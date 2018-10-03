iran nuclear threat

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
New satellite images purport to show base built to house missiles "capable of striking Israel."
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman will discuss Israel's security challenges on the second day of the 2018 INSS conference.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Intelligence Minister Israel Katz says the Jewish state ready to act alone if international efforts don't produce results.
By REUTERS
Rivlin cautioned that Europe will “have to be very precise” in determining relations with Iran, because Iran is a supporter of terrorism.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Strategic Affairs Minister Steinitz to head delegation to Washington in hopes of heading off diplomatic deal that allows Iran to maintain nuclear weapons breakout capability.
"Our response to this aggression will not be diplomatic, we will retaliate in the battlefield, but will not necessarily announce it" Revolutionary Guard chief vows.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
According to Abraham Foxman of the Anti-Defamation League, the deal “falls far short” of assuring that Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons.
By SAM SOKOL
Pour enrayer l’avancée des radicaux, le ministre des Affaires étrangères préconise une coalition régionale de modérés
By AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
'The battlefield is now in the civilian arena.'
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“There is no evidence of a complete about-face in Iran’s atomic polices in 2016. Iran sought missile carrier technology necessary for its rocket program.”
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The Brazilian magazine Veja on Saturday reported that the deal, brokered by Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez, also provided the Iranians with nuclear know-how.
By JTA
Former Norwegian PM Bondevik referenced Israel and claimed that the main reason for “extremism is humiliation, and occupation can create the feeling of humiliation.”
Netanyahu told the president that the Jewish people have a long memory and will not forget what he did regarding the Jerusalem embassy.
By HERB KEINON
Communications Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud) said that the move proves unequivocally that Trump, “is the biggest friend of the people of Israel."
"While we fight ISIS, the real danger is growing," Bennett said.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
While North Korea is focused on South Korea, Japan and the US, its connection to Iran may be a serious threat to Israel.
Amos Yadlin noted that one of the current problems with Iran's nuclear-related dynamics is that neither the Iran nuclear deal nor UNSC Resolution 2231 actually ban Iranian missile testing.
At Bergen-Belsen he says Israel must do everything to press states to prevent genocide
Almost a third of Israeli Jews fast on Tisha B’Av.
By JEREMY SHARON
PM also meets with visiting Italian counterpart, says nuclear accord endangers Israel, the Middle East and eventually Europe.
Obama's National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Netanyahu's National Security Adviser Yossi Cohen have maintained good relations.
By SHLOMO SHAMIR/MAARIV ONLINE
North Korea and Iran are both dangerous nuclear proliferators, and the comparison between them underscores the significant similarities.
By EMILY B. LANDAU
"We will not support what the United States is trying to do, changing the wording of the agreement, incorporating things that will be absolutely unacceptable for Iran," says Foreign Minister Lavrov.
"It is absolutely necessary to have this to prevent the development of nuclear weapons at a time when other parts of the world are discussing how to get them," says German foreign minister.
US President Donald Trump must decide by mid-January whether to continue the suspension of US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports under the pact.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Jewish Federation of North America's General Assembly that "if we have to we'll stand alone" in front of Tehran.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
While the White House’s distaste for the 2015 pact may be sweet to the ears of PM Benjamin Netanyahu, his government is mindful of the limits of any unilateral US action regarding Tehran.
By DAN WILLIAMS/REUTERS
By REBECCA MONTAG,REUTERS
With help from North Korea, Iran could become a serious nuclear threat in months... or even weeks.
The aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."
Emily Landau, head of the Arms Control Program at the INSS: Fact that Iran can research, develop advanced centrifuges is a major source of concern.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
"Zero Days," Alex Gibney’s film premiering at the Berlin Film Festival, explores the joint US-Israeli operation to develop the Stuxnet virus and sabotage Iran’s nuclear program.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The IAEA’s latest report on Iran is unlikely to hinder implementation of July’s nuclear deal
Filibuster still not certain, Kerry calls PM to reaffirm commitment to Israel
By MICHAEL WILNER
Meir Dagan says conflict with US not in Israel's interest.
Kerry: I do not question for an instant the basis for Netanyahu’s concern.
"Fortunately the Iranian security forces' intelligence superiority and efforts thwarted all their plots," Seyed Mahmoud Alavi says.
Visit by Qassem Suleimani would constitute a violation of sanctions.
Kerry also stated that the US walking away from the deal would remove any legitimacy for a potential military strike against Iran should it pursue nuclear weapons.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Bloomberg reports that US intel officials briefed lawmakers on findings.
Energy minister takes umbrage at Ernest Moniz's comment that if he were Israeli, he would support the Iran deal.
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
Putin tells PM that Iran deal will make Middle East more secure.
Israel Katz says Republican presidential candidate's comments are "wrong and unnecessary."
Jewish funnyman quips that "we’re more protected from a bad tuna fish than a nuclear bomb."
Iranian deputy minister says, "we have approved more than $2 billion of projects in Iran by European companies" in recent weeks.
Video released as Iran's leaders try to convince hardliners in the country to accept the concessions it made in the nuclear deal.
The communist enclave says they are subject to a grave nuclear threat; Make no mention of their 1994 nuclear agreement with the US.
Speaking at weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says Iran is not even trying to hide the fact that it will use the hundreds of millions it gets from the deal to fund terror.
Wendy Sherman says Israeli experts “essential” in formulating certain aspects of deal.
Netanyahu warns that “Israel is not bound by this deal with Iran because Iran continues to seek our destruction. We will always defend ourselves.”
So long as Iran continues to call for Israel's destruction, the defense establishment will not stop developing means to attack its nuclear program
Speaking at a Likud faction meeting, Netanyahu slams the world powers for capitulating to Iran, accusing the P5+1 negotiators of chasing a deal at any price.
President Obama reportedly told a group of Democratic lawmakers that prospects for a deal are less than 50-50.
Iranian ground force commander says US seeks to "exploit nations and put them in chains."
Talks will marathon through weekend; No "breakthrough moment" yet, UK says.
Among key issues yet to be resolved are the sequencing of sanctions relief for Iran and establishment of monitoring and verification measures to ensure that agreement will not be violated.
Improvement of 'Massive Ordnance Penetrator' was carried out even as nuclear talks with Iran continued, 'Wall Street Journal' reports.
In November 2013, Iran reportedly halted its most sensitive nuclear activity and took other steps in exchange for some easing of economic sanctions; Foreign ministers due to meet Saturday.
The president declared that the Iranian regime supports terrorism and exports violence. A move by him now would mark the first step in a process that could result in the resumption of sanctions.
By MIKE EVANS
The real Iranian threat today is through proxies and influence in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
There are only militarists, theocrats, nationalists, extremists, the extreme right, the populist right, the fundamentalists, the Inquisition leaders, and floggers and executioners.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
I don’t know Ben Rhodes and have no idea how he is in real life, but in this article written with his apparent full cooperation, he comes off as – and there’s no better word for it – a real putz.
By CALEV BEN-DAVID
There is no alternative: to save Western civilization, the House must enjoin Obama from implementing the Iranian nuke pact.
By ROBERT B. SKLAROFF
Anyone who understands how sanctions are put in place and maintained knows the inherent limitations of the so called “snap back” mechanism.
By DAN FEFERMAN
Present-day choices echo deep into the future, and the failure to anticipate the ramifications of what we do today can result in a bitter harvest tomorrow.
By STEWART WEISS