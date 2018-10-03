christianity

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Martin Wishnatsky considers himself a "Jewish person who has accepted Christ."
By JTA
According to his ministry, he preached to more people than anyone else in history, reaching hundreds of millions of people.
By REUTERS
Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to address the issue during his recent trip to the Middle East, but he made few strides during his visit.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
VP must understand that changes in the region begin with human rights.
Palestinian worshipers face enormous amount of pressure
The Bible is playing out right before our eyes," author Bill Koenig said on a recent radio program.
Turning the other cheek isn't working in the face of Islamism.
'65 nations not supporting anti-Jerusalem resolution is major change,' Sandell says.
Tourism Ministry: Over 3.5 million tourists in 2017 – 500,000 more than previous year.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Some of the shop's designs date back to Crusader times.
"Words alone are hollow unless action follows," said Sen. Mark Rubio.
Analyzing gypsum mortar connecting that slab to the bedrock allowed them to determine its age, dating it to 335-345 AD.
If the modern People of Israel are a continuation of the ancient biblical People of Israel, then shouldn’t the capital of the modern State of Israel be the same as the ancient Kingdom of Israel?
First Eastern Christianity was destroyed. Now it’s Europe’s turn, according to an Italian author.
A Jew? A Christian? A "Jew for Jesus"? Jacob Damkani isn't as focused on his own mission as he is on challenging replacement theology.
By LESLIE CRISS / NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI DAILY JOURNAL - TUPELO
In wake of Texas shooting, Rev. Robert Bakke tells pastors to stop teaching weakness.
There is still a while to go until biblical borders of Israel are established.
'The Atlantic' explores how the Christian Zionist movement is undergoing a transformation, both theologically and geographically.
By EMMA GREEN / THE ATLANTIC ONLINE
Resolving conflicts respectfully shows parents are devoted to what’s best for the family.
By SUZANNE STAMBOULIEH
‘It’s clear that there is a lot to be learned that we can take back with us.’
By ILANIT CHERNICK
The statesman had honest look at Israel during his stay, BDS activists need to do the same.
Luther's actions show that even in the dark, God is there to provide light
Laurie Cardoza-Moore is founder and president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations, an organization dedicated education about the dangers of antisemitism and the BDS movement.
Founder of HaYovel says agreeing with “replacement theology” is disagreeing with God.
Kathie Lee Gifford has been on four rabbinical study trips to Israel.
Congregation Beth Yeshurun was completely flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
"Offend the sensibilities of Islamists and you might get killed," says CAMERA’s Van Zile.
“The efforts by these Christians send a powerful message: The Bible, and its message about a land flowing with milk and honey, is stronger than terrorism and can beat BDS,” Israel365 founder says.
The challenges facing Israel today are not only from conventional wars but just as often diplomatic.
By TOMAS SANDELL
Christians must help correct historic Syria Palaestina travesty.
Laurie Cardoza-Moore called Waters a "global symbol of Jew hatred."
They are held hostage by the Muslim majority around them, says Nonie Darwish.
He really saved more than 1,200 souls, daughter of survivor says.
The Vatican and European Jewish leadership discussed their mutual interests in combating racism and what they perceive as a disappearing freedom of religion.
By JEREMY SHARON
About 70 delegates from countries including Nigeria, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Tanzania and Kenya took part in the four-day event.
The hatred, which once united the Jews almost as strongly as their religion, today seems ready to split them.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Passivité des Eglises chrétiennes face aux tentatives de réécrire la biographie de Jésus
By MICHELE MAZEL
This week in Jerusalem.
By PEGGY CIDOR
How American Pentecostals are adopting Jewish trappings in their theology, practices and politics.
By DAN HUMMEL
According to pro-Israel NGO Fuente Latina, the meeting was part of a “mission of gratitude and solidarity with Guatemala” comprised of 70 people.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
"The majority come because they are committed Christians, they want to see the Bible come alive."
By HERB KEINON
Rivlin: The idea of boycotting Israel is something we cannot accept the
In addition to these charitable efforts, the Fellowship of Christians and Jews is responsible for bringing needy Diaspora Jews to Israel.
By RACHEL COHEN
Byzantine-era antiquity discovered by a gardener in Jezreel Valley community of Moshav Yogev.
Chronicles society that worshipped Greco-Roman gods to one that adopted Christian faith.
