israel palestinian peace

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Jared Kushner may be confounded by Israeli-Palestinian history, but the events of July may have shown him this history is inescapable.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Report claims White House plan would recognize Palestinian state.
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Administration officials hope the publication of new peace plan will create a new reality in the politics of the process and negate the admittedly adverse effect the Jerusalem announcement has had.
Recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was out of a consideration of political benefit, not about moving the peace process forward, according to Jake Sullivan.
By REUTERS
"If he says what he is intending to say about Jerusalem being the capital of Israel, it means a kiss of death to the two state solution."
In a joint statement, the Palestinian "national and Islamic forces" announced three days of rage that would begin tomorrow and end on Friday.
By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
Social Equality Minister Gamliel: ‘Enough of being politically correct; let us be biblically correct’
By GIL HOFFMAN
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas sent the women a message of support.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Most analysts agree that the current conditions are not ripe for an Israeli-Palestinian breakthrough.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
"There was always supposed to be some notion of expansion into the West Bank, but not necessarily expansion into the entire West Bank."
By HERB KEINON
"Expanding settlements in the West Bank will not leave any land left for Palestinians to negotiate for and leave no basis for a viable two-state solution," says senior Fatah official.
By THE MEDIA LINE/DIMA ABUMARIA
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay stressed both security and readiness to negotiate with the Palestinians in his leadership election campaign.
By BEN LYNFIELD
US special envoy in Israel and West Bank for 'interim visit' to advance President Trump's goal of achieving peace.
Debate on Agenda Item 7, held for the first time since Trump and Haley took office.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Trump has said repeatedly that he would like to bring about a deal between Israel and the Palestinians.
By ADAM RASGON
Herzog: “Heartwarming” to see how many people still hoped “to see the State of Israel marching in a different direction than the one it is in today.”
By LAHAV HARKOV,ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The American-funded Palestinian security forces in jet-black uniforms had some minor confrontations with disgruntled pedestrians as their matching jet-black Ford Super Duty Truck blocked a roadway.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
The Jerusalem Post takes a look at the key Palestinian officials expected to participate in anticipated peace process negotiations with Israel and the Trump administration.
Trump: "I’ve always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let's see if we can prove them wrong. Okay?"
The Israel Prison Service said that it does not negotiate with prisoners.
The Intelligence minister says its important to think about the future, but not to take action just yet.
By UDI SHAHAM
Senator Tom Cotton told the Post this week that neither Israelis nor Palestinians are interested in a peace process along the lines of what former secretary of state John Kerry tried to orchestrate.
PA official: "If the Arab League secretary-general is packaging that as a new plan, we have no problem."
It is now apparent that the military wing is cementing itself as the dominant force of the movement, which has touted itself as an alternative to the PLO and the Palestinian Authority.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The school’s mission is to make “education a force for peace and sustainability in the Middle East.”
For the past 328 days, Nuseir has been traveling the world - from Nigeria to Myanmar, the Philippines to Mount Fuji - making daily one-minute videos.
The 15-member UNSC held an open dialogue on the Middle East Tuesday, the bulk of which focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and last month's approval of UNSC resolution 2334.
Diplomatic officials in Jerusalem say Israel dodged a bullet; no follow-up expected at UN.
By HERB KEINON,RINA BASSIST
International conference opens with 70 nations participating; Israeli and Palestinian representatives not invited.
By RINA BASSIST,DANIELLE ZIRI,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Yes, but only after a peace deal with a Palestinian capital in the city's east.
By ILAN BARUCH
Israel has consistently said that it opposes holding an international peace conference in Paris.
By ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
"I would love to be the one who made peace with Israel and the Palestinians," the president-elect said. "That would be such a great achievement."
The last round of peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaderships collapsed in April 2014.
A breakdown of some of the major sticking points in the emotion-packed dispute that has taken American institutions of higher education by storm.
By DANIA TANUR
The Federation Movement is adamant that there is no way to divide the city of Jerusalem again.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Arab and Jewish women living beyond the Green Line team up in the name of photography.
By LAURA BEN-DAVID
Liberman's comments come a day before meeting Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law.
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
‘In order to have trust, you need to get to know each other’
By SHARON UDASIN
While the press conference was cordial, with Netanyahu referring to Macron as a friend, the differences between the two leaders over the Jerusalem issue was glaring.
A Border Police spokesperson said, "Israel Police and Border Police officers operate without distinction of religion, race or gender."
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Trump ponders his moves—moving the US embassy, recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital—or neither.
By DIMA ABUMARIA/ THE MEDIA LINE
Israeli writer Dorit Rabinyan discusses a knotty romance between an Israeli and a Palestinian that still touches a throbbing nerve.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
While US envoy Jason Greenblatt hailed the agreement, saying that "water is a precious commodity in the Middle East," he deflected questions about the larger diplomatic process.
Allen’s recent remarks to the Post were the first time he has gone on record in detail about the plan.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
It might seem like a no-brainer, but it's nothing short of an epiphany.
Elyakim Rubinstein, now 70, the legendary peacemaker, or as he referred to himself at his Tuesday retirement ceremony from the Supreme Court – “a warrior for peace.”
As it turns 50, the formula’s future may be bleak, but its reward remains priceless
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Photos emerged of a woman performing a 'Heil Hitler' salute. Another woman was filmed calling Bennett a "Nazi" at the event.
