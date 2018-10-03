03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ontario’s legislature voted 49 to 5 to pass a motion rejecting “the differential treatment of Israel, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.”
By JTA
The resolution stated that Unifor does not condone violence against innocent civilians "or other human rights violations by either side of the conflict."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Student Association apologizes for banning Israel advocacy group from Ontario campus event.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Canadian vendors are asked to remove the wine from their shelves and to discontinue importing them.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By REUTERS
“The need or the desire to develop more of this segment brought the TSX to realize that Israel is actually the Start-up Nation.”
By SHARON UDASIN
“Israel’s leadership in the cyber security field makes it a natural partner for Ontario in seeking to deliver state-of-the-art technology."
“Smart cities need smart protection, and in cyber security Israel is the world leader.”
By MICHAEL ZEFF
The week before the US elections, the Sabans, who are staunch Hillary Clinton supporters, raised $38 million for the FIDF.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Raised in a Modern Orthodox home in New York’s Lower East Side, he initially became a cantor and worked for several years in congregations across the US.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The double murder put a tragic end to the lives of two well-known Canadian Jews.
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The suspect is known for posting a YouTube video in 2016 in which she called the Holocaust the most “persistent lie in all of history.”
An act of mercy and compassion or a covert and unethical procedure?
By ARIANE MANDELL
B’nai Brith Canada described the threats as being “an eight on the frighten[ing] scale.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE,JTA
The investigation into the deaths of Barry Sherman, 75, the founder and chairman of the generic drug maker Apotex, and his wife, 70, has been turned over to Toronto homicide detectives.
Constable David Hopkinson said the deaths are ''suspicious'' and being treated as such.
Jews also were the most targeted religious group, followed by Catholics and Muslims, despite perceptions of a rise in Islamophobia.
According to Canada Post, the various stamps depict "pride in Canada being a land of enormous diversity."
By EYTAN HALON
Two antisemitic posters were discovered at the University of British Columbia's War Memorial Gym on Saturday.
By LAUREN S. MARCUS
Participants include daughter of Rabbi Michael Mark, killed in drive-by shooting last year.
“Obviously the Jewish community didn’t shrink by more than half in the past five years."
Canada's National Holocaust Monument drew a lot of attention after it omitted the Jewish people as the main victims of the genocide executed by the Nazi regime during WWII.
The Canadian premier got in hot water over the text on a plaque commemorating the Holocaust that made no mention of Jews whatsoever.
By JOY BERNARD
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inaugurated National Holocaust Memorial on Thursday, but the apology is still forthcoming.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
“According to the Torah... this is something that if we are able to help [sick people], that is my obligation."
He said that Allah will kill Jews "one by one."
Mahaneh Yehuda vendors fly to Canada to replicate landmark and promote cause.
As of Tuesday, a jacket and skirt featuring the yellow-star patches were still featured on the Miu Miu website.
By AMY SPIRO
Helmut Oberlander has been stripped of his Canadian citizenship for a fourth time and has stated his intent to appeal the decision.
It may be jarringly non-Jewish by name, but St. Viateur’s Bagels in the city’s Mile End neighborhood has produced the quintessential Montreal bagel for 60 years.
By DAVID BRINN
"The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) regrets the outcome of the wine labelling assessment."
Shaar Hashomayim synagogue in Montreal also demands apology from Chief Rabbi Lau to communal rabbi.
By JEREMY SHARON
Rabbis denounce last week's controversial moves as “a significant setback for Jewish religious pluralism in the world’s only Jewish homeland.”
By JEREMY SHARON,TAMARA ZIEVE
What is the true intention of the event that invited him?
Documentary on creating Yiddish national anthem to air on Canadian TV.
Quebec was the only province where incidents fell – to 249 in 2016 from 265 the prior year.
The engineering student was told that he was rejected "due to the conflict and illegal settlement activity in the region."
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
"This was an attack on Canada, not only on one mosque. Indeed, it was an attack on any democratic society founded on religious pluralism that today faces threats against its Muslim populations."
Bill designates month of May to celebrate Jewish contributions to country.
A bright red swastika and the word “kike” were painted Monday on the Ottawa home of Rabbi Anna Maranta.
Cohen is survived by a son and a daughter.
Les juifs ne sont pas les seuls à être revenus sur leur terre ancestrale. Leurs troupeaux également
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
2017 Kaye Innovation Award won by Phd student Suaad Abd Elhadi for novel diagnostic tool.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The exhibition incorporates a wide variety of visual works by artists who emigrated from the former USSR as children, and address migration from the perspective of a longing for childhood memories.
