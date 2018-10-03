hadassah hospital

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Report that leg of toddler was amputated unconfirmed by family and hospital; female Border Police officer thwarts attempted downtown attack.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Six senior oncologists, three oncology residents, and the parents of the children who left the department insist that a new department be opened at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Hadassah neurosurgeons perform successful, four-hour operation on 14-year-old boy.
The figurehead former president of the Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization of America was instrumental in making the organization what it is today.
Hadassah Medical Organization, whose salaries were published for the first time, are in the number one spot.
Prof. Dina Ben Yehuda, head of hematology at Hadassah University Medical Center and recently named the new dean of the Hebrew University Medical Faculty, gives a rare interview.
The prestigious award honors the 100th-anniversary celebrations of the department.
Hadassah University Medical Center doctors explore the death of famed Jewish composer George Gershwin.
Perhaps it is thanks to Dr. Osnat Levtzion-Korach's feminine touch, but the hospital director took pains to humanize the relationship with patients.
Method to identify disease through acid levels in the body’s tissues.
Jerusalem’s Israel Medical Conference focused on how the increasingly acceptable green weed could benefit health.
Four-year-old breathes easier after surgical removal of chest growth undetected in Gaza hospitals.
Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman said he was committed to the carry out the court’s decision and called on all sides to strengthen the Hadassah department.
High Court issues preliminary ruling after mediation fails
Mediation continues
The parents said they would enter the mediation as requested by the court so as not to stand in contempt of court and out of hope that their children suffering would quickly be cared for.
The state notes in its response that “today today it is clear to all that there is no right or wrong on one side, and that each side bears some responsibility for the present situation."
The parents went to the President’s Residence to pour their hearts out to President Reuven Rivlin, who said a solution must be found immediately.
“As someone whose life’s work is saving lives, I cannot look from the sidelines and remain indifferent to the sights and voices that have been rising in recent days."
A demonstration to show solidarity with the parents’ struggle will be held at a protest tent in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday.
Jerusalemite parents of children suffering from cancer are eagerly awaiting a decision from the High Court on the opening of a new department at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
Can medicine that helps diabetes also benefit breast cancer?
“Lies, incompetence, evil behavior and lawlessness.”
High Court of Justice and Prime Minister Netanyahu asked to intervene
Parents call Litzman’s new guidelines ‘spin’.
The boy went on a school trip to Acre, where he chose to get a "Make Peace" henna tattoo in the market. The next day, both arms began to swell and redden.
Rotstein has applied for court restraining orders against the resigning doctors and hired a doctor from another hospital, but still lacks the personnel needed to run the department.
Parents whose children are being treated for blood cancers are demanding that Netanyahu intervene in the dispute, arguing that Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman “has left our children to face death.”
Litzman doesn’t budge in meeting with parents of Hadassah cancer kids.
For his Purim costume, Rotstein dressed as Litzman, with a white beard and Gerer hassidic garb.
“The university is committed to the professional training and orderly studies of the students and will do its utmost to minimize harm to them,” the university spokesman said.
Monetary dispute between Hadassah and HU threatens closing of Jerusalem dental faculty.
Hospitals at Israel’s periphery make up bottom of new intern list
“All the lessons were learned and all changes required to prevent such an incident from happening again were made.”
Physicians claim medical organization has ‘unilaterally suspended’ academic appointments.
The girl was born with a very rare congenital defect in the development of the muscles of the abdominal wall called omphalocele.
A Jerusalem academic workshop on social capital and health produces some interesting conclusions.
Hadassah to Treasury: “What else can you do to harm the hospital that you haven’t done already? You... are like a pyromaniac who lights a fire and then runs to call for firemen.”
Higher risks were found among Israeli-born subjects compared to European, Asian and North African immigrants.
The IMA’s proposed 24-hour warning strike on Thursday would put the public general, psychiatric, geriatric and rehabilitation hospitals around the country on a much-reduced Shabbat schedule.
The child arrived with a high fever and other symptoms that raised the doctors’ suspicions of a virulent Streptococcus bacterial infection that causes the victim to decline rapidly.
"It is a matter of definitely less than 10 years, maybe less than five, that we can have this treatment available," professor says.
By PAUL ALSTER
117 institutions reviewed for report.
“The Hadassah teams do holy work for Jerusalemites and Israelis in general, and now we have been given the opportunity to be a partner for this work.”
Dani Bonfil, head of the Histadrut’s Jerusalem region, said that management “refused” to discuss the problems.
