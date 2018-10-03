israel gas export

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
'Lieberman's words about Block 9 are a threat to Lebanon and its right to sovereignty over its territorial waters.'
By REUTERS
The initial period of negotiations was only supposed to last five months, but the partners said that they needed an extension.
By SHARON UDASIN
After months of negotiations, Woodside says that the parties failed to reach a commercially acceptable outcome.
Industry ‘has been driver for normalization of Turkish-Israel relationships,’ says Gürkan Kumbaroglu.
Netanyahu said his cabinet had decided to "improve the supply of energy and water to Gaza, including laying a gas pipeline."
EnQuest currently owns 70.5% of the field while Cairn Energy Plc owns the other 29.5% stake.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Ministry approves next stage of offshore reservoir’s development.
In January, private Israeli power giant Edeltech and its Turkish partner Zorlu Enerji signed a $1.3b. contract for Leviathan gas to be used at the eventual Tamar power plant.
During the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the new outline "incorporates the comments that we received from the High Court."
Statements from the ministry last week indicated that the European Union expressed interest in receiving Israeli natural gas as well.
Noble Israel says gas could start flowing by end of 2019.
Discovery of potential gas field in Mediterranean represents exploration opportunities.
The negotiations are being conducted with commercial companies, not the Egyptian national gas companies.
Arbitrators had ordered Egyptian national gas companies to pay IEC $1.76b. in damages caused by 2012 cessation in gas supply.
The natural gas outline is the result of some eight months of negotiations.
By SHARON UDASIN,LAHAV HARKOV
Freeman spoke with the Post at the Universal Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition in Tel Aviv, where industry leaders from around the world gathered to discuss hydrocarbon opportunities in Israel.
Government encouraging international collaborations
Economy Minister Arye Deri is unlikely to use his authority to approve the government's gas deal by circumventing an antitrust commissioner and plans to wait for a new one to be appointed next month.
By LAHAV HARKOV,SHARON UDASIN
In total, royalties and fees from natural resources amounted to about NIS 359 million in the first half of 2015.
Document will still likely head to Knesset, before receiving final approval.
The new document will be brought to the cabinet for ministerial approval on Sunday.
By LAHAV HARKOV,NIV ELIS,SHARON UDASIN
The announcement occurred a day after Steinitz's office had reported a breakdown in talks with the companies.
Silvan Shalom: "This move will not only reduce energy costs, but will help lower the cost of products, which will help lower the cost of living."
Knesset votes down probe of gas plan
After six months of disagreements among government officials , Steinitz released the final terms of ongoing negotiations for public commentary.
“We are promoting a realistic solution that will bring natural gas to the Israeli market and not a populist solution that will keep the gas deep underground.”
Green Globe winners, and loser, to be recognized tomorrow as part of Knesset Environment Day.
Steinitz: "We have a window of time and if we do not live up to it, we will face a hopeless situation,"
Ability to successfully produce the well still in doubt.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
This past year, following the Israeli government’s approval of the gas framework, there has been significant improvement in Israel’s relationship with Turkey.
By AMIR FOSTER
How Israel’s natural gas finds can strengthen commercial and economic ties and bring peace between nations in the Middle East.
National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz maps out economic and security opportunities and challenges.
MKs ask that court require splitting of the Leviathan reservoir to generate competition in the sector.
Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz wants to see Israel become part of a regional hub supplying Turkey and Europe with natural gas.
Turkish Cypriot official delivers surprise talk at Tel Aviv energy conference.
This deal sends a message that openly doing business with Israel is something that is both acceptable and beneficial.
By HERB KEINON
Of the $15 billion, the Israeli government should get around 50% of the revenues according to one private energy consultant.
By MAX SCHINDLER
“Leviathan is going to bring Israel into a new era."
By MAAYAN HOFFMAN
Citizens of northern Israel campaign against the proximity of natural gas facilities to the coastline.
By PAUL ALSTER
Greek developer Energean: Gas expected to flow by 2020.
The sale of Karish and Tanin is a first concrete step toward advancing Israel’s gas industry, following the recent approval of the contentious “gas outline” that rattled the sector for all of 2015.
The next step, Steinitz said during a panel discussion, is to develop the natural gas market and integrate it into the larger geopolitical picture.
Why the High Court ruling cleared the last legal hoops to making the natural gas deal a reality.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Government to be given one year to fix the problematic aspects of the gas deal, which was declared unconstitutional.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,HERB KEINON,NIV ELIS,MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Zionist Union, Meretz fail to prevent Netanyahu’s unprecedented testimony.
Economic Affairs Committee head calls on PM to rescind 'twisted and evil' plan.
Rivlin, Flug address symposium on social responsibility in a market economy
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Steinitz: Without his signature, we don’t have gas. He has to sign.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu confident he can overcome last obstacle - circumventing antitrust commissioner's opposition - which the coalition twice failed to approve.
If the Knesset rejects the gas outline, the government can ignore it, because parliamentary approval is not a prerequisite of enacting the deal.
The company claims that over the course of several years, the ministry consistently rejected applications to drill in areas where the reservoirs were discovered.
Four other protests took place simultaneously throughout the country, including outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, as well as the premier's home in Caesarea.
While the deal itself has a majority, the procedural motion did not, at least as of Monday night, and following the release of the deal, nothing had changed.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The demonstration's organizers said they were demanding the full disclosure of discussions that took place among members of the inter-ministerial team that negotiated with the gas companies.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,SHARON UDASIN
"I don't work for any tycoon," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook. "I am prime minister of Israel, and I work for you, for the security of Israel and the welfare of all of its citizens."
"If the government thinks it can approve the gas deal far from the public's eye in a closed cabinet meeting, it is mistaken."
While the Ruth C license zone – located off the coast of Haifa,has yet to be explored, Noble Energy was authorized to act as the basin's operator during forthcoming.
In an approximately NIS 4.8 billion ($1.2b.) deal, the 282-billion cubic meter Tamar reservoir will be supplying gas to the Egyptian firm Dolphinus Holdings Limited for seven years.
Israel Antitrust Commissioner David Gilo says he will reconsider whether Delek and Nobel's presence in Israel's Mediterranean gas sector constitutes an illegal "restrictive arrangement."
Outline presented to gas companies calls for separate marketing of Leviathan basin gas.
Noble Energy, Delek Group representatives in Egypt for export talks
Natural gas from Israel to Jordan
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
The gas deal comes two years after Israeli agreements were signed to supply Jordan with gas from the Leviathan field.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Egypt has also signed a letter stating its intent to sign an agreement to receive natural gas from Leviathan, but has not yet followed through with those plans.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
Jordanian MP Hind al-Fayez alludes to Israel as "Satan"; says in TV interview that Amman should not use the national deficit as a pretext for an agreement with Israel.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The “offshore gas deal” is a nickname for an Israeli government decision dated August 16, 2015, regulating the production of natural gas in Israel.
By DON SOSUNOV
The organization notes that delaying development of the Leviathan reservoir will lead to a slowdown in development of the smaller gas fields and deter continued exploration.
Enormous controversy surrounds the proposed natural gas structure that will be brought before the cabinet for a vote on Sunday.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Much has been written lately about the gas monopoly and how the state should or should not deal with it.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
It is time to protect this country’s gas treasures – both from ruthless Iranian terrorists, and from rancorous Israeli bureaucrats and politicians.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Something approximating the government’s imperfect policy outline will undoubtedly be approved.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The real cause of the plummet in investments in Israel lays elsewhere. And to understand it we need to understand recent developments in the natural gas industry.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK