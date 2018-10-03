germans and jews

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The funding will also go toward creating a Bauhaus Center in the city’s Max-Liebling House.
By JTA
Mushrooming anti-Semitism in Bremen.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
A Munich court overturned a prior decision that barred a prominent Jewish leader from terming one Hamas-affiliated BDS activist an antisemite.
More than a million migrants have arrived in Germany in the last three years, many of them fleeing conflict in the Middle East, causing concern that antisemitism could increase.
By REUTERS
From deadly antisemitism to the triumphs of Jewish life after the Holocaust, these stories all paint an indelible picture of the 20th century Jewish experience.
By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA
Several groups have called for tougher law enforcement and for new laws to make it easier to ban or disband antisemitic demonstrations.
Annual JAFI event held in Israel this year to mark 50th anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
At the end of the trial she handed out leaflets to journalists, the judge and prosecutor titled “Only the truth will set you free.”
"Germans more than any other people in Europe should understand what starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews."
The Chanel designer caused a major controversy after advising that Germany close its gates to Muslim immigrants.
“Antisemitism - both on the far right, and with its new mask of anti-Zionism on the far left – is rising across the globe - including in parts of Germany."
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Synagogue in Freiburg, Germany, was destroyed during Kristallnacht in November 1938.
The Jerusalem Post conducted an in-depth report into the German newspaper’s coverage in 2017 of Israel and Jews.
"I never thought that I would again face a movement in Germany with the sort of ideas that are coming out of the AfD."
The German installation was canceled after outrage over the exhibit.
The "Initial check” project – dedicated to finding stolen books and their rightful heirs – is a relatively new part of Germany’s government-sponsored search for stolen art.
Posters with anti-Israel slogans and Israeli flags with crossed out Stars of David blanketed the streets of Berlin.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,TAMARA ZIEVE
New German film tells the amazing story of Georg Elser, who might have ended Hitler and prevented WW2.
By JTA/TOM TUGEND
Gabriel and Teichtal discuss way to tackle extremism.
Top Diplomat says Jews and social democrats equal victims.
CDU, the opposition party in Hamburg, denounced the BDS movement as antisemitic and called for the senate to act against it, responding to the appointment of pro-BDS professor to the university.
DPA sparks outrage with article contending that "Trump was elevated onto the throne by influential Jewish party sponsors."
German state’s education ministry says criticism is justified.
Green Party defends antisemitic professor.
"The NPD pursues anti-constitutional goals but at the moment there is an insufficient weight of evidence to make it appear possible that their behavior will result in success."
Attacks part of plan to respond to Israeli airforce strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
After mall attacks kills nine, German Jewish leader says authorities must take decisive action against extremists.
The study showed 34% of leftwing extremists affirmed the anti-Semitic attitude that Jews are “money-grabbing,” while of those termed radical leftists, 13% said Jews are consumed with money.
Half of Germany’s state governments reported in their 2015 intelligence documents attempts by Tehran to secure nuclear-related goods.
AfD party growing in support • Fight broke out over Holocaust denying member.
Worker used Facebook to attack Judaism and Israel.
'As the Green faction, we are preparing a parliamentary inquiry that will deal with anti-Semitic tendencies in Bremen,' Kirsten Kappert-Gonther, the party's deputy head in the city council said.
The contract of Dr. Samuel Salzborn - one of the most prominent academic experts in German anti-Semitism - will not be renewed by the University of Gottingen.
The BW revelations come ahead of a slated robust anti-boycott law to protect Israel in New York State that would penalize companies for BDS activity.
The German news website Ruhrbarone first reported on Friday on the BDS event with the headline “Advertisement for Jewish Boycott on the Ruhr University.”
Fredy Hirsch saved some from transports, organized activities, extra rations for others.
By MARC NEUGROESCHEL
The menorah itself is considered to be the biggest in Europe.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Dr. Shimon Samuels says athletes faced anti-Semitic taunting from German Muslims and neo-Nazi threats.
"Many people in Germany have not had a chance to meet Jews in
Germany," said board member Eva Haller.
Ingeborg Syllm-Rapoport fled the Nazis for the US in 1938.
By JTA,REUTERS
The decision was made even after anti-Semitism has become rampant among young German Muslims.
His family believes he was murdered because he was an open Jew.
By JERRY LEWIS
Organizer Walter Hermann, 76, has protested for years against Israel on Cathedral Square with his exhibit.
Recently, the head of the European Jewish Congress said there are three million Jews in Europe; Demographers beg to differ.
By SAM SOKOL
Josef Schuster says on German radio that Jews mustn't succumb to fear, but should take precautions.
Two claimants seek Guelph Treasure in restitution claim, currently possessed by partly government-owned German museum.
In an interview published Sunday in the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel, Hadas-Handelsman echoed last week’s invitation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Germany’s largest Jewish community in the capital city removed its logo on envelopes containing its monthly magazine to protect members from anti-Semitic attacks.
