tel aviv university

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Ibrahim’s visit was a major setback to opponents in the Arab world of normalization with Israel.
By BEN LYNFIELD
A new summer study abroad program by INSS gives students an in-depth look into Israel's most pressing security concerns.
By NOA AMOUYAL
The Nakba, translated from Arabic to mean "catastrophe," is the Palestinian narrative following the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.
By DANIEL ALTMAN
“Masculine and feminine behaviors cannot be explained by the existence of male and female brains, as has previously been suggested.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The fund will focus on locating exceptional Israeli initiatives in early stages of development and help build them up to the point of exit into the international market.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Daimler Chrysler’s move is part of a general trend in the automotive industry of opening research or development centers in Israel, or at least offices dealing with cooperation with local companies.
By DUBI BEN-GEDALYAHU
The week before the US elections, the Sabans, who are staunch Hillary Clinton supporters, raised $38 million for the FIDF.
By MICHAL GALANTI
Dr. Hila Dotan said that “what’s important for women is the sense of fighting for others, for their friends, for something bigger than themselves.”
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Social networking search shows Tel Aviv University ranked number 20 in terms of graduates employed by Google.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Collaboration to encompass big data, cyber security, authentication, security checks, and general security.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Well-known cyber experts, policy makers, researchers, security officials and diplomats, including US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, met at Tel Aviv University last week.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The delegation, which was held at The Vatican, was headed by Prof. Joseph Klafter, the University’s president and attended by members of the university’s board of trustees.
By SARAH LEVI
A team of astronomers stumbled upon “dark matter” – the most mysterious building block of outer space.
Israeli researchers conduct genetic “barcoding” of nearly all the fish species in the gulf between Eilat and Aqaba.
Identifying the condition promptly can be followed by treatment that saves lives.
This method of brain stimulation is being widely used in a variety of studies dealing with disorders of the nervous system, such as stroke, chronic pain and depression.
A study from Tel Aviv University researchers found that 8 out of 100 smokers who took a smoking cessation medication benefited from the drug after a year.
Jawbone puts Homo sapiens migration 50,000 years earlier, say researchers.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The prestigious awards, each worth $100,000, recognize innovation and excellence of early career scientists and engineers.
"There are serious clinical implications to this research."
A TAU doctoral student found that mammals started being active in the daytime after non-avian (non bird-like) dinosaurs were wiped out.
The discovery by TAU, which confirmed the theoretical prediction, has sparked many reactions in the world scientific community.
Young bats from the age of six months adopt a specific "dialect" spoken by their own colonies.
Their findings were just published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications.
Who knows what the future holds for us? Will the human race continue to have hunger? Will computers learn to love or will they teach us to love?
The participants’ performance rate was measured and compared to that of control subjects who had undergone a standard training protocol.
Perhaps it is thanks to Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach's feminine touch, but the hospital director took pains to humanize the relationship with patients.
Most of us just shift back and forth among different tasks, a process that requires our brains to refocus time and time again and reduces overall productivity by a whopping 40%.
"Our discovery provides a quantitative assessment for the commencement of significant human impact on the Earth’s geology and ecosystems.”
“We believe we have identified a new and highly effective mechanism for treating cancer that may be suitable for a variety of malignant tumors.”
Dr. Gal Ribak said they are focusing on the biomechanics of species and their aerodynamics.
Tel Aviv University researchers analyze 15,000 calls to see which signal friend or foe.
The study, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, describe a gene that codes for a particular protein that researchers discovered.
This is the closest the Moon will get to Earth until November 25, 2034.
Rosetta mission has discovered 34 new molecules.
The researchers have devised a new, non-invasive method to prevent burn scarring caused by the proliferation of collagen cells.
The loss of small nucleolar RNAs is associated with a number of diseases, including Prader-Willi syndrome, in which victims have insatiable appetites, and several forms of cancers.
Tel Aviv research shows how lack of shuteye affects your brain.
Exposure to a lot of pressure at work has both short-term and long-term effects of workers.
Lack of rest affects emotions and the ability to cope with anxiety.
“There is no doubt that there are differences between men and women...but that does not mean that every individual has a ‘female’ or ‘male’ brain as she or he has female or male genitalia.”
The decline of hearing in the elderly is becoming more common in the Western world due to the aging of the population and increased exposure to noise.
For the first time ever, link proven between REM sleep and visual and memory center activity when awake.
Starting this academic year, incoming Yeshiva University freshmen majoring in Electrical Engineering can now complete their last two years of studies in Israel at the Tel Aviv University.
"This may indeed be a milestone, because it opens up many opportunities for DNA manipulations of bacteria that were impossible to accomplish before.”
"We believe that the agility Israel has in developing solutions will result in cyber defense we can take back to the US."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology all ranked in the top 50 in the 2018 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released this week.
