iran conflict

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet on Sunday for yet another round of intensive talks.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Downplaying the attack would offer Tehran a way to avoid a spiral of escalation that neither country needs or wants.
By REUTERS
Cylance Chief Executive Stuart McClure said the FBI warning suggested that the Iranian hacking campaign may have been larger than its own research revealed.
A UN member state, which several diplomats identified as the United States, said that it "had observed no recent downturn in procurement by Iran."
Syria expert Eyal Zisser to ‘Post’: In the past, no one had any interest in opening up another front said Zisser adding, “Let’s hope that will happen this time."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,REUTERS
“We will not allow conditions in Iraq to descend to the level of Syria," says Iraq's deputy foreign minister.
Iran has a vast espionage infrastructure in Germany that coordinates with its embassy in Berlin.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Robert Levinson, 66, disappeared while reportedly working for the CIA in a rogue operation.
By JTA
Iranian president says he will fight against lies about nuclear program, that Tehran "never pursued nuclear weapons and never will."
Hekmati originally arrested in 2011 in Tehran while visiting family; report claims Tehran secretly retried him after conviction was appealed.
State Department: Parties have together agreed not to divulge details of the issues laid on the negotiating table.
Hossein Sheikholeslam, a top Iranian adviser on foreign affairs, says Hezbollah has "tens of thousands" of missiles pointed at Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Turkish Prime Minister visits Teheran to forge economic ties despite Iranian sanctions and warning from Washington; find common ground on Syria
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
While we shake in our boots for the next 25 years, let's take a look some of at history's past failures.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
In the era of social media the landscape of human dialogue has changed, Lewinsky told the audience at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Senior diplomat says temporary agreement with Tehran unlikely by end of March deadline.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,HERB KEINON
It seems that for Benjamin Netanyahu any deal with Iran on the nuclear issue is a bad one
By YOSSI MELMAN
The growth of Iran's navy, especially its plans to build a naval port in Syria, concerns Israel.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Hariri’s resignation, which still is not formalized, threw Lebanon into political crisis and put it center-stage in the Middle East's overarching rivalry between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Iranian authorities have criticized a rising alliance between Washington and Riyadh against Tehran.
Kurds are divided among the states of Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Iran. East Kurdistan, or Rojhelat as Kurds call it, is the Kurdish area in Iran.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The call reportedly came while Netanyahu was, for the fourth time, being questioned by police regarding two cases under investigation.
By HERB KEINON
Would it be the Mossad or IDF Intelligence? Trying to find the answer through conversations with former top-ranking officials on one of the most sensitive topics (that is still) on the table.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Relations between predominantly Shi'ite Iran and the mainly Sunni Arab countries of the Gulf remain strained over their support for opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
Khamenei's comments follow days of heated exchanges between US and Iranian officials.
By REUTERS,MICHAEL WILNER
"This government is not afraid Iran will walk away from the deal, so it has more freedom... this advantage allows it to put pressure on Iran” and to respond to Iranian provocations.
Iran's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile on Sunday helped trigger Trump's decision, which could be announced as early as Friday.
Members of Congress float a bill sanctioning Iran for its "nonnuclear activities."
"Hijab is a belief, it's a religion and that's not important when we're playing."
Rafsanjani's death ahead of May's presidential election was a blow to moderate president Hassan Rouhani.
The park, which opened near the second largest city in Iran, Mashhad, targets boys 8 to 13 years in age and is free to visitors.
Saudi Grand Mufti Al-Sheikh's remarks, made to a Mecca newspaper which carried them on Tuesday, drew a swift retort from Iran's Foreign Minister.
Among the exemptions were two that allowed Iran to exceed the deal's limits on how much low-enriched uranium (LEU) it can keep in its nuclear facilities, the report said.
The State Department report cited Iran as the world’s biggest state-sponsor of terrorism, saying Tehran supported conflicts in Syria and Iraq.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
General Qasemi, a crony of Iran's supreme leader, urged the annexation of Bahrain to Iran, explaining that "Bahrain is an Iranian province that was detached from Iran due to the colonialism."
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
The ballistic missile test was intended "to show Iran's deterrent power and also the Islamic Republic's ability to confront any threat against the Islamic Revolution."
Rezaian was arrested in July 2014. He was accused of espionage.
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror says when Iranian nuclear program rears its head again, it will be a problem several times more serious; Hezbollah will receive thousands of precise missiles.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Pentagon: No US citizens aboard Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship at which Iran fired shots.
Addressing worshipers in Tehran, Iranian leaders decried Saudi Arabia's "blood bath" in Yemen and warned the US of deceitful behavior in negotiations over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.
Saudi campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could establish the Kingdom's place in the region for years to come.
Bill requires Obama to submit any nuclear agreement with Iran for Congress' approval.
Sepp Blatter says situation intolerable.
IAEA chief Amano says Iran yet to clarify issues relating to explosives tests and other measures that might have been used for bomb research.
Revolutionary Guards Brig. Gen. Amir-Ali Hajizadeh told Press TV that Iran has been exporting missile technology.
The satellite's function, according to an Iranian official quoted by Iran's Fars news agency is to transmit images of the Earth's surface to ground stations.
Top diplomats from old adversaries strolling together in a foreign land provoked an outcry among Iranian hard-liners deeply wary of rapprochement with the "Great Satan".
Writing for the online Politico newsmagazine, Ross argues that American allies in the region are growing more apprehensive over what they see as growing Iranian influence in the region.
Many Westerners had expected an altogether different reaction to the killings two weeks ago at the Paris weekly that had published satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
"IRGC soldiers of the Islamic Republic are at the border of occupied Palestine," said the tweet.
By DOV LIEBER
Now we wait for satellite images to clarify what happened in Iran; Naturally the attention is turned again to Israel and the State of Israel stays silent.
By ELI MAROM
Iran is using the crisis in Iraq as an opportunity to increase its influence in the Shi’ite ruled country.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
On visit to Turkey, Iranian president vows to work with Turkey "to establish stability in the region."
US intelligence sources had said Iran was building a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier, possibly to blow up for propaganda purposes.
Tough measures are needed toward the Islamic Republic.
By AFSHEEN JOHN RADSAN AND ROBERT DELAHUNTY
The good news is that Israel has the capacity to adapt and forge constructive strategies for weakening and dividing our enemies. The bad news is that we insist on obsessing over ourselves.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Those genuinely interested in solving this conflict need to transcend the futile battle between two competing stories and begin constructing a larger narrative.
By YEHUDA HAKOHEN
For Iran President Obama’s remaining year in office offers a window of unparalleled opportunity.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Dr. Emily Landau, head of the Arms Control and Regional Security Program at the Institute for National Security Studies, discusses the election and its implications.
By PODCAST