Iranian commander warns Tehran could review its 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats

Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" amid Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Thursday, raising concerns about Tehran's nuclear program, which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes.

"A review of our nuclear doctrine and politics, as well as considerations previously communicated, is entirely possible," Ahmad Haghtalab, the commander in charge of nuclear security, said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on Tehran's nuclear program, which the West suspects has military purposes.

Khamenei has said on numerous occasions that Tehran has never pursued building or using nuclear weapons, which its religion forbids.