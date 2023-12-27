Iran's latest threat on Israel: An arsenal of nuclear weapons - analysis

The IAEA’s leaked report on Tuesday saying that Iran re-sped up, or tripled its pace of 60% uranium enrichment as of late November, places before Israel and the West a much darker challenge than anything coming from Gaza or Lebanon.

The threat is no longer “just” possibly one Iranian nuclear weapon, but rather a potential arsenal of nuclear weapons.

At its current rate, Iran can roughly produce enough uranium for a new nuclear weapon every four-and-half months if it decides to breakout over the nuclear threshold.

It made no sense for Hamas to carry out the October 7 assault, given the IDF’s response which either has ended the group’s 16-year rule or set it back at least 5-10 years.

Mutually assured destruction

And it would make no sense for the Islamic Republic to launch one or more nuclear weapons on Israel given that the Jewish state reportedly retains 80-200 nuclear weapons, including the “triad” of land, air, and sea weapons. A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (credit: REUTERS)

In other words, no matter how “successful” a nuclear attack by Tehran could be on Israel, the ayatollahs would face a much more massive “second strike” by Jerusalem.

But what October 7 reminded Israelis is that in the Middle East, and especially when discussing fanatical religious messianists, fateful decisions are not always rational by Western measurements.

It turns out that Hamas Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar was either so confident that he could judge Israel’s weakness or that he was so unsatisfied with merely ruling Gaza for 16 years in the shadow of a Zionist entity, that he was willing to risk everything just for the chance to flip the narrative on the Jewish state.

We do not know exactly what Sinwar’s goals were and we may never fully know, but any Western rational thinker would have seen that the gravity of the threat of a massive Israeli counter-invasion outweighed whatever Sinwar could have hoped to achieve.

But Sinwar is not Western, and nor are the ayatollahs.

Possibly the good news after October 7 is that the Islamic Republic may be less likely to gamble on Israeli weakness, having seen Sinwar’s error.

But if they are less risk averse than we think, a nuclear arsenal, versus one nuclear weapon, is a big deal.

Already in the first half of 2023, top Israeli officials had said Iran possessed sufficient enriched uranium at the 60% and 20% levels that, if weaponized, it could have around half a dozen nuclear weapons. Now add onto that enough uranium for an additional bomb every four-and-a-half months, and you get to a potential arsenal pretty quickly

While there is a debate as to whether weaponization can be accomplished by Iran in six months or two years, the longer that key IAEA inspectors are out of the country (Iran kicked out some of the most important inspectors in September), the more likely that gap period for weaponization could drop without anyone knowing.

In any event, as long as Tehran was working on developing one or two nuclear weapons, even a Middle East style version of rationality might have worried that trying to attack Israel with nuclear weapons made no sense because if the one or two failed, they might literally achieve nothing, and face a devastating Israeli response.

If the ayatollahs’ new decision about nuclear breakout is not about whether to try to such across the line for one or two weapons, but for an entire arsenal all at once, this makes an attack on Israel more reliable and credible from Iran’s perspective.

Also, an arsenal of nuclear weapons might discourage Israel and the US from any preemptive strike because it will be harder to get all of the nuclear weapons, and missing even one, could be a disaster.

This is exactly the dilemma the world now faces with North Korea which is estimated as having dozens of nuclear weapons.

That is nothing compared to the thousands of nuclear weapons the US has, but it is enough of a deterrent that Pyongyang has been getting away with things for years that other countries could never dream of getting away with.

Imagine if that power was in the hands of the more religiously fanatical ayatollahs.

So not that a single nuclear weapon in Iran’s hands was not a scary prospect, but a potential arsenal, especially after October 7, alters the entire picture.