By BARRY DAVIS
"Israel is one of Canada's strongest allies and a beacon of pluralism and democratic principles in a turbulent part of the world."
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
The attack comes as Canada approaches the first anniversary of a deadly shooting in a Quebec City mosque that killed six people at prayer.
Residents pointed out that the swastika is an ancient religious symbol meaning life and good work in Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism.
There also is a town in northern Ontario called Swastika, which is named after a local goldmine which used the symbol for good luck.
North Korea and Cuba are the last countries in the world to maintain Soviet-style command economies, though under Raul Castro, Cuba has taken small steps toward more market-oriented communism.
The reference to Russian threats was not merely a description of vague intimidation.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Debate has largely focused on the niqab worn by some Muslim women, which covers everything but the eyes.
Initially, Jewish critics and partisan politicians blamed senior Ottawa bureaucrats and even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spoke at the opening and had previously made a similar gaffe.
The terrorist allegedly was in possession of an ISIS flag.
North Korea is still holding three Americans.
The Canada-Israel story commenced prior to the establishment of the Jewish State.
French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque and was charged with the premeditated murder of six people, Canadian authorities said.
One suspect was identified as Alexandre Bissonnette, a French-Canadian, the other as Mohamed Khadir, who is of Moroccan heritage.
Jerusalem school reaches out to haredi, Arab students.
By SARAH LEVI
Former recipients of the award include former US President Bill Clinton and late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
Canadian Gothic folk band Timber Timbre returned to Tel Aviv for an encore performance, two years in the making.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
“We are working to expand cooperation between the two countries as part of the establishment of an international coalition to combat terrorism and the incitement that nurtures it.”
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
31-year-old Lionel Kalles has been told his Hebrew is too weak to join the army.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Canadian jazz fusion band UZEB will perform in Tel Aviv.
The Canadian Embassy celebrated Canada’s 150th anniversary at Beit Hasmachot in south Tel Aviv this week.
The concerts conclude a busy year for Israeli music fans.
“Cyber threats are increasing exponentially due to the complexity of the infrastructures and the goal of improving the service to customers with projects as smart grids.”
Green began his career in the early 1990"s as a rapper.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The Island School of Building Arts in British Columbia apologized after an Israeli engineering student said his application had been rejected due to geopolitics.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI,JPOST.COM STAFF
It is doubtful Jerusalem is mourning Dion being moved from his position.
By HERB KEINON
The $25 million will be accompanied by "robust oversight and reporting framework" to make sure the money is used for its stated purposes.
In my childhood memories there was a ghetto, even if we did not know we lived in one.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
Doctor Jacob Nusbacher is a very accomplished pianist and photographer.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
The plane was stuck on an icy tarmac for 12 hours after the pilots sent out a distress signal while flying over the Atlantic Ocean.
The 16 Days of Activism also include the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women on December 6.
After reading Kochman’s piece, I wondered whether we have been living in the same country.
By DOGAN D. AKMAN
But even in a country as remarkable as Canada, racism continues to exist and the Jewish community is a prime target.
By NOAH KOCHMAN
''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has become a more dangerous place for Jews.''
By BRADLEY MARTIN
Lahav Harkov’s "Doing handstands where the 'Altalena' sank" (October 9) was excellent and correct.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Living out her mother’s dream, Canadian Ambassador to Israel Deborah Lyons is strengthening bilateral ties.
Canadian Jews must educate their fellow countrymen about antisemitism masquerading as genuine criticism of Israeli policy.
By ZINA RAKHAMILOVA
If one compares the biographic profile of the Nazi war criminals who emigrated to Canada with those who entered the US, their wartime service was virtually the same.
By EFRAIM ZUROFF
For international trade, and wine aficionados, the operationally relevant part of the LCBO letter and the CFIA directive was the call to vendors to stop importing or selling wine from the West Bank.
By DORON HINDIN
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
While many technologies have come and gone, the bicycle remains as popular as ever because of its simplicity in design, aesthetics, and efficiency.
By MAYA HALEVY AND FERN PROULX
Canada’s rather cavalier approach to airport security was reinforced by Justin Trudeau.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
By RYAN BELLEROSE
Tel Aviv native Denis Shapovalov defaulted at the Davis Cup for inadvertently blasting a ball into the umpire's face.
News briefs from around the nation.
The vocal powerhouse, a Catholic, might seem like a strange match for a Jewish deli.
In a steady upward trend over the past century, Canadian Jews have become the fourth largest Diaspora community in the world.