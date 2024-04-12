Grapevine April 12, 2024: Farewell but not goodbye

Friends and colleagues, some of whom have been such since they and Uri Dromi, the founder and outgoing director of the Jerusalem Press Club, were youths, came to wish him well in his retirement and to simultaneously celebrate JPC’s 10th anniversary.

Given the fact that Israel is at war, the event was a fairly low-key affair without music but with wine and beer, lots of food, and mini-reunions among people who had not crossed paths in a long time. There were a few speeches laced with a little humor, and the general impression was that although Dromi was retiring, he was not going to be idle.

When asked what he was going to do he replied that he would write books because that’s what people do in retirement.

His record indicates that he’ll do more than write books.

Brief mention was made of the fact that he’s a leftist but that he’ll be forgiven on account of his own journalistic integrity.

It was noted that Dromi has never been afraid to voice his opinion, and indeed in his brief speech, he referred to the fact that he had been the Government spokesman in the administrations of both Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres who were each fluent in English, but spoke with pronounced foreign accents, and Peres particularly so in French where his Polish accent was unmistakable. URI DROMI receives a memento of his years at the helm of JPC from his successor, Talia Dekel-Fleissig. (credit: STEVE LINDE)

Then alluding to recently dismissed Government spokesman Eylon Levy who was dismissed at a time when Israel’s image is sorely in need of a talented spokesman, Dromi commented dryly on the stupidity of dismissing someone whose British-accented English is perfect.

Dromi also had high praise for his successor Talia Dekel-Fleissig, whom he described as a “wonder woman,” who he said, has already proved herself by giving journalists all they need by way of facts, events, introductions to decision makers, plus all the services and equipment they require for broadcasting, and more.

This, while she’s also the mother of three young children, said Dromi.

Dekel-Fleissig, for her part, pledged to maintain Dromi’s legacy of journalistic values.

Dan Meridor, whose CV includes the international chairmanship of The Jerusalem Foundation, quipped that when he left the Knesset he found himself “unemployed” and when approached by Dromi about joining him in creating the Jerusalem Press Club, he readily agreed.

The Jerusalem Foundation continues to be among the JPC supporters, and its current president Shai Doron was present among the guests.

Ethan Bronner, who is presently the Israel bureau chief and senior editor for the Middle East at Bloomberg News, first met Dromi some 30 years ago when Dromi was director of the Government Press Office and Bronner was working for The Boston Globe.

When most Israelis in officialdom thought that the foreign press was negatively disposed towards Israel and wrote critical reports, Dromi respected foreign journalists as professionals and was convinced that most wrote fair reports.

The two formed a lasting friendship that continued when Bronner returned as the representative of The New York Times, where he worked for 17 years, and now again, when he’s with Bloomberg.

Spotted among other guests was Yair Stern, a former senior news editor at the now defunct Israel Broadcasting Authority and director-general of its television channel; and retired diplomat Jeremy Issacharoff whose last posting was as Israel’s ambassador to Germany.

His wife, Laura Kam, an international communications specialist and strategist, who was also in attendance, has not yet retired.

Breaking tradition

■ AS IF members of the government coalition haven’t angered the public sufficiently over the past six months, Transportation Minister Miri Regev has added her two cents by breaking with tradition in the key Israel Independence Day event by deciding to prerecord the flag parade and denying it to a live audience.

If she wanted to break with tradition she should have introduced something that was morale-boosting while simultaneously paying tribute to the victims of Hamas on October 7, the hostages, the soldiers who have fallen in battle, and those who are still fighting. As things stand, Independence Day immediately follows Remembrance Day for the fallen – and as such is a symbol of rebirth.

To do what she has decided while Israel is still at war and the hostages have not yet been returned – is a symbol of defeat. The nation deserves better.

Ceremony at the President's Residence

■ PUBLIC RELATIONS guru, television personality, and Honorary Consul for the Marshall Islands Ran Rahav also sits on the boards of several social welfare and cultural organizations, one of which is Alut, which this week marked its 50th anniversary at a ceremony at the President’s Residence.

The event was also in memory of Leah Rabin, the long-time, dedicated, and passionate president of Alut, the Israel Society of Children with Autism.

