The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

German gov’t says 506 antisemitic crimes in fourth quarter of 2023

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 19:29
Swastika graffiti is seen painted at the Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, in Carmel, Indiana, U.S. July 29, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on July 30, 2018 (photo credit: FACEBOOK/ROGER COOPER/VIA REUTERS)
Swastika graffiti is seen painted at the Jewish Synagogue, Congregation Shaarey Tefilla, in Carmel, Indiana, U.S. July 29, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media on July 30, 2018
(photo credit: FACEBOOK/ROGER COOPER/VIA REUTERS)

The federal German government said in response to a parliamentary question that in the fourth quarter of 2022 it registered 506 antisemitic crimes, including 17 violent acts. The period covered the beginning  October, 2022 to January 31, 2023

The new data showed that the  authorities are investigation 292 suspects for antisemitic crimes that covered 506 “politically motivated crimes.” Only one person was arrested and “arrest warrants were not issued” for the other suspects.

The Left Party—a far leftist organization in the Bundestag—that submitted the parliamentary query also asked about injuries and deaths in connection to antisemitic crimes. The German government said that four persons were injured in Berlin, two in Nordrhein-Westfalen and one  in Rheinland Pfalz.

In contrast to the fourth quarter data for 2022, the number of antisemitic crimes for roughly the same period in 2021 was 642 antisemitic crimes, including 15 violent acts.

The new report from late 2022 noted that “In response to the antisemitic hate wave in May/June 2021”the federal criminal agency  “launched a project to combat the escalation of the Middle East conflict and antisemitism on the Internet”  in cooperation with the General Public Prosecutor's Office (Frankfurt/Hessen - Central Office for Combating Internet Crime.

People carry an Israeli and a German flag during a rally in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG) People carry an Israeli and a German flag during a rally in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

The federal government said “ As part of the project, measures were taken to identify 61 suspects and suggestions for deletion of the appropriate content.”

Israel pushes EU to designate Hamas as terrorist organization

The outbreak of antisemitism that unfolded in Germany in May and June 2021 coincided with Israel’s efforts to stop the US and EU-designated terrorist movement Hamas’s  rocket fire into the Israel. According to a detailed Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) study by military experts, “Hamas initiated hostilities with indiscriminate rocket fire directed at Jerusalem after the PA [Palestinian Authority ]   cancelled elections in the West Bank and amid heightened Palestinian-Israeli tensions in the city. This indicates its strategic goals in the conflict were not related to protecting against any threat to Gaza but tied closely to intra-Palestinian rivalry and the situation in Jerusalem. It even named its operation ‘Sword of Jerusalem.”‘

In June, 2021 a Turkish man identified by German media as Serkan P. sought to  to burn down the Ulm synagogue, in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Five days later, Serkan P. fled to Turkey. According to the  newspaper Stuttgarter Nachrichten, Baden-Württemberg government's failed to inform the German federal government that Serkan P. had fled the state.

 

The state of Baden-Württemberg has experienced ballooning antisemitism over the years and the state authorities have reportedly failed to make serious efforts to secure the extradition of Serkan P.

The Free Democratic Party asked the Baden-Württemberg government in a parliamentary question in 2021 whether an international arrest warrant had been filed for Serkan P., Kretschmann’s government declined to answer  the question. It appears that the Baden-Württemberg government’s did not notify  International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, about Serkan.

The case remains a source of  embarrassment for the governor of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, who provided funds to a BDS Lutheran preacher in the West Bank, and Michael Blume, the commissioner responsible for fighting antisemitism in the state. A German court in Hamburg published a ruling in January that Blume can be called antisemitic because of his verbal attacks targeting German Jews and the Israeli national hero Orde Wingate.

Gerd Buurmann, a German journalist who writes about modern German antisemitism, told The Jerusalem Post  “I understand the task of an anti-Semitism commissioner to fight against hatred of Jews. It is his job to keep hate away from Jews. He should therefore never incite hatred of Jews. If he has a problem with certain Jews, it is his duty not to discuss it in public. Michael Blume got into arguments with Jews several times, could not keep this private and thus provided fuel for Jew hatred in public. He must resign or be dismissed.”  During Blume’s tenure antisemitic crimes nearly doubled in 2022, according to a German Press Agency report.



Tags germany germans and jews hate crime antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by