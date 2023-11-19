Another fallen IDF soldier's donated organs save Israeli lives

After IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Yehonatan Yitzhak Semo fell in battle in the Gaza Strip this week, the family of the fallen Israeli warrior decided to donate his organs to save the lives of other Israelis, Israel’s National Transplant Center said on Sunday.

After having been seriously wounded fighting Hamas terrorists last week, Semo was urgently transferred to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital. Despite their best efforts, doctors nevertheless were forced to declare the young man’s death shortly thereafter.

Semo’s family noted that Yehonatan is his parents’ eldest son, leaving behind four younger siblings.

“With beautiful big eyes and a captivating smile, he never complained about difficulties,” his family said, going on to list many of the fallen soldier’s academic and volunteer achievements.

According to Semo's family, he had wanted to serve in a combat role in order to be able have a meaningful impact in Israel's fight against Hamas.

“Yehonatan signed an Adi (organ donor) card of his own initiative,” his family said. Previously, after his mother had discovered and asked him about it, Semo had replied, “'Yes, I signed it a long time ago.”

"That was Jonathan," his family explained. "Everything he did was with a smile, understanding, commitment, and a willingness to help."

The impact of Semo's sacrifice

Semo’s sacrifice consequently has had a life-changing, if not not life-saving, impact for six other people.

At Beilinson Hospital, a 46-year-old was able to receive a heart transplant and a 36-year-old was able to receive an eye transplant.

At Ichilov Hospital, a 51-year-old received a liver transplant.

At Schneider Children’s Medical Center, an eight-month-old infant and a 10-year-old child were able to receive kidney transplants.

Finally, a 50-year-old at Hadassah was also able to receive a kidney transplant.

The fact that part of him will continue to live and help others afterward... there is nothing more uplifting,” his family added. “Thanks to him, many people signed organ donor cards during the past week, and many more will."