Rahav and his wife Hila had a special relationship with Leah Rabin, and through that relationship devoted themselves to the organization that was so dear to her heart.

Four years ago, they decided to establish Leah Rabin memorial scholarships in recognition of outstanding Alut employees. This year the scholarships were awarded to Rachel Rotfeld, Orit Amger, Galit Shmuel, and Yael Kravitz, et. al.

An additional scholarship in memory of the late Esnat Ravid was presented by her family. Ravid was the founder of the Gil School for Special Education at Tel Aviv University.

Alut Chairman Gadi Weinreb presented the Haggadah of Hope, which had been specially printed for Alut’s 50th anniversary at the Be’eri Printing House.

The Haggadah includes drawings by children with autism as well as by children from communities that are part of the Gaza envelope. The underlying message is one of inspiration, humanity, creativity, resilience, and hope in the face of difficult challenges.

In all that Alut stands for and has accomplished for children with autism, and the services it provides for them and their families, President Isaac Herzog thought it appropriate to celebrate – even at such a sensitive period of grief, uncertainty, and chaos – because Alut represents the beauty in humanity.

Unfortunately, absent from the event was Liora Avigdori, one of the founders of Alut, who recently passed away.

Among the prime initiators of Alut following the death of her 11-year-old son, who was born with autism, Avigdori made Alut her life’s work.

Among those who did attend were Dadi Attas, the CEO of Alut, and members of the Alut Public Council Dalia Rabin, Meir Shani, a former CEO of Alut, and Amos Shapira, a former chairman.

The Magshimim Choir of boys and girls on the autistic spectrum, who are students at the Magshimim School proved that music can be a means of overcoming obstacles.

A love of the movie industry

■ BETTER LATE than never. Moshe Edery, one of the most generous contributors to the success of Israel’s film industry has finally been accorded the recognition he deserves and will receive the Israel Prize for Life Achievement.

Without the support that he and his late brother Leon gave to directors, screenwriters, and actors who collectively made many wonderful films that won accolades and generated good vibes about Israel around the world, it’s doubtful that many of these productions would have seen the light of day.

He has also made a point of screening such films through his United King distribution company, and of attending the premieres. In love with movies since he was a boy in Dimona, he and his brother turned their dream into a reality that has finally brought him a long-overdue reward.

Love of movies, moviemaking, and marketing is obviously in the Edery DNA. Most of his family are involved in the industry.

Tel Aviv Chamber of Commerce

■ CHANGE IS in the air. Shahar Turgeman is the newly elected incoming president of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, succeeding former MK Uriel Lynn who held the post for 22 years. Lynn celebrated his 89th birthday last week.

Turgeman will take up his post on May 1.

In thanking Lynn for all that he has done for the Federation and for the Tel Aviv Chamber of Commerce, which he also headed, Turgeman, who likewise has vast experience in varied facets of industry and commerce said that he had learned a lot from him.

Lynn was farewelled by the Tel Aviv Chamber of Commerce at its annual general meeting.

Israel-Diaspora relations

■ IN VIEW of a renewed closeness in Israel-Diaspora relations, the timing of the announcement of the annual B’nai B’rith World Center Award for Journalism in Diaspora Reporting came at just the right moment.

This year’s winners are Elad Simchayoff, European correspondent for Channel 12 News, and Cnaan Lidor, the Jewish World reporter for The Times of Israel.

Unfortunately, Michael Starr of The Jerusalem Post, who recently took up the Jewish World beat after returning from military duty in Gaza, was too late to compete for this year’s award, although in the space of only a few weeks, he has done a remarkable job in terms of volume and variety in reporting on Jewish communities and individuals around the globe.

A new trend for local municipalities

■ HAS THE recently elected mayor of Acre set a new trend for heads of local municipalities? Disdaining a car and driver, a helmeted Amichai Ben Chelouche gets around on his electric scooter, and because he chooses this form of travel (which means that he seldom gets stuck in traffic), he notices the need for road repairs, overhanging branches of trees and shrubs that need trimming; garbage piled up in alleyways, and anything else requiring immediate attention.

He also gets to know his constituents who have much easier access to him in the street than in City Hall.

