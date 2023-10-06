Some 4,000 Christian pilgrims from 90 countries – including Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Iran, Indonesia, Fiji, and North Korea – participated in Wednesday’s March of the Nations through downtown Jerusalem. Dressed in their countries’ colors, they sang, danced, and handed out flags and souvenirs to the thousands of Israelis and tourists who lined the streets for the 68th annual Jerusalem Parade.

At a time when antisemitism and anti-Israel prejudice have again surfaced around the world, their support for Israel should not be taken for granted, and we thank them for coming here to celebrate what they call the Feast of the Tabernacles, hosted by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ).

“We were never received so warmly by the Israelis watching the Jerusalem March. And the small incidents against Christians in recent days and weeks have zero chance of affecting the generational shift towards Christian love and support for Israel and the Jewish people in our day,” David Parsons, ICEJ’s vice president and senior international spokesman told The Jerusalem Post. “We truly appreciate being able to share in the joy of this unique biblical festival with our Jewish friends and will not be deterred from loving and standing with Israel.”

Following several spitting incidents by Jewish extremists against Christians, ICEJ voiced its thanks to Israeli leaders and the country’s chief rabbis for “their strong statements of support for religious freedom in this country and their disapproval of recent acts meant to humiliate or harm Christians.”

“We must be the first to admit there is a much longer, painful history of Christian hostility towards the Jewish people. But thankfully, there has been a sea change in Christian attitudes concerning the nation and people of Israel in our day,” ICEJ added. March of the Nations: Thousands of Christians from more than 90 countries march through the streets of Jerusalem on October 4, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Feast kicked off on the shores of the Sea of Galilee

The ICEJ’s eight-day Feast kicked off on the shores of the Sea of Galilee last weekend, with two nights of worship concerts beside the scenic harbor at Ein Gev, then moved up to Jerusalem for six days of events, whose highlights were the colorful “Roll Call of the Nations” at the Jerusalem Pais Arena on Sunday, Israeli Guest Night on Tuesday, and the popular Jerusalem March on Wednesday. Israeli Guest Night featured a variety of musical performances for what was termed “an evening of solidarity with our Israeli friends.” IDF military hero Avigdor Kahalani delivered a greeting to mark the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, and the gathering was also addressed by Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel and ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler.

“We are privileged again to welcome the nations to Jerusalem for Sukkot, according to the ancient vision of the Hebrew prophet Zechariah,” said Bühler. “We trust that as they encounter Israel up close, they will return to their home countries with a deeper love for this nation and a fresh inspiration from God, in keeping with Isaiah’s prophecy that the word of the Lord will go forth from Jerusalem.”

The Feast concluded yesterday with 700 Christian pilgrims visiting the western Negev for a solidarity rally with local Israeli communities facing rocket threats along the Gaza border, and a special ceremony with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund to dedicate the new “Christian Embassy Nature Park” in the Be’eri Forest.

The rally featured greetings from Sha’ar Hanegev Mayor Ofir Libstein and a security briefing by Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi, followed by a special dedication ceremony for the new park in an area of the Be’eri Forest burned in recent aerial arson attacks from Gaza that is now being replanted and restored by ICEJ in partnership with KKL-JNF.

Among this year’s attendees were cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, and dignitaries from around the world, as well as prominent Christian leaders such as Dr. Billy Wilson, president of Oral Roberts University, and Dr. Enoch Adeboye from Nigeria, who pastors the largest church in Africa.

Besides the scores of pilgrims attending the Feast in person, tens of thousands of Christians joined the Feast on ICEJ’s special online streaming platform.

In the spirit of Genesis 12:3, which states that God will bless those who bless the people of Israel, we bless those Christians who came to celebrate Sukkot in the Jewish state. Just as you have buoyed our spirits, we hope that you return home uplifted by your visit to the Holy Land.