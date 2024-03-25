‘Left Jerusalem out to dry’: Christian orgs. condemn US ceasefire abstain vote

Christian organizations throughout the United States have condemned the Biden administration for abstaining in a vote which allowed the United Nations to pass a ceasefire resolution on Monday.

Christians United for Israel (CUFI) founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee said in a release that “Today’s abstention at the UN is an abomination—this is not how one treats an ally, and it is not reflective of the American people’s attitude toward Israel or this war.

“The Biden administration's acquiescence to international antisemitism will not prevent Israel from defeating Hamas or bringing her hostages home.”

CUFI Action funder Chairwoman Sandra Parker added that “Today’s actions at the UN have shown the world, unequivocally, that the Biden administration has left Jerusalem out to dry. The US abstained from a resolution that was so appalling, it was welcomed by Hamas, and Israel felt compelled to recall a top delegation from Washington over the matter—which begs the question: “who is the current American policy helping?”

CUFI is one of the biggest pro-Israel organizations in America, with over 10 million members.

Mike Pence, the observant Christian 46th Vice President, also condemned the US's action. Pence wrote on X that "This is a disgrace. The UN Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire that makes no mention of Hamas or October 7th and the Biden Administration let it pass without a veto. After the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust, Israel must be allowed to wage war until Hamas is destroyed once and for all. America Stands With Israel."

Hamas welcomes UN Security Council resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire

Hamas said on Monday it welcomed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and that it stood ready to engage in an immediate swap of prisoners with Israel.

The resolution passed on Monday demands an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.

Israel began its military offensive in Gaza after terrorists from Hamas-ruled Gaza killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages on Oct. 7.

In an update on Monday, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said at least 32,333 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign in Gaza.