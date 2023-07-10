The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
A threat to Iran: IDF and US military team up for joint drill

The statement by the IDF did not specifically mention Iran by name, but mentioned situations where there would be conflict "at a distance."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 10, 2023 10:51
KC-46 Aircraft (photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)
KC-46 Aircraft
(photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

The IDF and the US have started another joint drill which is a not-so-veiled threat against Iran, the military announced on Monday.

The statement by the IDF did not specifically mention the Islamic Republic by name, but mentioned training for situations where there would be conflict "at a distance" - an often-used code phrase for Iran, and noted use of the KC-46 midair refueling aircraft.

Midair refueling is not necessary for the IDF to strike Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon or Syria, but would be necessary for any potential strike on Tehran. 

In addition, the statement connected the current joint drill with the Juniper Oak drill in January, which was also clearly a message to the ayatollahs of what offensive power the US and Israel could jointly bring to bear in the event of a conflict or crossing the line with its nuclear program.

Last week, CENTCOM Air Force Chief Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich told the Jerusalem Post that participating in such joint drills was a clear way to message to Iran that the US could still employ significant force in the Middle East, despite drawdowns of troops in various areas.

US LT.-GEN. and CENTCOM Air Force Chief Alexus Grynkewich (right) and IAF Chief Maj.-Gen.Tomer Bar. (credit: US CENTCOM) US LT.-GEN. and CENTCOM Air Force Chief Alexus Grynkewich (right) and IAF Chief Maj.-Gen.Tomer Bar. (credit: US CENTCOM)

Israel is due to receive four KC-46 aircraft from the US in 2025, sooner than the original 2026 delivery date.

Until then, if Israel wanted to potentially attack Iran's nuclear program and refuel, it would prefer assistance from the US's existing KC-46 aircraft.

Paris Air Show

Last month, the Post visited a KC-46 aircraft at the Paris Air Show and interviewed a US KC-46 aircraft pilot who called it "a mobile gas tank" which could carry 207,000 pounds of fuel.

The statement also referenced achieving "air superiority and cyber defense against a variety of threats."  

In March and June, the IDF and the Us engaged in smaller joint Bomber Task Force mission drills and Red Flag exercises.

In January, they cooperated in the Juniper Oak drills, which involve thousands of forces, a dozen ships, significant numbers of attack and intelligence collection drones and 142 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers.



