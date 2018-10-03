03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“We must jointly face the situation; we have to fight it together."
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Egyptian protests show how governments must respond to rising food prices, ensure better quality of life or face consequences.
By WILLIAM PESEK
A grim new life for Jakarta's former high-flying governor following his conviction for insulting Islam in Muslim-majority Indonesia.
By REUTERS
The tradition Jewish celebration was joined by Muslim clerics and US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Economy and trade minister says Israel diverting funds to open trade missions in China, India, Hong Kong.
By HERB KEINON
Certains de nos plus brillants esprits visent le podium aux prochains Jeux olympiques de physique
By SARAH LEVI
The visit was initiated and organized by the American Jewish Committee.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Five medical experts from Indonesia are graduating from a course at Haifa’s Medical Center on coping with catastrophes.
After doctors perform successful congenital heart surgery on 18- month-old, physicians will perform surgery on his double-cleft lip and palate.
Traveling to the country with the world's largest Muslim population to promote Israel and coexistence through art might seem daunting to some - but not for this organization.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Currently, Indonesian law does not regulate homosexuality, except in the ultra-conservative Islamic province of Aceh.
"We don't hate gay, bisexual or transgender people. What we hate is their actions, and if we can prove their actions, they will be punished."
"The latest raids on beauty salons are just the latest example of the authorities arbitrarily targeting transgender people simply for who they are."
"Do we dare to boycott iPhones, stop using Google? Can (you) live without them?(You) cannot live without them now," Indonesia's vice president said.
The protest was peaceful but rows of police behind coils of barbed wire held back the crowd outside the US embassy in Jakarta.
Thousands of protests gathered outside of the US embassy in Indonesia to voice their anger over the recent US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel.
Lawmakers in Indonesia proposed a law that would ban all LGTB television characters from the screen.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
"Our objection is because they are promoting something that is against the human instinct, against human behavior and against religion. That's why we are against it."
Nyepi usually falls sometime in March, which is the rainy season and the quietest month for tourism.
By JANE MEDVED
From river gorges and rice fields to resorts devoted to balance and healing, a trip to Bali feels like going home.
According to local media, six bombs detonated and gunfire broke out in Jakarta; one blast went off in a Starbucks cafe.
The Trigana airline plane was flying between Jayapura's Sentani Airport and Oksibil, due south of Jayapura, the capital of Papua province.
Indonesia AirAsia Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens on Dec. 28, less than half way into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens over the northern Java Sea on Dec. 28, less than half-way into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.
Indonesia AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, an Airbus A320-200, lost contact with air traffic control early on Sunday during bad weather on a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.
For two days rescuers have been unable to locate wreckage from the AirAsia Flight QZ8501, an Airbus A320 that was built in 2008 and last serviced in November.
An Airbus AIR.PA A320-200 carrying 162 people and operated by Indonesia AirAsia disappeared in poor weather on Sunday morning during a flight from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore.
Multinational search is focused in Java Sea; pilot sought to change course, no distress signal sent.
Indonesian media says 149 Indonesians, 3 people from Korea, and 1 from Singapore, Britain and Malaysia were on board flight that lost contact with air traffic control.
25-year-old computer scientists is crowned winner of Muslim beauty pageant in Indonesia; pulls for the Palestinian issue in her victory speech.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Pop star refused permit to perform over security concerns after three Islamic groups express opposition to concert scheduled for June.
8.6 and 8.2 magnitude earthquakes hits off westernmost Indonesian province Aceh; tsunami warnings cancelled, no reports of casualties.
8.6 and 8.2 magnitude earthquakes hits off westernmost Indonesian province Aceh; tsunami warnings issued.
Beni Asri suspected of involvement in suicide attacks on church in the Central Java town of Solo and on a mosque used by policemen in town of Cirebon.
Hungry Muslims dismayed after government in Jakarta postpones the end of Ramadan by a day, claiming the moon is not yet in the right position.
FMs meet at Asian conference in Indonesia; Clinton: US encouraged by meeting, but nuclear-capable Pyongyang must prove it has changed.
Footage shows conservative Muslim smiling as he reaches for Mrs Obama's hands; tells Twitter followers it was unintentional.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
While giving speech in boyhood home of Indonesia, US president appeals to Muslims to forge common ground with US against terrorism.
Unlike feelings after US president's election, hopes that the two countries will march forward together on the world stage have been cast aside.
More than 70 injured when village of Bronggang, previously thought to be within safety zone, falls victim to Mount Merapi eruption.
"Fire Mountain," one of the world's most active volcanoes, had erupted ten days before, kills six more in 24 hours.
3-minute blast prompts chaos among villagers who had taken advantage of a lull in activity to rush home and check on their livestock.
Rescuers search islands as death poll reaches over 300; mass burials held in villages as volcano, earthquake and tsunami hit region.
Gallery: 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami; 1300km away volcano erupts killing baby, injuring up to 20, 412 missing.
7.7 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami which has killed at least 113; 1300km away volcano erupts killing baby, injuring up to 20.
7.7 earthquake along same fault line that caused 2004's monster tsunami sends waves that pound western islands in Indonesia.
Chief justice in Jakarta says Southeast Asian country should emulate Chinese practice of executing officials convicted of corruption as deterrent.
Gallery: 10,000 flee as ash spreads miles around.
How an Israeli entrepreneur forged stronger ties with the world’s largest Muslim country.
By ABE SELIG
Islamic Republic's oil sales under pressure, vital for economy; tankers travelling faster to boost shipments.
Indonesia may command naval force, complicating IDF's coordination.
