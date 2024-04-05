Parents of killed US-Canadian WCK aid worker: 'His death was a crime'

The parents of Jacob Flickinger, one of the seven aid workers mistakenly killed in an IDF strike in Gaza, have rejected the country’s apology and claimed that their son's death was a crime in an interview with the BBC released on Friday.

Flickinger was a dual citizen of the United States and Canada and had served for 11 years in the armed forces. He leaves behind his wife and an 18-month-old son.

Flickinger joined the staff of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid group, which worked to bring humanitarian aid to Gazans, and was killed after a mistaken Israeli airstrike hit the convoy that the staff traveled in on a road that was designated to be safe for travel by Israel.

“These are the heroes of WCK. These 7 beautiful souls were killed by the IDF in a strike as they were returning from a full day's mission. Their smiles, laughter, and voices are forever embedded in our memories.” - Erin Gore, CEO. Read more: https://t.co/4f38RQ1l4I pic.twitter.com/neAsSzKVP5 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 2, 2024

After Israel apologized for the mistake, the parents of Flickinger rejected the apology. They claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement about the attack being a tragic accident was “a joke."

When the IDF attacked, “they continued firing until all the workers were dead. Israel owes the families and the world an explanation,” father John Flickinger said. A Palestinian inspects near a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike. (credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot )

Calling on the US government to take action

Flickinger claimed that while the Canadian government has been helpful, the US government has not done enough.

He called on the US to stop sending military aid to Israel and for the US government to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident with the demand that Israel provide the families of the victims with compensation.

His mother, Sylvia Labrecque, noted that “[Jacob] was such a good person.”

“He was the best, most loyal friend you could ask for," Flickingger added. "His life has been about service. [Jacob] felt the World Central Kitchen knew what they were doing there and knew that people were starving out there.”

“I grew up without having a father, and now my grandson will also grow up without his father," he concluded.