The careless maintenance worker is still working at Hadassah.
About five percent of fetuses are exceptionally large and are at risk of getting stuck in the birth canal.
The first of the new surgical theaters will function in February.
Rotstein will replace Prof. Tamar Peretz, who has been acting director since June 2014, and take up the position at the beginning of January 2016.
Prof. Jochanan Benbassat was a senior staffer in his department at Hadassah University Medical in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem in the 1970s and 1980s.
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat calls on Deputy Health Minister MK Ya’acov Litzman to name urgently a permanent director-general for the Hadassah Medical Organization.
Oncologist Prof. Tamar Peretz temporarily replaces third lost director-general in four years.
The four defecit-ridden public health funds will get between NIS 520m. and 550m. to cover increase in medication prices.
By BARRY DAVIS
It competes with Hadassah University Medical Center’s 11-year-old Hadassah Baby Maternity Hotel, which is across the street from the Mother-and-Child building.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Buzz at the King David.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
By SAM SOKOL
After more than 18 months, a recovery plan for Hadassah Medical Organization’s financial woes has finally been signed.
Shaare Zedek board backs Jonathan Halevy.
"I'm being persecuted by the Health Ministry," Prof. Shimon Slavin told the 'Post'
Streets in capital to be temporarily closed until visit concludes • Light rail service slightly altered.
Litzman: Treasury proposals don’t meet public’s basic needs
By JUDY SIEGEL
Implementation of 2015 Histadrut/Treasury agreement to employ 1,500 hospital cleaning workers directly to take place in July.
Lawmakers in coalition and opposition speak out against the practice, even when patients request it.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The 17-year-olds were evacuated in moderate condition to a hospital in the city.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Five organs donated by family of 71-year-old stroke victim.
Klein sustained serious head trauma and a broken hand during the April 16 attack that killed Yohai Cherki, 25.
Treatment of children with chronic diseases is a complex, grueling task for parents, medical staff and community services.
"Recent public complaints against Hadassah Medical Organization will be investigated."
Ministry working to ensure medical treatment is satisfactory and that HMO is carrying out commitments in recovery program.
Bruchian claims acting D-G not running hospitals and that others pull the strings.
Health minister says independent body will bring end to conflict of interests in ministry.
Despite the financial difficulties of the past year, the Hadassah Medical Organization managed to hold its eighth annual medical conference.
A woman stabbed a man in his shoulder before being subdued by Israeli security forces.
By UDI SHAHAM
Alsheikh: No intent to turn capital into military fortress.
With the Diaspora shrinking, Judaism splintering, and antisemitism resurging, the Zionist vision that challenged Herzl’s can return as the Jewish nation’s new glue.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
A school for sick kids breaks educational ground
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Hospital to begin functioning at 8 p.m.; IDF says will serve mainly women and children and will include a delivery room.
Jerusalem Post readers have their say.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
A response and apology to Ben Shaffer
By ZEEV ROTSTEIN
"Any parent who has the choice to take their child to a different pediatric oncology department would be well advised to do so to receive world-class treatment."
By BEN SHAFFER
There is a functioning Pediatric Hemato-Oncology Department in Jerusalem.
On July 1, at the age of 85, Dad, better known to most as Chaim Collins, or “that nice old guy,” died in the compassionate surroundings of Hadassah-University Medical Center’s hospice.
By LIAT COLLINS
With regard to “Islamic authorities, police spar over metal detectors” (July 17), the gall of Muslims protesting the use of metal detectors at the entry of the Temple Mount is breathtaking.
Prof. Zeev Rotstein should be supported as he drives the hospital’s recuperation.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The children who are battling cancer have suffered enough. It is time everyone keep that in mind.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
“Taking risks is part of embracing joie de vivre,”
By BARBARA SOFER
Providing state-of-the-art care for the poor, expanding populations in and around Jerusalem has never been easy on the balance sheets.
By ARI KEREN-YAAR
A tribute to former Hadassah and JNF president Ruth Popkin.
By RUSSELL F. ROBINSON
The testing for BRCA, a simple blood test, was the easy part; contemplating the result had huge ramifications.
The ease of communication on WhatApp dovetails with our obsessive Israeli need-to-know-now mentality
The Prime Minister’s Residence, even though it has undergone several renovations, cannot in any way compare with any of the Trump abodes.
Robert Deniro plays mastermind who swindled billions.
By AMY SPIRO