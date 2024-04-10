Tel Aviv University holds International Unicorn Day Conference

Initiating a new tradition at Tel Aviv University, the school’s Coller Faculty of Management and the Tel Aviv University Alumni Association have instituted a Unicorn event each year on April 9, marking International Unicorn Day. The first event in the new tradition took place at Tel Aviv University, with a discussion of the Israeli unicorn experiences of Tel Aviv University graduates Arik Feingold and Yoel Bar-El.

Recently, a new study from Stanford University ranked Tel Aviv University first in Israel and first outside the United States in the number of unicorns, private start-ups worth more than $1 billion, founded by university graduates.

Panelists at the conference presented stories of Israeli unicorn companies and held a discussion on fundraising for unicorns and Israeli start-ups. Among the participants were Arik Feingold, a graduate of the Faculty of Management at Tel Aviv University, serial entrepreneur, chairman and president of Comm-IT, and co-founder of Pentera, which became a unicorn in 2022, and Joel Bar-El, a graduate of the Faculty of Life Sciences at Tel Aviv University and a graduate of Harvard, and co-founder and chairman of Trax.

Dr. Eyal Benjamin, faculty member and director of the Coller Institute for Entrepreneurship at Tel Aviv University’s Coller Faculty of Management, said: “Tel Aviv University is proud to be the world’s leading academic institution outside the United States, whose graduates give rise to such unicorns.

"We are also proud to be the world’s leading academic institution outside the US in growing start-ups that received funding from professional venture capital investors. The campus of Tel Aviv University on a sunny day. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

"This says a great deal about the quality of the students, but also about the opportunities that present themselves during and after graduation from the university, both through the social capital they have accumulated and thanks to the many entrepreneurial activities on campus – such as the Coller Start-up Competition, the Dan Launchpad program and more.”