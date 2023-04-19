The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
NGOs to High Court: Allow Palestinians to enter Israel for Remembrance Day ceremony

The petition to the High Court claimed that the decision to ban Palestinians from entering Israel for a joint ceremony was a violation of freedom of expression.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 12:42

Updated: APRIL 19, 2023 12:43
Palestinians, Israelis and politicians attand a memorial ceremony commemorating the long Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Tel Aviv on May 3, 2022, as Israel marks the annual Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Palestinians, Israelis and politicians attand a memorial ceremony commemorating the long Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Tel Aviv on May 3, 2022, as Israel marks the annual Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers.

(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

After Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's decision not to allow Palestinians into Israel to participate in a bi-national Remembrance Day ceremony due to security concerns, two NGOs on Wednesday petitioned the High Court of Justice to allow Palestinians to attend.

Combatants for Peace and The Parents Circle-Families Forum asked the High Court to rule against the decision of Gallant, due to a general closure of the West Bank due to the holidays, and because of current security complications.

The petitioners, both NGOs claiming to seek reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians, argued that the decision was a violation of freedom of expression and against democratic values. It denied families the right to express their grief, and impeded the goal of project to facilitate peace and reconciliation between the two nations. 

"Although there were those who painted him as the hero of democracy, we see that Gallant continues the line of the extreme government in disdain for the High Court and freedom of expression," Combatants for Peace said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It's a shame that this decision touches on the eve of Memorial Day, in a year when so many of us hope and aspire to unite with the memory of all those who were lost without the involvement of politicians, and at the expense of bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families who are holding a ceremony whose entire purpose is to spread hope and change."

Palestinians, Israelis and politicians attand a memorial ceremony commemorating the long Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Tel Aviv on May 3, 2022, as Israel marks the annual Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Gallant's decision, the petition contended, was a blanket order and not a decision particular to the participants.

Uncertain outlook for joint ceremony

The NGOs argued that a great deal of time and resources were invested into the ceremony, which is based on the participation of Palestinians. Without the involvement of Palestinians, the main content of the ceremony would be censored and the program rendered ineffective, the petition said. In a statement on Wednesday, Combatants for Peace noted that they have had to crowdfund to cover the costs of the ceremony.

Around 4,000 Israelis and about 180 Palestinians were already registered and invited to attend the memorial service, which is set to be the 18th annual joint ceremony. Artists had been scheduled to perform, and some of the Palestinians were going to give speeches.

"It's a shame that this decision touches on the eve of Memorial Day, in a year when so many of us hope and aspire to unite with the memory of all those who were lost without the involvement of politicians."

Combatants for Peace

Combatants for Peace

The petition noted that in 2018 and 2019, the court had previously ruled against preventing Palestinians from entering the country to participate in the ceremony.

The Israeli-Palestinian Remembrance Day ceremony wasn't held in 2017 due to security concerns that weren't addressed by the courts. From 2020-2022, the ceremonies were held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Entitled "Sharing sorrow, Bringing hope," this year's joint ceremony is set to be held at Ganei Yehoshua Park on Remembrance Day eve.



Tags IDF Terrorism remembrance day israel palestinian peace Israeli Palestinian Conflict Yom hazikaron Yoav Gallant memorial day Yom Hazikaron 2023