Constant growth has created a need for a newer, larger and more ambitious nanotechnology center, something that was made possible through Abramovich’s $30m. gift.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The satellites, which can be deployed in a short time and at a relatively low cost, will provide satellite technology to the scientific community throughout the TAU campus.
Young researchers shape Israel’s contemporary and future policies.
By DAVID BRUMMER
The site gives new insight into the lives of our hunter-gatherer ancestors
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The Israeli director talks to the ‘Post’ about his debut award-winning film and how its based on his own life experiences.
By HANNAH BROWN
Three Israeli universities were ranked in the top 100 of the most innovative universities in the world in the Reuters’ annual list.
By JTA
The STEM program aims to strengthen the US-Israel relationship by building long-term mutual collaborations in science.
The finding marks the first time archaeologists have discovered female remains in the area.
Israelis aren't overly excited to work with Indian partners, but the big money from some of the giant corporations compensated for the lack of affection.
By SARAH LEIBOVITZ-DAR
"Enacting a death penalty for terrorists, along with other measures, could restore deterrence and help stop terror in Israel."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Israeli cyber, hi-tech abilities are breaking the Arab boycott.
Bennett received the draft of the code last week, and it will be brought the Council for Higher Education for approval.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The rankings place the Hebrew University among the top 15% of the 980 higher education institutions surveyed by QS.
By UDI SHAHAM
Research shows that Neanderthals in Northern Israel were a resilient population before modern humans arrived from Africa 60,000 years ago.
Sheep and goats were the order of the day, pork and shellfish nowhere to be found, and pigeons were bred for sacrifices on Temple Mount.
Stanford University topped the list with 51 alumni responsible for founding startup firms worth more than $1 billion.
The decline is a continuing decline from previous years.
Geared toward third- and fourthgrade Jewish and Arab pupils, the program was launched with the Arab-Jewish Community Center in Jaffa and the Tel Aviv Municipality.
Tel Aviv University and Technion come in at 22nd and 76th respectively.
Zoological center volunteer claims rodents kept in crowded, cruel conditions.
By SHARON UDASIN
TAU summer immersion program see students from here and abroad dive into the language
These are the fourth annual Asia University Rankings by the Times Higher Education which ranks the top 200 institutions in Asia.
As Tel Aviv University is celebrating its 60th anniversary this week, its president, Prof. Joseph Klafter, sat down with 'The Jerusalem Post' for an interview.
The ranking was a decrease from 11 in 2015.
Last month, six members of the Council for Higher Education announced their resignation in the wake of a growing rift between members of academia and Bennett.
Thousands of rare uncharred seeds from the Biblical ‘Seven Species’ also unearthed at Arava Valley site.
The competition, which calls on students to suggest a cultural hero, is spearheaded by the prestigious international Dan David Prize, in conjunction with the Tel Aviv Youth University.
The Prima Facie exhibit at Tel Aviv University highlights leading international and Israeli artists’ different approaches to portraiture.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Over 700 students from all over Europe participated in the debating competition where the Israeli team was declared the ESL champions.
Avraham Infeld urges the Jewish People to rally together and fix the world.
By STEVE LINDE
WIZO’s honorary life president, 98, has inspired women around the world.
Louise Bourgeois was born in 1911 into a Parisian family whose business was restoring medieval and Renaissance tapestries.
By NERIA BARR
The reason prioritization is harder to do is that the reform moved the responsibility over mental health care from the Ministry to Israel’s HMOs, which have their own procedures and priorities.
By TALI KORD
University stage comes alive with activists, physicists, artists and journalists.
By MIRANDA LEVINGSTON
The Tel Aviv University International School’s bachelor’s in liberal arts draws students from across the world – offering a broad array of subjects and voices.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The 2017 subject rankings are based on the number of research articles in top-tier journals.
This week in Israel's social news.
The story line for the production deals with the crucifixion of Jesus which generated so much antisemitism throughout the world.
Many progressives around the world admire or at least sympathize with people they share nothing with, except the notion of “resistance.”
By DANNY ORBACH
A university is meant to be an intellectual community in pursuit of truth
By JPOST EDITORIAL
According to Jerusalem deputy mayor Ofer Berkovitch, bringing in so many offices would create thousands of job slots in the capital.
Rivlin, who is famous for his wisecracks, used to be a regular on a comedy show on Channel 1, in the days when Israel had only one television station.
By bringing together the leaders of China and Israel’s private, public, and academic sectors in the same place for the first time ever, this forum will help turn promise into possibility.
With relative quiet on most fronts, Israel needs to wake up to the dark clouds on its economic horizon.
By ILAN EVYATAR
The winner of a Tel Aviv University short-story contest is based on the writer’s experiences as an Arab psychologist in Israel.