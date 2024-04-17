60% of US Catholics say abortion should be legal, reflecting political divides within the Church

Despite the Catholic Church's firm opposition to abortion, a significant majority of US Catholics—about 60%—believe that abortion should be legal, according to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center. This group includes 39% who support legality in most cases and 22% who believe it should be legal in all cases. Conversely, around 40% of Catholics think abortion should be illegal in most (28%) or all (11%) cases.

These views on abortion closely correlate with political affiliations within the church. Among Catholic Democrats, 78% advocate for the legal right to abortion in most or all cases, in stark contrast to the 43% of Catholic Republicans who share this stance. This political divide highlights the complex interplay between personal beliefs and party ideologies.

United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision (credit: REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy)

Demographic shifts in Catholic community

The survey also uncovered notable demographic shifts and regional variations within the US Catholic community. The population is increasingly diverse, with Hispanics constituting 33% of US Catholics, a rise accompanied by a corresponding decrease in white Catholics from 65% to 57% since 2007. Geographically, the distribution of Catholics varies, with significant differences in the racial and ethnic makeup across regions. For instance, the Northeast and Midwest are predominantly white Catholic areas, whereas the South and West have higher proportions of Hispanic Catholics.

Age and education further delineate the Catholic demographic. The survey revealed that nearly 60% of Catholic adults are over the age of 50, with a notable difference between white and Hispanic Catholics in this age group. Additionally, educational attainment varies widely within the community; 39% of white Catholics have at least a bachelor’s degree compared to only 16% of Hispanic Catholics.