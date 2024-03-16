Sao Paulo adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

Tarcisio de Freitas, the Governor of the State of São Paulo, alongside key figures from the Jewish community and the Israeli Consulate, endorsed the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism on Friday.

The ceremony, marked by unity and commitment to fight prejudice, was also attended by notable personalities such as the President of the Israeli Federation of São Paulo, Marcos Knobel; Executive President Ricardo Berkiensztat; CONIB President Claudio Lottenberg and Director Sergio Napchan; Deputy Governor Felicio Ramuth; Arthur Luis Pinho de Lima, Head of the Civil House of the Government; Fernando Lottenberg, the Organization of American States (OEA) Commissioner for Monitoring and Combat against Antisemitism; and representatives from StandWithUs Brazil, Daniel Bialski and Hana Nusbaum.

In a statement, Governor De Freitas expressed the importance of this membership, "By joining the IHRA, Sao Paulo reaffirms its commitment to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination. Education and remembrance are powerful tools in this fight."

Consul General Rafael Erdreich highlighted the global impact of this alliance, "With 34 member countries, the IHRA plays a crucial role in promoting Holocaust education and memory. Brazil's active participation is a vital step towards a more tolerant and informed society."

The IHRA is renowned for its efforts in promoting Holocaust education, research, and remembrance worldwide. This historic partnership signifies a robust stance against antisemitism, aiming to foster a culture of respect and understanding across communities.

Ricardo Berkiensztat of the Israeli Federation Sao Paulo reflected on the significance of the event, "Today is a milestone in our ongoing effort to ensure that the horrors of the Holocaust are never forgotten and that such hatred is never repeated."

In November, the city of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil has become the first city in the country to adopt the IHRA definition.

The group held a ceremony in the city which was attended by the mayor Eduardo Paes as well as the deputy mayor of the south zone Flavio Valle, who is Jewish himself, during which the declaration was signed.