By YAAKOV KATZ
PM says he hoped that the journalists' visit will help pave the way to establishing ties with the world’s most populous Muslim country.
Tzipi Hotovely says there is "continuous contact" between Israel and Indonesia, despite the lack of official ties, and Israel is working to improve its relations with Jakarta.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Indonesia is intent on bringing the Palestine question to the forefront of global diplomacy.
Indonesian experts join others on visit that marks big step in the growing interaction between Israel and Muslim-majority states outside the Middle East.
By JOSH DELL
Zilberman’s participation in the competition lasted just 34 minutes on Tuesday.
By ALLON SINAI
The 26-year-old Israeli, who took part in the London 2012 Olympics, lost 21-14 to Jen Hao Hsu of Taiwan in the first round, a day after he arrived in the world's most populous Muslim country.
Israel and Indonesia do not have formal diplomatic ties and it is difficult for Israelis to visit the world’s most populous Muslim country.
Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.
Despite filing his initial application six months ago Israeli Badminton player Misha Zilberman was still denied his visa; The Badminton World Federation has stayed silent.
In a remote Indonesian province, a group of Papuans have begun to come back to their ancestral religion
By ANNA CLARE SPELMAN
For most converts, Jewishness is a legacy they feel blessed to have inherited.
Indonesia’s example could greatly benefit Tunisia and perhaps other Arab societies in their struggle towards democracy.
By GIORA ELIRAZ
The role of the "automatic majority" has destroyed the credibility of the UN.
By ILAN BARUCH
A retired college professor from San Francisco has set out to change lives from Afghanistan to Indonesia – a few dollars at a time.
By TIBOR KRAUSZ
The synagogue has seen a number of anti-Israel protests staged in front of it and was sealed by Islamic hardliners in 2009.
By JTA
Still, in many ways, the bat mitzvah held last Shabbat resembled those held every Saturday around the world.
By JTA / JESSICA LEADER
Scholars, ex-members meet in Haifa to discuss a now-extinct Southeast Asian community.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Indonesia, with no ties to Israel, is present; Turkey, represented in the past, is absent this time.
By BENJAMIN SPIER
While Indonesia is no friend of Israel, it is a rapidly growing powerhouse in the Asian region and global watchers should take note.
By JON EMONT
The military commitment will help US preserve its interests in Southeast Asia.
By TIMOTHY SPANGLER
Though diplomatic relations are nonexistent between the two countries, that hasn’t stopped two ambitious graduate students from coming here to further their education.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Indonesia has long been a supporter of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Sari's case highlights what activists say is a rise in human trafficking cases since Indonesia in 2015 banned women from going to 21 Middle Eastern countries.
The Islamabad High Court ordered the media to "ensure that nothing about the celebration of Valentine's Day and its promotion is spread."
Bin Laden's successor calls for jihad in Indonesia hours before deadly terror attacks. Is there a connection?
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
"We can discuss the possibility of allocating an island. But Australia is required to finance it entirely," Pandjaitan was quoted saying in The Jakarta Post.
US secretary of state says the US favors peaceful protest, nonviolent opposition, doesn't see Libya-style intervention.
Saudi Arabian families in a tizzy as diplomatic tiff threatens the supply of imported help from Indonesia.
By ROB L. WAGNER / THE MEDIA LINE
Abbas reportedly asks Palestinian delegate to the UN to gain Arab states' support to bring Israeli-building issue to Security Council for discussion; Clinton calls continued building 'counterproductive' towards peace.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH AND JPOST.COM STAFF
"The world recognizes east Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian state,” spokesman for PA president says.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
“It is time that the public understands that statutory rape is a serious sexual offense, even if it is done with consent, and is punishable by up to five years in prison.”
By DANIELLE ZIRI
“We can’t be a mediator if we don’t know Israel. We must be close with both Israel and Palestine.”
By NIRUBAN BALACHANDRAN
Papuans are among the most vulnerable members of the human race, some whose only encounter with “foreigners” has been marked with violence, oppression and hatred.
By ADAM PERRY
Indonesia’s refusal to establish diplomatic relations with Israel is based on political pragmatism.
By CALVIN DE WILDE
Islamic supremacy and anti-Semitism coexist in Indonesia.
By SRI PURNA WIDARI
Israel and American Jewry have a shared destiny and a symbiotic relationship. We can and must provide support to one another. Both of our futures depend on it.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As long as education neglects the urgency of holistic character-building, Indonesia will be inhabited by law breakers who do not believe they have made mistakes, and hypocrites who act like role models to deceive the public.
By PITAN DASLANI
"Tag" is devoted to bringing Israeli and Jewish expertise to communities in developing nations and disaster-affected areas.
By GILAH KAHN-HOFFMANN
There was never a second Arab Awakening as it was never bounded by ideas, not even the democratic-Islamic ones.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The artist has taken to social media in attempt to defend his actions, stating that he wanted to insert the messages out of his love for the Quran and Allah.
By ASHER WEBER
Israeli singer Gad Elbaz caught up in contentious Jakarta governor's race.
By AMY SPIRO
Lawyer for the venue said the latest in a series of closures came as the result of a lack of customers, and said the establishment will likely reopen in a new location.
Six years have passed since a powerful tsunami swept more than 200,000 people to their death.
Rocks and debris rain from the sky; abandoned homes set on fire and dozens of carcasses of incinerated cattle litter scorched flanks.
Eruption is accompanied by several deafening explosions; Indonesia straddles series of fault lines and volcanoes known as the Pacific "Ring of Fire"; eruption follows 18-foot tsunami that swept entire villages to sea.