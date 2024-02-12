The Egyptian Foreign Ministry accused Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of attempting to sabotage the negotiations for a hostage deal, as Israel weighed sending a team to Cairo for the latest round of talks. “It is unfortunate and disgraceful that the Israeli Finance Minister, Smotrich, continues to make irresponsible and inflammatory statements,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson posted on X. His words “only reveal a hunger for killing and destruction, and sabotage any attempt to contain the crisis in the Gaza Strip,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson wrote.

He spoke up after Smotrich told his faction that Egypt “bore considerable responsibility for what happened on October 7” given that arms were smuggled to Hamas largely through Egypt. He noted that separately Egypt wants “Israel to complete the job and eliminate Hamas.” The Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson wrote, “These statements are completely unacceptable, as Egypt fully controls its territory” and it should not be blamed for the shortcomings of others.

Military personnel stand guard on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY) Smotrich, who heads the Religious Zionist Party, also told the faction that he opposed any potential Israel decision to participate in talks for a hostage deal, given that it was better to assassinate Hamas leaders than talk to them. Instead of sending Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Cairo for talks “with the Nazi enemy, he should continue to be sent to Rafah together with his men and IDF soldiers to destroy, kill and [seize] the heads of the murderers and of all the Nazi Hamas terrorists,” Smotrich told his Knesset faction. Advertisement

Standing firm?

The rescue mission came as Hamas and Israel have stood firm on their red lines. The terror group has called for a permanent ceasefire and a complete IDF withdrawal and Israel has insisted that it must continue its military campaign in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed. CIA Chief William Burns held a meeting in Paris last month to create a framework for a deal, which was approved by Israel and then rejected by Hamas, which issued its counterproposal. Israel rejected that offer, but has looked to remain in the talks, another leg of which is reportedly set for Cairo on Tuesday. Egypt and Qatar have acted as a mediator for the deal. Since 253 Israelis were kidnapped in the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 109 have been freed through negotiations. The IDF has rescued 11 bodies and three live hostages. It is estimated that out of the remaining captives, some 31 have died or have been killed in captivity. Although it’s still believed that a hostage deal, even one that demands a high price from Israel, is still the best option to free the captives, Smotrich warned that this was not Israel’s best option. Instead of sending the Mossad Chief [David Barnea] to Qatar, he should be sent to eliminate Hamas heads in all parts of the world,” Smotrich said. “Tonight’s action proves once again what we have said many times, that the way to bring the hostages home is by vanquishing and destroying Hamas,” Smotrich said. The United States has warned Israel against a large-scale military operation in Rafah without a plan that protects more than 1.3 million Palestinians in that city, many of whom fled there to escape bombing in the north. “Our answer to Hamas and its delusional demands will be in Rafah using Air Force planes, tanks, infantry fighters, and paratroopers,” Smotrich said. “The world must not cause us to hesitate or delay the mission, and we must complete the occupation of Rafah and complete victory with the destruction of Hamas as soon as possible,” he stressed. Opposition leader Yair Lapid, a former prime minister, told his faction that a hostage deal was the only way to bring the captives home. There is only a short time frame for such a deal, he said. “The Americans, the French, the Qataris, and the Egyptians also think that there isn’t a long window of opportunity for a hostage deal. No one can define exactly what “not long” is, whether it’s two or three weeks, but this is the time frame in which they still think a deal can be made. “The Israeli government cannot ignore any opportunity, even the smallest one, to make a kidnapping deal.”He urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change his divisive rhetoric, which mistakenly makes it seem that support for a hostage deal is opposed to vanquishing Hamas.