Locals estimated the number of tourists in Manger Square Sunday afternoon as being less than half of last year, as many stayed away, deterred by the clashes and tensions.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Nazareth, the largest Arab town in Israel with a population of 76,000 Muslims and Christians and is one of the Holy Land's focal points of Christmas festivities.
Conservative Christians have argued that formally recognizing Jerusalem was long overdue following a 1995 congressional mandate to move the embassy from Tel Aviv.
Hebrew Public Charter Schools teach Israeli culture to children of diverse backgrounds.
The Christians came to Jerusalem from countries as diverse as Korea, China, Peru, Brazil, Ireland, Norway, Samoa, Papua-New Guinea, South Africa and the United States.
By MIRIAM LOCK
'Israel is not compensation for the Holocaust,' the president underscored.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
One Christian broadcasting giant has taken on the task of re-upping Israel's public relations through a series of films and documentaries.
As the world observes the International Day of Poverty on Tuesday, IFCJ is doing what it can for impoverished citizens of Israel.
Thousands of Christian Zionists attended the event and paid tribute to Elon, who died May 5 after a long battle with throat cancer.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Despite the chaos brimming in many parts of the world and devastating poverty in Israel, Rabbi Eckstein of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews remains optimistic.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Nitzana has created an ecological village that practices what it teaches.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
'The State of Israel must punish those who were responsible for such acts because it could easily lead to serious and unpredictable consequence,' cautions Council of Catholic Churches in Jerusalem.
Christian love demanded that they try and convert the Jews, but more often than not, Jews felt more wrath than grace.
By TULY WEISZ
The churches' statement is signed by senior Christian leaders of Jerusalem and calls on world leaders to intervene and help them protect the status quo.
By UDI SHAHAM
"The fact that the inscription survived is an archaeological miracle."
The site is believed to be the home of apostles Andrew, Peter and Philip.
Will the Church of the Holy Sepulchre reopen?
TV personality Gil Hovav’s memoir of youth in the capital can now bring joy to English-speaking audiences.
By AMY SPIRO
On Sunday, they celebrated their first Christmas together again at the town's main church, which was overflowing.
Dozens of Muslims from the village of Kafr al-Waslin attacked the church after Friday prayers, smashing the windows and breaking everything inside.
Billy Graham's role as an influential adviser who made an enormous impact on Israel is reminiscent of the story we will read on Purim.
The Anti-Defamation League’s latest global survey of 102 countries and territories found 26% percent of adults are “deeply infected” with antisemitic attitudes.
By EARL COX
How wonderful it is to be in the company of people who love us unconditionally, who advocate for us who will stand up for the Jewish people and the State of Israel?
By SOLLY KAPLINSKI
Judaism and Christianity both claim to be true, but they have rival versions of the truth.
By RAYMOND APPLE
“Seeing gray” is not viewing life as a series of moral equivalencies, but appreciating those aspects in others that we not only tolerate but which we celebrate within ourselves."
By JULIE SCHONFELD
According to a recent study conducted by Christian group LifeWay Research, over three-quarters of Evangelicals aged 65 and older have a “positive” view of Israel.
By RIVKA KIDRON
Some may be fed up and uninterested in fighting for a country that is over their head, while others may continue to pass down their traditional biblical beliefs.
By MEREDITH HOLBROOK
The Jewish Indian theory was accepted by scholars
While there are no doubt Protestants who see Zionism as an ushering in of the Second Coming, we should not reject all Christians who are zealous in their support of Israel.
By ELI KAVON
“Israel has no better friends – I mean that – no better friends in the world,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Christian Media Summit at its opening session on Sunday evening.
By BRIAN SCHRAUGER
We Jews know our own story well – occupation, persecution, exile, genocide, but always remembering and believing in the promise of rebirth.
By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
We are living in a new age of Jewish-Christian relations.
This week tens of thousands of Christian Zionists from throughout the world have flocked to Jerusalem.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Leviathan fixed gas rig has been approved at a distance of 7.5 to 10 km. from shore, compared to the 60 km for the Tanin and Karish gas fields.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Don’t look for Moore to clean up his act when he gets on to the big stage in Washington.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
When mainstream Islam accepts Israel as a Jewish state, peace will be more attainable.
By JIMMY BITTON
Christian Zionism is undoubtedly a controversial topic.
Real Christians must stand up and speak up the very moment the demon of racism rears its ugly head.
By MIKE EVANS
Judaism does not need Christianity to explain its existence, but the opposite.
By DOV LIPMAN
“As Christian Zionists, what can we do to support Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount?”
By Tuly Weisz