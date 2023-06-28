Mysterious abandoned plane found in Bali forest raises questions

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 13:51
How did the plane get there? No one knows (YouTube screen grab) (photo credit: You Tube/ Misus Yaya)
(photo credit: You Tube/ Misus Yaya)

In a remote forest in Bali, Indonesia, a bewildering sight awaits those who venture near - an enormous Boeing 737 left abandoned in the middle of the wilderness. This enigmatic plane, surrounded by lush greenery, has left researchers and tourists puzzled, with no clear explanation as to how it ended up in such an unexpected location. Its presence has sparked numerous theories, adding to the intrigue surrounding this mysterious phenomenon.

The abandoned Boeing 737, situated near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan highway and in close proximity to the popular Pandawa Beach, sits within a limestone quarry, shrouded in an air of mystique. While locals share stories speculating that the aircraft was intended to be transformed into a restaurant by a wealthy entrepreneur, who allegedly abandoned the project due to financial constraints, these claims remain unsubstantiated.

As is often the case with inexplicable occurrences, various theories have emerged, attempting to unravel the enigma of the plane's presence. However, the truth behind its origin and how it found its way into the forest remains elusive. The abandoned aircraft has captured the imagination of many researchers and adventurous tourists seeking unique experiences, but unfortunately, it is enclosed by a fence, limiting access to viewing it from an elevated position.

Not the first lost 737 on the island

Curiously, this is not the only deserted Boeing 737 in Bali. Since 2007, another plane has been stationed near a Dunkin' Donuts branch, rumored to have undergone a similar transformation into a restaurant. In 2018, the second aircraft served as an event venue before eventually becoming a tourist attraction in its own right.

For those intrigued by the allure of the first Boeing, Tony Dunnell of Atlas Obscura provides directions for reaching the site. He advises that spotting the plane from the road can be challenging, as it remains obstructed from view. However, a wall of shipping containers serves as a landmark indicating arrival. Climbing these containers will grant a glimpse of the plane, but for a better vantage point, a short distance down the road leads to a path that ascends above the aircraft. Access to the plane requires a nominal fee, as it is situated on private property.