Trump criticizes UN for its harsh stance on Israel, charging that the body had meanwhile failed to reprimand "horrible places that treat people horribly."
Larger majority in favor of understandings without legislation.
By JEREMY SHARON
Benjamin Netanyahu is feeling the heat as speculation mounts that Barack Obama will use the presidential interregnum to make a major policy play on Israel-Palestine.
By ILAN EVYATAR
In addition, Abbasi had attempted to acquire knowledge about the manufacturing of pipe bombs, but did not engage in producing an explosive.
The Egyptian leader called for a solution which would provide security for Israel, a state for Palestinians and prosperity and peace for both sides.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,DANIEL CLINTON
Public negotiating congress aims to reach solution.
“Going to a rally with your BDS friends?” I ask, referring to the local anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
By ROBERT HORENSTEIN
The NGO Women Wage Peace works to put a political
resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the top of
the public agenda.
By SARAH LEVI
A veteran Mideast diplomat brings his own lens to the ongoing conflict.
By BEN FISHER
Abbas admitted that “popular resistance” has not taken off in Palestinian society, but said he wants to see it play a larger role in the coming years.
The civil wars in Syria, Libya, Iraq and Yemen have fractured the Arab and Muslim worlds and left them on the verge of the abyss.
29% of Palestinians—32% in the West Bank and 24% in the Gaza Strip—said they are following the upcoming elections, whereas a whopping 71% of Palestinians said they are not following the elections.
Moreover, only eighteen percent—19% from the West Bank and 16% from Gaza—said they would support a bi-national state for both Arabs and Jews.
Zaki’s statements come a week after Iran and Fatah exchanged barbs over the Abbas-Rajavi meeting.
Abbas also denied that the current attacks against Israelis constitute an "intifada" and added that he has repeatedly stated that he condemns such assaults.
That is the critical variable missing from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ point of view on resolving the Palestinian conflict with Israel.
By MICAH HALPERN
I remain convinced that Israeli-Palestinian peace is possible and that the compromises necessary to reach an agreement could be accepted by both sides – if we managed to change the climate.
By GERSHON BASKIN
The UN agency must be reformed for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.
By GREGG ROMAN
I often tell groups of high school or university students that I speak with that every single one of us can be peacemakers. There are times when every single one of us has to become a peacemaker.
Nobody outside can force anyone in this sensitive region to be right.
By SAMUEL KRÜGER
On days when the political horizon seems far away, it is important to know and remember that on the other side there are quite a few people who aspire to create a better future and yearn for peace.
By MERAV KAHANA-DAGAN
I’m not comparing the Palestinian population to children, but certainly their leadership is selling their own version of the Santa story to them.
By ALEX BENJAMIN
A Palestinian state emerging from the present reality on the West Bank and in Gaza would be a corrupt regime that is hostile to democratic freedoms at home and unreconciled to Israel’s existence.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
While many Israelis may not love the Palestinians, a vast majority want peace with them and wish them a good life; the same cannot be said coming in the other direction.
By ALAN JOSEPH BAUER
Your freedom from Israeli occupation is my freedom as an Israeli from occupying you. I need to be free from this occupation just as you need to be free from it.
While the Six Day War may have transformed Palestinians’ geopolitical landscape, when it comes to their collective mindset there is still room for a major breakthrough.
By ZE’EV BEN-SHACHAR
How Trump and Netanyahu can transform peace diplomacy
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
As someone who grew up saying the Pledge of Allegiance every morning, I feel like I can speak to you as one American to another.
By DOV LIPMAN
A successful Trump visit should deal with the larger picture.
By SALLAI MERIDOR
We have been too long trapped in a mutually harmful stalemate.
Israel’s Arabs have no intention of relinquishing their aspirations to eradicate the idea of the Jewish state, even after the establishment of a Palestinian state.
By ADI ARBEL
One lesson has resonated and stuck with me above all, forming the core of my philosophy: war is the worst thing.
By EYAL BEN-REUVEN
The ideas are not necessarily new – but the environment is.
By ZALMAN SHOVAL
The ‘Three-layered Regional Concept is much more than “more of the same” and holds the potential for deep positive change.
By ISRAEL KATZ
Real change will emerge when UN member states stop focusing on the US and Israel as the only ones responsible for solving the conflict.
By KENNETH BANDLER
The most obvious change in the past 20 years is the total lack of trust that exists today across the conflict lines.
The root of the problem, however, is the mindset of both Palestinians and Israelis who stubbornly refuse to cooperate freely on everyday issues such as sewage treatment.
Obama should not take action (or inaction) that invites UN involvement in the peace process – involvement that would guarantee failure for any future president’s efforts.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
A Hamas victory could destabilize the entire region.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
You quickly realize that Israel can learn a lot from Ireland on how to brand itself.
By DANIELA GIULIA TRAUB
"Peace cannot only be top-down. It also needs a parallel bottom-up process like joint Israeli-Palestinian businesses, industrial zones, malls and of course dialogue at a grassroots level."
By YAAKOV KATZ
I completely understand the anger many Israelis feel when they open my Facebook page and immediately see a large picture of Abbas and myself embracing.
The majority of Israelis will support any peace agreement brought to them by the prime minister.
“American Jews played a great moral role in the struggle of African Americans, have a deep understanding of justice and minority rights.”