sufficiency among Anousim who are keen to return to the traditions of their ancestors.”
By SAM SOKOL
The court in Sao Paulo backed a lawsuit by the parents of Nissim Ourfali, who were seeking to have all the copies of the three-minute video removed from Google-owned YouTube.
A Jewish mother in Brazil’s second-largest city, Rozenbrah is concerned not for the religious value of tzniut, or modesty, but for Aedes aegypti.
By MARCUS MORAES
Hillel Rio’s executive director Rony Rechtman confirmed to JTA that the posts were planned as a promotion, and defended the move.
In 1942, Fluminense raised funds from its members to buy a single-engine airplane to be donated to the Brazilian Air Force.
“In Israel, we don’t feel threatened with imminent violence. The feeling of security with our police and army plus unity of the population reinforces the generalized feeling that we are not alone.”
The United States, Canada and France also omit Israel from passports for holders born in Jerusalem, stating only the city’s name.
Le Brésil donne le « la » et Israël répond présent
By BARRY DAVIS
A mix of Zika virus, high cost, long trip and lack of promotion have meant decreased desire to put down the dough for Rio.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Joao Doria met Waze’s chief executive officer Noam Bardim on Sunday to discuss how to develop together technology solutions and innovation for urban mobility in the city.
“Respect for all religions is fundamental in a city that is already experiencing anomalous violence. And we do not need any kind of religious phobia," says mayor.
German doctor Josef Mengele drowned in Brazil in 1979, after he spent years on the run from Mossad agents.
By REUTERS
Brazilian judge accepts charges against group also accused of plotting militant attacks against homosexuals and Shi'ite Muslims.
A separate vote will be held on whether Rousseff will be barred from public office for eight years.
Case gained nationwide attention in the South American country after two of the alleged rapists filmed the attack and posted it on social media.
Evidence shows links between the Lebanon-based group and criminal organizations in South America.
Netanyahu said that Israel is greatly interested in ties with Brazil and believes they have great potential.
Cpl. Marcelo Perez thwarted a terror attack at Gush Etzion junction in mid-October.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“I have everything from Brazil, the colors, the joy from Brazil. I think I am more Brazilian than Israeli.”
Veteran Israeli singer Lea Shabat takes a break from finishing her 10th album to perform at next week’s Tamar Festival.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Yehoshua Elitzur was charged ten years ago with shooting a Palestinian driver that he claimed tried to run him over.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Israel's fleet of Boeing 707 Re'em aircraft are nearing 60 years old
From Bossa Nova to ‘Tudo Bom,’ the South American country has been inspiring popular tunes for decades.
President Reubin Rivlin repeatedly raised the issue of UN support for Israel as he accepted the credentials of four new ambassadors to Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Mayor said deceased leader's heritage of peace serves as a message for residents of Brazil's violence-plagued city.
The Brazilian musician brings ‘The Life Aquatic – A Tribute to David Bowie’ to Tel Aviv
By DAVID BRINN
The Rishon Lezion Symphony Orchestra hosts two Brazilian musicians for an eclectic concert.
By MAXIM REIDER
Netanyahu's appointment was barred in past from public service stemming from perjury indictment
Jewish Agency notes spike in aliya from Brazil; Sharansky honored at Jewish community conference in Sao Paulo.
By STEVE LINDE
Israeli athletes competed in hand cycling, canoeing and riflery.
By ALLON SINAI
The 15th Summer Paralympics brings together some 4,300 athletes from over 170 nations in more than 20 sports such as archery, judo and swimming.
Israel ranked 19 and has taken home 380 medals in previous Games.
By KATIE BEITER / THE MEDIA LINE
Pair of judo medals inspire nation; bunch of podium near-misses; controversies and Munich memorials.
Muki, Richter eye podium.
Day 2 full of disappointment after judokas Pollack, Cohen crash out while swimmer Toumarkin struggles.
Israel's largest-ever Olympic delegation heads to Rio in hopes of reaching the podium.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Tania Maria is one of the leading lights of jazz-inflected Brazilian music.
Brasilia came under heavy pressure from Palestinians, left-wing NGOs and left-wing Israelis to reject the Dayan appointment.
Brasil came under heavy pressure from Palestinians, left-wing NGOs, and left wing Israelis to reject Dayan on grounds that to accept him as envoy would be seen as legitimizing the settlements.
“This is an unprecedented decision,” Hanegbi said of Brazil’s behavior. “This isn’t a personal insult towards Dayan or the Israeli government, it’s about the interests of the State of Israel.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
The inauguration of the embassy comes as Brazil and Israel tussle over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nominee to fill the vacant Israeli envoy position.
Earlier this week, a group of 40 retired Brazilian diplomats signed a statement against the appointment of Dayan, complaining that Israel had bypassed protocol.
Brazilian senator and prominent Evangelical leader Marcelo Crivella adds that "Dani Dayan is a prepared diplomat selected legitimately by a friendly country."
The meeting came five days after Dayan said in an interview that after three months waiting for the Brazilians to agree to the appointment , it was time to take a more aggressive stance.
Deputy Foreign Minister says Israel will use all the means at its disposal to get the ambassadorial appointment approved.
Brazilian officials are known to be uncomfortable with Dayan due to his rightist political views, namely his stated opposition to Palestinian statehood.
By DANA SOMBERG
By BEN HARTMAN
"Dayan is a settler who is ideologically committed to the development of the settlements – a policy Brazil recognizes as illegal under international law," lawmaker writes.
Dayan, who lives in Samaria, is a former head of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip.
Government sources say no talk in PMO about replacing Dayan as envoy to Brazil.
Brazilian giants Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil perform together in Tel Aviv.
IMI's Guided Mortar Munition can be guided by laser or GPS systems, has a range of 8 kilometers.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
At the LAAD international exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, 18 Israeli defense companies will be present.
Move "significantly increases" Israel’s chances of winning medals at games, outgoing sports minister says.
Tel Aviv Opera House, October 20.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Communication in class hasn’t been easy, especially during the breaks – we’ve had no choice but to try and chat to each other in broken Hebrew, with some hilarious results.
By BENITA LEVIN
Veterinarian Dr. Daniel Gorenstein and his siblings were raised on a farm that raised sheep and grew macadamia nuts, a symbiotic experiment that was his grandmother’s idea.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Aliya from Brazil has risen sharply in recent years, with 2015 seeing the arrival of 500 olim.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Kobi Lichtenstein brought Krav Maga to Brazil and with it, a sense of Zionism.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Sergio Britva may have won gold at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships, but he doesn’t receive enough funding to focus solely on his sport.
Brazil arrests group plotting 'acts of terrorism' before Olympics.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Nobody outside can force anyone in this sensitive region to be right.
By SAMUEL KRÜGER
The closing of the mines has driven prices up for the coveted gemstones amid dwindling supplies and sent buyers looking elsewhere.
By ADRIANA BRASILEIRO
The penal code – unique in Latin America – that prohibited anti-Semitic literature and broadcasts, banning also the use of the swastika, is now generally ignored.
By SHIMON SAMUELS,ARIEL GELBLUNG
This is the most shared image of the week...
By MARTINA BIALEK
Deborah Colker’s dance company presents ‘Tatyana,’ an original take on ‘Eugene Onegin
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Group led by Master Kobi Lichtenstein, the Israeli who founded the "South American Federation of Krav Maga" in Brazil.