Hebrew language Olympiad celebrates record participation in its third year

Hundreds of teenagers from around the globe recently converged on Tel Aviv University for the finals of the third annual Hebrew Language Olympiad. The event marked another year of impressive growth, showcasing the broad appeal and academic challenge of mastering the Hebrew language.

This year, 442 students participated in the finals, including 415 from various regions of Israel and 10 from international institutions like the University of Cambridge, Goethe University in Frankfurt, University of California Berkeley, University of Munster, University of Calgary, Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and Columbia University in New York.

For the first time, the competition also included participants from the ultra-Orthodox district of Elad, with 17 girls taking part.

The Hebrew Language Olympiad is sponsored by high-tech companies Check Point and Final, as well as the Koret Center for Jewish Civilization. The competition is structured in two stages: an initial online questionnaire accessible to students globally, and the final stage, hosted at Tel Aviv University. Those who excel in the first stage earn the chance to compete in the finals.

Inspiring language enthusiasts

"The final event is the highlight of the Olympiad," said Dr. Einat Gonen, Head of the Department of Hebrew Language and Semitic Linguistics at Tel Aviv University. "I was thrilled to see hundreds of students arriving at Tel Aviv University. Our initiative grows from year to year and attracts young people from all over the country and the world. This is our opportunity to showcase the beauty of Hebrew and its importance as a unifying force across sectors and geographical boundaries."

The growth of the Olympiad is notable, with a 72% increase in participation this year, bringing the total to 3,692 students from middle and high schools participating in the preliminary stages. Over the three years since its inception, more than 5,000 students have engaged with the Olympiad. Winners are celebrated with certificates, cash prizes, and university scholarships, fostering their academic growth and passion for Hebrew.