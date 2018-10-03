egypt hamas

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The statement was released following a meeting led by Haniyeh and the Egyptian Intelligence chief.
By ADAM RASGON
The report hinted that Israel was behind the move, claiming that those asked to leave were Hamas members previously arrested and interrogated by Israeli authorities.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,DANIEL J. ROTH
In his attempt to develop a multi-lateral threat against Israel, it is unclear which Arab armies Fathi Hammad thinks may be tempted by his offer to become brothers in arms.
By ZACK PYZER
Senior Hamas leader says that building materials were only distributed when UN Secretary General Ban visited on October 14.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Former senior US official to ‘Post’: This bloc has given Israel extraordinary latitude to fight Hamas.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
La justice égyptienne a blanchi Hosni Moubarak. Pour beaucoup, cet acquittement fait craindre le retour des vieux démons de l’ancien régime. Mais vu d’Israël, l’Egypte a bien tourné la page
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
With countless cease-fires broken by the Palestinians, the war and attacks upon Israel continue.
By RONN TOROSSIAN
The decision by Hamas to resume rocket attacks on Israel is short-sighted.
By JOSEPH RASKAS
Dr. Khalil Shikaki weighs in on the political and sociological implications that will arise from Hamas’s kidnapping of three yeshiva students.
By Mati WAGNER
On the first anniversary of OPE, the organization is moving closer to Saudi Arabia, is deterred from attacking Israel and is seeking reconciliation with Egypt.
By YOSSI MELMAN
“We arrived at this lackluster result that does not fulfill your ambitions. We apologize to you.”
Egypt has served as a mediator between Hamas and the PA.
By REUTERS
Though ISIS attacks have largely been focused on its stronghold of Northern Sinai, bordering Israel, Gaza and the Suez Canal, the group has also launched deadly attacks in Cairo.
Egypt's foreign ministry said it expressed dismay to the embassy because it could have negative effects especially on the economy.
Hamas is not only accused of aiding Daesh, but also the banned Muslim Brotherhood.
By ZVI MAZEL
Israeli coordinator of government activities in the territories tells Arabic online newspaper that Hamas started treating ISIS operatives recently in exchange for money and weapons.
A bus with about fifty Palestinians on it was traveling from Rafah on the Egypt-Gaza border to Cairo airport when it was ambushed by the gunmen, according to Hamas and Egyptian officials.
Throughout Egypt, police stations, government buildings, power lines and other strategic facilities are targeted by explosive devices.
A group of Islamist scholars criticized Egypt on Monday for seeking an Interpol arrest warrant for their leader, Qatar-based cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
Another soldier was injured by the collapse and two others are missing.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
PA president planning to visit the Gaza Strip for the first time since 2007 following the announcement of the unity government.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Clegg: The IDF ‘overstepped the mark in Gaza.’
By JERRY LEWIS
Egypt agreed to receive a Palestinian delegation formed by PA president Mahmoud Abbas for talks on the cease-fire proposal.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Other Arab news websites such as Egypt and Jordan, had been more low-key on coverage of the conflict until the ground invasion began last week.
Palestinian Authority president says that Egyptian efforts to end the violence have failed; calls on the two sides to agree to an unconditional truce.
Senior Hamas official accuses Abbas of evading commitments to reconciliation agreement, as kidnapping of youths intensifies tensions between the factions.
10 Palestinian groups held a press conference in Gaza and said that they were prepared to confront any Israeli "aggression."
Hamas remains the same Hamas, and its goals remain the same goals. The only thing that’s changed is Hamas’s tactics.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Hamdan told Iranian media that the visit’s main objective was reaching an understanding on the Syrian conflict.
By GRANT RUMLEY,AMIR TOUMAJ
One might better conclude that Hamas set back this timetable by showing its Egyptian sponsor that it was not a good team player.
By BARRY RUBIN
ITF committee rules playoff will not be held in Tel Aviv, due to "concerns arising from military conflict between Israel, Hamas."
By ALLON SINAI