Expert on leading 20th century German philosopher reveals views written in 1942.
Ils sont nés dans la capitale allemande, mais ont choisi de vivre à Tel-Aviv. Part de l’inconscient, devoir de mémoire ? Pourquoi la Ville blanche attire-t-elle les Berlinois ?
By ORIT ARFA
Poumon de l’Europe, la capitale allemande, empoisonnée par sa propre histoire, n’en finit pas d’expier ses péchés
By HÉLÈNE SCHOUMANN
On September 16, the day after Rosh Hashanah, Bavarian Minister of Agriculture and Forest Management Mr. Helmut Brunner planted an olive tree near the Kennedy Memorial in the Judean Hills.
By KKL-JNF
Afd leader claims his party has nothing in it Jewish people should be alarmed about.
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) stunned the establishment by finishing third and entering parliament for the first time with 13.5 percent of the vote.
By REUTERS,ARIEL WHITMAN
Socialist candidates says Palestinians educated to hate Jews must understand that Germany supports Israel.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Nazi propaganda minister’s heirs own nearly 50% of BMW; Study: Quandt family fortune partially built by concentration camp labor.
Friction is high between Israel and Germany due to a German official's incendiary remark.
News of the book’s reissue has upset Holocaust survivors who say that publishing Hitler’s work anew risks perpetuating his message.
The Israel Antiquities Authority refuses to allow the scrolls to leave Israel due to Germany's decision, prompting the cancellation of a Bible Museum exhibit.
IsraAID volunteers often act as coordinators, a skill cultivated in a country where teenagers are thrust into leadership positions in the army.
Likud lawmaker Yehudah Glick calls to reach out to AfD Party.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Frank-Walter Steinmeier lays a wreath to honor Shoah victims while on official state visit to Israel.
"Gabriel’s spat with Netanyahu appears to not be about Israel but how German elites can’t bring themselves to work through their reaction to muscular political Zionism."
Gabriel speaks of ‘special responsibility’ to Holocaust survivors in safe, secure Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The comments came as Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, headed to the region.
Netanyahu has often channeled the Purim story when discussing the Iranian threat.
By HERB KEINON
At the heart of the controversy is a 2002 German law granting pensions to Jews who worked voluntarily while interned in ghettos.
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the liberation, the participants wanted to commemorate the death marches as the final chapter of the Holocaust.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The connection between Israel and Germany has grown beyond its historical imperative, encompassing broad political, cultural, economic and military exchanges.
Decades after fleeing Nazi Germany, Tel Aviv Museum of Art’s founding director Karl Schwartz’s legacy is celebrated in Berlin
By SHAWN RODGERS
It still is an uphill battle in a town that, indeed, did restore the gravestones at the Jewish cemetery after the windstorm Kyrill wreaked havoc in 2007.
By THOMAS SIMON
Two filmmakers use starkly contrasting approaches to deal with contemporary social and political issues.
By BERNARD DICHEK
The unlikely journey of a German-Christian woman who became an American-Jewish mother and the familial parallels that shaped her life
By MIRIAM KATES LOCK
A personal account of a visit to the medieval city of Erfurt that in many ways encapsulates a millennium of antisemitism.
By NOAH LEDERMAN
In this curiously original tale, Asher Kravitz details how Caleb, an intelligent and pensive pup, is born in the home of the Gottliebs, a traditional Jewish family living in Germany in the 1930s.
Author and journalist Katharina Hoeftmann opens up about leaving Germany and raising her Jewish family in Tel Aviv.
Islamic State claimed responsibility earlier in the day for the attack by the axe-wielding Afghan refugee, according to its online Amaq news agency.
22 Jews had been shot dead in what was quickly deemed a 'misunderstanding.'
By OREN SAFDIE
"We thought that our Judaism was a secret," growing up in Germany after leaving the Soviet Union, where religion was shunned.
By VALERIA BYSTRITSKAIA
Judaism embraces horizontal accountability, whereby a generation of people who voted in Hitler democratically must be held accountable for their choices.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
It’s not enough that the PFLP hasn’t been banned long ago for carrying out deadly attacks to advance its agenda of destroying the State of Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Learning to forgive.
An introduction to "old Germany, new Germany and 'mutant' Germany."
By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Justice without mercy is cruel, but how was justice served by dropping the case against an Auschwitz employee indicted for 260,000 counts of accessory to murder?
The IDF ensures that 'Never Again" remains a reality
By ADAM MILSTEIN
Chancellor Merkel’s government has presented a new plan to deal with Middle Eastern newcomers that includes penalties for anyone failing to attend language and integration courses.
By ABRAHAM COOPER,HAROLD BRACKMAN
Impressive natural and architectural beauty unable to escape the shadow of disturbing wartime trauma.
By BEN G. FRANK
Schonefeld Airport, which was our introduction to Berlin was somewhat of a disappointment, especially to anyone who has been to the airport in Frankfurt.